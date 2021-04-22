Covid-19 wakes up youngsters to value of saving

The national Covid-19 lockdown prompted many young people to re-evaluate their money lives.

OPINION: For good or bad, Covid-19 is providing the foundation money story of a generation.

I grew up in Margaret Thatcher's Britain. Unemployment was very high. So was inflation. Businesses went bust. Entire industries died. Families struggled. Entire towns were decimated.

It shaped my attitudes to saving, spending and debt, some for the good, some less so.

New research from the Massey Fin-Ed Centre indicates the Covid years will profoundly shape youngsters’ attitudes to money.

Researchers at the centre have been tracking the financial educations of a group of young people since 2012. Covid-19 arrived like a bomb in their lives.

The youngsters are now aged between 26 and 29, and thankfully, most have survived Covid well, and some even thrived.

While one in five told Massey’s researchers they had experienced income drops in 2020, and a quarter saw their savings eroded, one in six saw their incomes rise, and one in three managed to increase their savings.

Economic crises are often like this. There are winners. There are losers.

For a sizeable minority, there were some harsh lessons. One in 10 now feel a lower confidence in their ability to manage their money lives.

A quarter now feel they have less control over their financial futures.

These are negatives that need changing into positives.

Pleasingly, four in 10 of the young cohort did spend time during 2020 trying to improve their financial skills. That’s awesome. It’s an investment of time that will reap dividends.

There’s a very strong indication Covid may have a lasting effect on young people’s savings rates, though I am holding my breath on this, as only time will tell whether anything changes.

Happily, six in 10 say their Covid experience has convinced them they need to set more money aside as an emergency fund.

Even more overwhelmingly, seven in 10 now have a heightened sense of the importance of financial security.

It all reminds me of younger me, who didn’t lack for an adventurous streak, but was extremely security-conscious, and debt-averse.

At times, I admit, I may have been too risk-averse. Life can be like that. No-one can be a perfectly rational economic actor, and we are the sum of our experiences.

Exactly what will be the long-term money behaviour legacy of the Covid years on these young people, I do not know.

Could we expect them to become more frugal, and less willing to take on consumer debt?

Very likely that will be exactly the effect on many.

There may also be a swing towards safer jobs, away from more precarious ones.

But there may be other lessons they have taken away from this.

They may come to expect government bail-outs.

They may have been taught by the Covid-19 crisis to get a house at all costs, because politically, mass defaults on home loans are toxic to politicians who want to get re-elected.

Time will tell, but one of the researchers involved, Claire Matthews, says whatever their lessons were, their stories will resonate through at least the next generation as they are the stories these young people will one day tell around the dining table.

The youngsters being tracked are predominantly Pākehā, but we’re such a mixed population now, it really makes you ponder what are the foundational experiences for many households really were.

Upbringings in China, India, and other places will have left their scars and lessons.

And we could all stand to learn more about the foundational money story of Māori households, who are under-represented in this research.

