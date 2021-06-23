Feebates: Why the fuss now?

From July, drivers will be helped into electric cars, courtesy of a new Government feebate scheme.

OPINION: I don’t understand the strong feelings stirred up by the Government’s proposed feebate scheme.

Sure, anyone could see there would be people opposed to the idea of cross-subsidising the purchase of EVs and other fuel-efficient vehicles, although I’ll say upfront I’m not one of them.

Changing the kind of vehicles we drive appears one of the easiest ways to reduce carbon emissions, at least compared to stopping cows from farting.

And the recent progress the car industry has been making encouraging people into more fuel-efficient vehicles without any kind of ‘carrot and stick’ has been glacial.

The average carbon emissions of light vehicles imported into New Zealand inched down by just 2 grams per kilometre-travelled to 171g/km last year, according to the Transport Ministry.

At that rate, it would take New Zealand 33 years to drop to the average of 105g/km that Europe achieved last year.

The car industry could argue they are simply supplying the vehicles that consumers demand, but that’s disingenuous.

The volume of advertising that car manufacturers engage in speaks to their influence in shaping consumers’ aspirations.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The car industry has made little headway reducing emissions of imported vehicles in the absence of a ‘carrot or stick’.

Car-makers have helped price and promote utes and SUVs to dominance and done a generally feeble job of helping consumers understand the savings in fuel and maintenance they could make switching to EVs.

There may be a very small proportion of tradesmen for whom an electric van isn’t a viable option, and a few others for whom a petrol or diesel vehicle may remain the only option for perhaps a couple of years.

But viewing the fees they might pay under the feebate scheme as a ‘punishment’ seems a skewed perspective.

Instead, why not look at them as a fair way for car buyers to still play their part in reducing carbon emissions even if they are unable to contribute directly to a greening of the fleet themselves?

Some politicians’ very worst nightmare with regard to climate change seems to be that New Zealand might do more than its fair share to prevent it.

But at the moment they should rest assured there is very little danger of that.

Anyway, that’s not really why I don’t understand the strength of opposition to the feebate scheme, as of course there would be people who feel disadvantaged.

Rather, it is because at least the bulk of those cross-subsidies were going to happen anyway as a result of the Government’s Clean Car Standard, which will phase-in an average emissions cap of 105g/km for imported cars by 2025.

Car importers can choose to exceed the average 105/g/km emissions target under that scheme, but only by paying a penalty or by buying a ‘credit’ from another importer that manages to undershoot the target.

The Clean Car Standard announced by the Government in January would have led to car importers dropping the prices of EVs and upping the price of gas-guzzlers anyway, with or without feebates.

That’s ‘Economics 101’.

It would be worth importers dropping the price of EVs in order to get the credit that would then allow them to sell a higher-emission vehicle without paying a penalty.

Throwing the feebate scheme on top of the Clean Car Standard simply means that most if not all of those cross-subsidies will happen through a slightly different, more transparent mechanism.

Consumers will claim rebates or pay fees, rather than those price changes going on behind the scenes in a process determined by ‘the market’ and managed by importers.

If importers had responded to a ‘standalone’ Clean Car Standard by incurring penalties and spreading that cost across all cars including EVs, as some in the industry suggested they might, then there would have been an easy way to make millions.

Anyone would have been able to import EVs, undercut the importers who adopted the above strategy, and profit from on-selling the value of the credit they earned in undershooting the 105g/km target.

But with the mechanics of cross-subsidies now largely taken out of importers’ hands, it looks like they will be spared from making any big mispricing blunders, so there goes my multimillion-dollar idea.

Supplied The Clean Car Standard and Discount use different methods for measuring emissions, which has the potential for some confusion.

All the above appears to have been fully understood by officials who considered Labour’s Clean Car Standard policy and the Green’s Clean Car Discount side-by-side in 2018 and who assessed feebates as by far the lesser policy in terms of their likely impact on emissions.

That is presumably why Labour only went ahead with one of the policies when it won an outright majority in the 2020 election.

Now, the revival of feebates throws a bone to the Greens that they can show off to those among their supporters who hadn’t realised that with adoption of the Clean Car Standard, they had already won.

That is not to say the feebate scheme is totally pointless though.

It starts to kick in immediately, whereas the Clean Car Standard will only start to take effect from 2023, and it sets out the exact shape of the cross-subsidies for different vehicles, making those completely predictable.

More importantly, to the (very large) extent that it simply doubles up on an existing policy, it can also do no harm.

Looking at the two policies side-by-side might seem to throw up a few quirks at first glance.

Next year, for example, car buyers will be able to get a $1360 rebate under the Clean Car Discount when buying a Honda Jazz with an emissions rating of 141g/km, according to an ‘infographic’ released by the Transport Ministry.

Yet from the beginning of 2023, the Clean Car Standard sets an average emissions target for vehicles in that class of 130g/km.

So you could be forgiven for thinking importers would need to pay a penalty to import the same subsidised Honda Jazz just 12 months later.

That’s not the case, though.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Feebates and the Clean Car Standard only apply to imported vehicles, but Transport Minister Michael Wood says that if anyone did consider assembling EVs or other cars in NZ, policies could be adjusted.

All of the emissions targets set out under the Clean Car Standard are based on a method of measuring emissions called the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) testing regime, which despite its name was last updated in 1997.

The figures the Government has released to illustrate the impact of feebates, on the other hand, are based on a more modern (and realistic) emissions measure called the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

A 105g/km NEDC target under the Clean Car Standard is the same as about a 118g/km WLTP emissions-level under the Clean Car Discount policy.

I suspect that is going to cause some confusion when the rubber hit the road on the two policies, but there you go.

The Clean Car Discount could be a spanner in the works of another multimillion venture I’d been hoping someone might kick off.

Feebates as they are currently designed would be an obstacle to the local assembly of EVs because, as it stands, only imported cars and not locally-manufactured ones would qualify for a rebate.

Realistically, no-one is going to assemble petrol cars in New Zealand, but EV assembly can be economic on a far smaller-scale because EVs have many fewer parts and much more straightforward supply chains.

A visit to an EV plant in Aaachen, Germany in 2019 convinced me there might be an opportunity.

Transport Minister Michael Wood says the Government would look at whether fees and rebates should apply to locally-assembled vehicles if manufacturers signalled they wanted to make vehicles here.

“None have so far,” he says.

But it might be worth making it clearer that would be the expectation, upfront.