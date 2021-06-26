The Yimbys just flexed their muscles on density, and did not lose

Wellington ‘yimby’ activists campaigned for more housing, and were not defeated.

OPINION If there is one consistent feature of local democracy, or simply democracy in general, it is that young non-homeowners are unlikely to win at anything.

Yet on Thursday night, after a nearly 12-hour debate at Wellington City Council(WCC), a new generation of housing activists somehow managed not to lose.

Things were not looking good for them going into a debate on the city’s spatial plan, which is a plan to decide how much land will be freed up or zoned for higher-density housing.

Things did not look good part way through the debate either. They even got marginally worse as it dragged on, but somehow by the end, they had not lost.

STUFF The Wellington City Council's draft Spatial Plan aims to provide more housing across the city as the population increases.

Through a confusing set of amendments, Labour Party Wellington city councillors managed to reverse some of the most damaging changes suggested by the council’s own staff.

A key problem for Wellington is some of its most resilient land is located in central city areas where single-storey pre-1930s villas predominate, and which are protected from demolition by council zoning rules.

WCC decided to commission a study to determine if these character protections could be pared back without actually changing the character of the areas concerned.

UNSPLASH High-density housing carries a bit of stigma in New Zealand.

The study allowed them to justify rolling back some protections but retaining others. Homeowners in these areas did not agree with this compromise and a nasty consultation process followed.

To understand the passions involved you have to understand a long-standing prejudice within New Zealand society against high density housing.

I received a crash course in this when I once suggested Asian countries had done an incredible job housing all of their citizens, considering poverty levels and how land-constrained some of their cities were.

The person I suggested it to almost burst a vein on the spot, “I’ve seen how they live!”, he exclaimed, before unloading a variety of views on apartments, shoeboxes, and terraced housing (I believe he may have thought all three were the same thing).

WCC Members of Generation Zero say they were "harassed" for their stance on the Wellington City Council spatial plan.

Many homeowners would prefer people live in a car, on the street, in a tent, or a tiny-home on some unserviced piece of rural land, than a small apartment right next door.

That, is just the way things are.

Councils and local government are the kingdoms where this kind of homeowner enjoys the full extent of their power. Reliably poor turnout by younger groups of voters normally means you cannot win a council election without property owners who pay the rates.

Over time this has created a situation where not enough land has been zoned for housing. The infrastructure needed to service this land has also not been funded because investment and maintenance are major costs on a council’s balance sheet.

So when ratepayers call for lower rates it is easier for councils to cut back on infrastructure than it is for them to tell their own voters to suck it up and pay.

The Government has attempted to get around this conundrum in two ways. One is the largely useless Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act. The other is the National Policy Statement on Urban Development.

The Government has slowly been coming around to recognising the mistake it made at the beginning of its term when it promised to build tens of thousands of houses with the might, machinery and financial backing of the State alone.

This is not really how the machinery of Government works any more.

Perhaps some capability can be built up over time, but right now the only way to really get such a large number of houses built is to make a long-term plan so industry can ramp up its own capacity, and then pay industry to build it. Another way is to remove most of the roadblocks preventing private developers building houses.

At a housing announcement this week, Housing Minister ​Megan Woods said the Government had developed partnerships with a lot of different organisations, partnerships which were not in place at the beginning of their last term. She saw this as one potential pillar for achieving a catch-up on housing supply.

However, she did not say much about the policy statement on urban development which mandates councils to “up-zone” areas within a walkable distance of things like a major transit route or a cycle lane.

Councils are showing every sign of dragging their heels on implementing the whole thing. Christchurch Mayor ​Lianne Dalziel is in open revolt and Auckland Council is strangely quiet on it.

Alden Williams/Stuff Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel is a key opponent of the urban development policy statement.

The National Party says simply sitting back and relying on this policy statement will mean years of inaction as councils go through very long consultation processes to change their district plans. They argue, not unreasonably, that this is not the kind of speedy action a housing crisis demands.

However, for now the national policy statement is what we have and the timing of Wellington’s spatial plan means it is one of the first cities to grapple with this challenge.

The cause seemed hopeless, especially after council staff appeared to take the side of complaining homeowners.

Then came an avalanche of amendments. The total number flying back and forth was said to be something in the vicinity of 44. A huge total, one which breaks all of WCC’s previous records when it comes to sheer chaos.

There is every possibility councillors were confused by the end. One re-vote took place because a Green Party councillor accidentally voted the wrong way.

However, there is also the possibility some of them started noticing the endlessly mocking pings they were getting from Twitter.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Housing minister Megan Woods sees partnerships as key to more housing.

If you were watching Twitter on Thursday afternoon a not insignificant cohort of millennial and zoomer activists nicknamed “Yimbys” (“Yes In My Backyard” as opposed to “Not In My Backyard” nimbys) were live-tweeting their memes, snark and annoyance as the meeting dragged on. They were there in person and stayed to the very end, too.

In the weeks leading up to the vote they put themselves in front of every camera, microphone or reporter’s notepad they could find.

It is hard not to think this pressure had at least some impact on certain councillors changing their minds.

Yes, the odds are still weighted in favour of irate homeowners in areas protected from development, but the Wellington debate shows the odds have ever so slightly shifted.

Long-serving heritage councillors should be worried.