Parents are 'silent co-borrowers' on their children's mega-mortgages

OPINION: First home buyers in Auckland took out $753​ million worth of mortgages in December.

Of that great big wodge of debt, $488m​ was for home loans where the debt to income (DTI) level was five, or more.

Stripping out the jargon, their loans were five or more times larger than their before-tax incomes. These are loans leaving very little margin for error in people’s lives.

I suspect loans this large make their parents very nervous. They should. Many of them are effectively silent co-borrowers with their children.

I recall my mother saying to me when I was young: “No child of mine will lose their home, if I can help it.”

It was a comforting thought for a young, inexperienced man buying his first home, and that tiny, wee place required me and my wife to have a loan of less than three times our then rather spare income.

The only way for our incomes to go from there was up.

Opposition leader Judith Collins says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has broken a promise by introducing a "capital gains tax" after the Labour Government announced a series of housing policy changes.

Parents of children with mega-home loans may find themselves facing just a moment of choice, if their young ones run into trouble.

In many people's lives there are bumps in the road, and the more debt they have, the harder they hit those bumps.

People fall ill. People are made redundant. People are injured. Couples split up. People have children. Pandemics happen. Earthquakes happen. Buildings turn out to leak, or have structural failures. Businesses fail. Interest rates go up.

The Reserve Bank, whose figures I used above, says there is no “hard threshold” for when a DTI is too high, but the Reserve Bank keeps a particularly close watch on when DTIs are over 5.

I think that's a level that parents' warning lights should be blinking furiously.

My feeling is that there’s a secret story of family rallying round to save homes, and that the banks know this.

It’s one of those secret enablers of huge home loans, like parents gifting their children money.

Parents who can step in to save their children's threatened homes (which in many cases are the homes of their grandchildren too) will often do so.

Parents who can, often give the children a leg-up into a house with a gift of cash.

They’re going to feel they want to protect that gift of wealth, if the kids run into trouble paying the mortgage.

The basic truth about DTIs is that most of the time homeowners can blind themselves to the issue, or mis-remember the past, comforting themselves that ‘it was never easy to buy a home”.

That’s easy to do, until your kids run into trouble with their mega-loans.

The mega-loans are largely the result of the failures of the 43rd through 53rd governments of Bolger, Shipley, Clark, Key, English and Ardern.

Each bear a differing chunk of the blame, and so do we the people who voted them in, or allowed them in by failing to vote.

These failures enriched homeowners through unearned capital gains.

RNZ The Housing Minister says there are so many different figures being thrown around - from 28,000 to 200,000 - that it's impossible to put a specific figure on it (video first published in February 2021).

In the early 2000s, it was fashionable to say that all you owed your children was “straight teeth and a good education”.

House prices have changed all that.

Thinking you can spend all your gains in later life on cruises and living a good life is now morally untenable.

Leaving the children a share of the capital gains may now be the only way their kids ever pay off their home loans, or have enough money to retire on.

