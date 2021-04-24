Centralisation is fine, but Govt doesn't always get it right

OPINION: It hasn’t been a great week for those who champion small and local as the best way to deliver everything.

The week started with the announcement of plans to abolish every district health board, veered into a debate on the need to have much larger companies in New Zealand, and ended with a review into “the way forward” for local government. Spoiler alert: this latter review is unlikely to conclude councils have been doing a great job and should be given even more responsibilities.

It comes on top of other well-publicised moves to create large regional water entities and a mega polytech organisation. Why the big push on all these fronts now?

Monique Ford/Stuff A lot of local control is heading back in the direction of Wellington.

For starters, community feedback is not in vogue. Getting the community’s feedback on things sounded like a great idea until we were told what the community really wanted.

If local representatives are to be believed, communities wanted their infrastructure to fail on a semi-regular basis, and for developers to stop building houses lest they block someone’s view.

A former local body representative once told me what it was like putting representatives of Wellington’s various councils into one room together to discuss regional issues with a minister: it didn’t sound great.

No matter how hard some councillors and mayors tried, their group discussions with ministers would always veer away from the larger regional issues towards some council’s minor local dispute.

Frustration with the people who champion these tiny local causes seems to be reaching a tipping point. Take, for example, the stigma that has arisen around phrases like “residents associations”. New residents of cities form “groups” rather than “resident associations” because the emotional baggage associated with the latter is too toxic.

Once-mocked calls for council amalgamation are being taken seriously, while health professionals are cheering on the Government for promising to get rid of the DHBs. Meanwhile, yimbys can barely contain their glee at the prospect a National Policy Statement on Urban Development might help them get one-up on nimbys.

We even seem to be more interested in embracing larger, more centralised and monopolistic institutions in other parts of the economy now, too. Last year people were talking about small to medium-sized enterprises (SME) as the backbone of the economy. Now these SMEs are seen by some as productivity sinks which don’t have the balance sheets to handle major shocks or minor wage increases, and which are managed by people who don’t want to make their organisations larger or more unwieldy. These voices are backed up, in part, by the Productivity Commission which released a report this week talking about the need to build larger businesses in New Zealand.

There is a general sense New Zealand is too small for all these players to split everything between each other, but then again is larger and more centralised automatically more efficient than small and local?

Central governments get things wrong too, and it can be difficult for people with local knowledge to correct them when they do. Take a look at the efforts of Canterbury District Health Board, which complained that the Ministry of Health was using an inaccurate measure of Christchurch’s population to dole out funding. Health infrastructure and services were underfunded as a result.

However, in a lot of cases you would have to say central government does have a lot of advantages over those who operate at a more local level. The big one is scale. In the case of government-run institutions, central government just has more capacity to get things done quickly than local government does.

Getty Images Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has signalled a move to greater amalgamation of water services.

It’s almost the opposite situation in other countries. Federal and state governments are generally more cumbersome and harder to move than the lower-level governments, but over here our Government isn’t slowed down by an upper house of Parliament as its counterparts overseas are. Instead, local governments are the ones hamstrung by consultation obligations, regulatory frameworks, and funding streams which make it easier for them to plan things than to carry their promises out.

In terms of consultation it’s not even clear what all this talk brings to the table. People are rarely consulted while plans are being created, and then they’re given a month to submit on something councils have spent a year preparing. In the end you just get a whole stack of submissions which don’t really seem to represent much.

These submitters rarely have true “skin in the game” either. They might be potentially affected by a decision, but they don’t bear the costs of a decision not being made. A person who submits against more housing in their area doesn’t have to bear the cost of the increased land prices which might come out the other end. Instead, they benefit from it.

The bottom line is we’ve never really trusted these local institutions with enough power or money to really experiment. In the case of district health boards, local people might have elected them, but central government funded them and chose who would chair them. Councils were kept on a leash through debt covenants and changing rules around what their core business was.

Which is why we’ve never really experienced the benefits of what people have called “localism” which envisioned the country as a series of experimental laboratory experiments where approaches which failed would be ditched and those that succeeded would be adopted by other regions.

Regionalism seems like a good middle-ground between these approaches. Allowing some local input but also allowing functions like infrastructure to be managed at a large enough scale. It’s an approach which they seem to be following for water infrastructure, but we’ll have to wait and see if Health New Zealand ends up being as centralised as it sounds or if it will be more regionalised in practice.

However, when people crow about their democracy being taken away from them they should probably also realise the local control they thought they had was really just a cluster of responsibilities central government never really wanted to deal with. And central government should realise every function it takes back is one it is soon going to be on the hook for.