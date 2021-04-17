Sir Isaac Newton and the laws of KiwiSaver inertia

Sir Isaac Newton graced the old British one pound note. He's famous for his scientific ‘laws’ which described how the world worked.

OPINION: KiwiSavers have once again been accused of dire “inertia”.

The Government’s KiwiSaver regulator used the term to justify its intervention in the KiwiSaver market in a bid to drive down fees.

The regulator says the KiwiSaver market is not working because too many KiwiSavers are lumpily willing to put up with high fees, so KiwiSaver providers are under little pressure to cut them.

Newton's law of inertia states that a body will remain in motion until acted upon by an outside force.

The FMA clearly believes there are laws of KiwiSaver inertia, which work pretty similarly.

The FMA's first law of KiwiSaver inertia is that an individual in a bank or default KiwiSaver scheme will remain there unless acted upon by an outside force.

This explains why it castigates default providers for their failures to educate and advise savers in an annual stern talking to.

The FMA's second law of KiwiSaver inertia is that fees in KiwiSaver remain high, unless acted upon by an outside force.

If inert and apathetic savers will not exert that force, it has to.

So far, the biggest outside force driving down fees has been the KiwiSaver default fund review.

The giant KiwiSaver providers are the default providers. Every worker who signs up to KiwiSaver, but does not choose a provider is randomly allocated to one of the default schemes.

The Government is currently deciding which KiwiSaver schemes get to remain as default providers.

Those who are stripped of default status will lose all their lovely, inert default savers, which will make their businesses less profitable.

Light-heartedly applying of Newton's law to KiwiSavers is me just having fun.

Newton's actual law of inertia is a universal law.

Many people with KiwiSaver accounts are anything but inert.

Sir Isaac Newton was a genius, but his money life proves that even geniuses aren’t always good with money. As an investor, he famously lost money in the South Seas Bubble of 1720.

They have chosen their schemes, and their funds, thinking through their choices, and often opting for “active” managers like Generate, Juno and Milford, or for low-cost passive managers like Simplicity.

The characteristics these people tend to share include: a keen interest in how the world works, relatively high levels of literacy and numeracy, and a thing often called “agency”.

Through their eduction and upbringing (not all about doing well at school and university) they have learnt they can take actions that improve their future positions.

They have also learnt that leaving the decision-making to others is often not a great strategy.

They think that when they don't know something, they can find it out.

If they don't know whether they are saving enough to achieve their future goals, they get researching and find the tools and calculators that help them work out the answer.

Sadly, if there really were FMA laws of KiwiSaver inertia, the third would be that inert savers will always outnumber self-directed KiwiSavers.

There really are only very few questions a person needs to answer when it comes to getting KiwiSaver right.

Am I saving enough?

Am I in the right kind of fund (cash/conservative/balanced/growth)?

Do I believe in active or passive fund managers?

Which of the KiwiSaver schemes should I be with?

How can I change scheme?

That’s just five questions to answer to overcome your inertia.

GOLDEN RULES: