Upping sticks for a better, cheaper life in Australia has ethical implications

OPINION: There have been a few articles in the media in recent weeks espousing the benefits of simply moving to Australia to evade New Zealand’s housing crisis.

More affordable housing, higher wages. The land of milk and honey. This has been the dream sold for New Zealanders for the last 50-odd years.

Both countries have long enjoyed open travel between the two, although the treatment of citizens has not always been equal.

In 2015, the trans-Tasman migration finally stabilised, after many years of one-way traffic. With travel between Australia and New Zealand opening up (notwithstanding the current pause between New Zealand and New South Wales and Queensland due to Covid-19) and Australia reporting a labour shortage, are we set to return to a net loss of New Zealanders to Australia?

A major issue with the suggestion that New Zealanders move to Australia for housing affordability reasons is that there is no consideration of tangata whenua (on either side of the Tasman) and no analysis of settler colonialism.

In Hawai`i (Hawaii), where housing is severely unaffordable and indigenous peoples are the most dispossessed (and often homeless in their own lands), Kānaka Maoli are asking Americans not to travel to Hawai`i during a pandemic (despite encouragement from the State of Hawai`i) and definitely not to move there.

Supplied Suggesting New Zealanders simply shift to Australia to access more affordable housing reeks of privilege, says Jade Kake.

Closer to home, what are the ethics of shifting to Australia to escape high house prices and low wages, only to occupy Aboriginal land and contribute to further marginalising indigenous peoples? This might not give Pākehā or white Australians much reason to pause, but as Māori, we can and should be more critical.

For the most part, even as we are being priced out of housing and made homeless in our lands, we simply do not have the luxury of up and leaving (even if the proverbial house is on fire).

If New Zealanders, and more particularly, Māori (who have less wealth, security and lower wages overall) are moving to Australia out of economic necessity, that should be a damning indictment on the Government of New Zealand and a clear failure under Article 3 of Te Tiriti.

Ethical and Te Tiriti issues aside, is Australia really doing so much better in terms of housing affordability? The answer is, well, sort of.

Australia and New Zealand’s major housing markets are all deemed severely unaffordable, and have been since 2004.

According to the 2021 Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey, housing in Sydney is more expensive compared to Auckland (with a median multiple of 11.8 compared to 10 for Auckland) and Melbourne (9.7) fairs only slightly better. However, other major cities such as Perth (6), Brisbane (6.6), Adelaide (7.7) fair reasonably well in comparison with New Zealand cities.

The median multiple follows a simple formula – median house price divided by median household income, with a median multiple of 3 and under considered ‘affordable.’

The trajectory of housing unaffordability is broadly similar, with Australia’s housing markets following the same overall trend as New Zealand’s.

As urban centres become increasingly unaffordable, the regional centres and rural areas become more expensive as people sell up and leave the city and flood smaller markets, often pricing out locals.

It’s a pattern that’s been repeated throughout the world in ‘developed economies’ (including New Zealand and Australia) as a result of, amongst other factors, the neo-liberal state restructuring of housing from the 1970s onwards and the financialisation of housing with the onset of the global financial crisis in 2007 to 2009.

According to economists, the major difference between Australia and New Zealand is that Australia has higher wages (22 per cent higher overall, according to 2020 OECD statistics). Significantly, Australia has a lot of wealth built on an extractive economy – iron ore, coal and natural gas.

This isn’t, however, the whole picture. Australia also has a more productive economy. This may be shifting, with recent research from Sydney university UNSW warning that Australia’s unaffordable housing markets are a significant threat to productivity, income equality and overall economic stability.

Sydney Morning Herald House prices are booming in Australia's major capital cities.

A recent report by the productivity commission showed New Zealand’s productivity is poor. We work an average of 34.2 hours a week (compared to 31.9 hours in other OECD countries) and an output of $68 an hour (compared with $85 an hour in other OECD countries).

Without an extractive economy to fall back on, New Zealand needs to find other ways to increase wages and productivity.

Suggesting New Zealanders simply shift to Australia to access more affordable housing reeks of privilege. Yet the concerns raised are valid. Housing is somewhat more affordable in Australia overall, despite being on a similar trajectory, and wages are higher.

We need to introduce regulation and policies to combat housing financialisation and firmly establish the human right to housing, as well as improve labour market productivity and increase labour protections.

If we don’t, we risk a repeat of the drain of talent across the ditch, for those who have the resources to leave, and further marginalisation and worsening conditions for those who have no choice but to stay.

Jade Kake is an architectural designer, writer, and housing advocate based in Whangārei. Of Māori and Dutch descent, her tribal affiliations are Ngāpuhi, Te Whakatōhea and Te Arawa.