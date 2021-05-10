New Zealand Inc needs its workers to be multi-lingual

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern comments on the Uyghur genocide at the China Business Summit

OPINION: Nearly 500 people gathered together at the China Business Summit to discuss the China-New Zealand relationship.

One of the clear takeaway messages was: businesses need to buckle up.

Prime Minister Ardern’s speech at the summit highlighted the likelihood of further challenges in New Zealand’s relationship with China.

Ardern told the summit: “The differences between our systems – and the interests and values that shape those systems – are becoming harder to reconcile”.

READ MORE:

* What languages should we be teaching our children at school?

* Asia the key playmaker in New Zealand's economic future post-Covid

* Chinese Language Week: Opening doors with Mandarin



The Asia-New Zealand Business Foundation was also involved in the annual Institute of Directors’ Leadership Conference, supporting a session by our Honorary Adviser Mitchell Pham on tech developments in Asia.

CDC/unsplash The education minister, Chris Hipkins, has announced that Latin will no longer be an NCEA subject by 2023. (File photo)

Pham’s key message was that the region’s innovative and fast-moving tech trends in areas like fintech will increasingly impact New Zealand companies.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Chinese Ambassador Madame Wu Xi said the ‘so-called genocide in Xinjiang are total lies and rumours’, whilst speaking at the China Business Summit in Auckland on May 3.

The conference also tackled other big issues including increasing global uncertainty, cybercrime, the future of tourism in Covid-19 world and supply chain issues.

There are plenty of pressing issues to absorb the attention of businesses.

But another topic with potentially long-term (and positive) impacts on business is flying mostly under the radar.

Parliament’s Education and Workforce Committee has been hearing submissions on the future of language learning in schools.

SUPPLIED Simon Draper, executive director of Asia New Zealand Foundation, says New Zealand needs to become multi-lingual in a much fuller way.

The Education (Strengthening Second Language Learning in Primary and Intermediate Schools) Amendment Bill aims to increase language learning in schools through the provision of extra resources by the Government.

If successful, the Government would create a national languages policy and identify at least 10 priority languages.

Each primary and intermediate school would have to provide at least one priority language.

The committee has received more than 300 submissions on the bill, from education sector representatives, academics, community groups, district health boards and from many individuals.

But none were from a business group, although the New Zealand Technology Industry Association advocated for the inclusion of coding languages.

Despite this apparent absence of interest, language learning in schools is a topic of considerable consequence for business.

Macau Photo Agency/Unsplash China’s treatment of the Uyghur people has caused outrage in Western countries, and strained their relationship with the ever-more economically powerful superpower.

The foundation was among those who presented to the select committee.

We spoke of the need for New Zealand to become a country where bilingualism and multilingualism are valued, to help our social and economic direction.

Young New Zealanders will be at a distinct disadvantage, if they remain monolingual.

Te Taumata’s Te Taitokerau regional trade hui on May 1, which the foundation attended, was a reminder that many of our Māori rangatahi are impressively bilingual in English and te reo.

But increasingly we will see many internationally multilingual and globally educated graduates coming out of other countries, including in Asia.

We want New Zealand’s own workforce to be able to thrive in this environment, which means having language skills.

Our research has found high support among the New Zealand public for foreign language learning in schools

We also know many young New Zealanders enter our school system bilingual or multilingual, in their parents’ languages, but can easily become monolingual in a society that doesn’t value language learning.

Tom Lee/Stuff Government Minister Andrew Little’s 2020 speech in te reo Māori at Waitangi was a landmark event, showing even old dogs can learn another language.

Language learning is not just about reading, writing and speaking. It opens doors to understanding other societies and cultures.

Even the simple act of pronouncing people’s names correctly shows respect, and helps solidify new relationships.

New Zealand’s engagement with Asia is going to increase over coming decades, and we want New Zealanders to be equipped to best succeed.

While our top business minds are discussing pressing issues and immediate risks, we need to recognise that managing risk requires real expertise. Expertise doesn’t happen overnight, it requires long-term investment. The work being done in Parliament right now is relevant to this.

The China Business Summit showcased some incredible talent within New Zealand’s private sector, people who know China well and have longstanding relationships in the country.

These people have the know-how and skills, such as languages, to navigate the relationship.

When it comes to our international engagement, we have to be able to communicate effectively with others who have different world views, and understand their perspectives, even if at times we don’t agree with them.

Language and cultural skills are at the heart of that.

This doesn’t mean that every young New Zealander needs to be fluent in a several languages. But growing an environment that values bilingualism and multilingualism, puts us in a better position to navigate our relationships.

- Simon Draper is the executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation.