What is behind the immigration delays, and why are some proposing an amnesty to resolve the deadlock?

National Party leader Judith Collins hits out at how skilled migrants are being treated by Immigration NZ, saying they deserve certainty about their future.

ANALYSIS: Less than a month after the Government’s immigration reset, migrant advocate ​Sunny Sehgal was scrolling through his Facebook feed when he saw a familiar face.

Sehgal was staring at a picture of ​Davender Singh alongside a message from a community advocate in the Hawke’s Bay saying Davender had been depressed, lonely, and just died.

Sehgal, of Auckland, helped ​Davender out during a dispute with his employer about five years ago and would receive a call from him about once a year.

During their last call ​Davender’s big concern was something worrying a lot of migrants.

“He wanted to enquire from me about immigration, and about any new changes coming in, or whether he will be able to stay here.

“Those kinds of things he wanted to enquire, but I had no answers to those questions.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Migrant advocate Sunny Sehgal says Singh was concerned about future immigration plans.

A spokesman for the Coroner’s office says ​Davender's death is being treated as a suspected suicide. Several investigations need to be completed before a final coroner’s report can be released.

An employee at an Indian restaurant in Hastings that Singh used to visit says she was shocked when she heard the news, especially because Singh was so young.

“Immigration has been really hard right? People are just stuck. Now it's Covid, nowhere to go, we can't migrate, we can't go anywhere to see our families and stuff like that,” the employee, who doesn’t want to be named, says.

Immigration issues grow

In recent months there have been growing calls for the country to look at granting residency to all migrants in New Zealand as issues from families split across borders to delayed visa extensions have started building up.

This week the National Party proposed a new ‘Covid Contribution Visa’ for temporary migrants who were here when the borders shut. They have also said they will instruct Immigration New Zealand to clear the backlog of residency applications, decouple visas from specific employers and create a clearer path to residency.

The Green Party is proposing a broad amnesty for all overstayers and temporary visa holders. ACT wants to cancel the Government’s immigration reset, and the New Zealand Initiative is advocating residency for all migrants in the country.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Erica Stanford is advocating for a Covid Contribution Visa and a real path to residency.

Even the economic consultancy working on the Government’s immigration reset, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER), has got in on the act, saying the Government should “apply principles of manākitanga” (hospitality), clear the residency backlog, issue short-term migrants with visas that give them the right to stay here till 2024, and make refugees a priority

During question time at Parliament in May Immigration Minister ​Kris Faafoi defended the slow progress on residency applications saying it was the inevitable result of a huge number of applications.

“We have had an enormous amount of increased demand as opposed to forecast.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Greens spokesman on immigration Ricardo Menendez-March is proposing a broad amnesty for overstayers and temporary migrants.

The numbers tell a different story. Immigration records of skilled migrants residency applications lodged shows they peaked five years ago during the 2016 financial year when 31,575 applications were lodged, but they have been at lower levels since.

During the 2021 financial year skilled migrant residency applications fell dramatically to a historic low of 3696 applications lodged.

The year before that there were 28,742 applications lodged, then 23,094 in the financial year ended 2019 and 19,429 in 2018.

Expressions of Interest balloon

Then there are the expressions of interest selections which were frozen at the start of the pandemic.

Expressions of interest are the step before applications to enter the residency queue. The process is a way of testing if people have the required number of points to get residency.

If they meet the points threshold, currently 160 points, then their applications are automatically picked out of the pile, and they are invited to apply for residency.

If you don’t pick any applications out of the queue then they just pile up.

The pause and resulting delays led to critical workers like medical professionals and teachers, who the Government is trying to bring in via border exemptions, leaving because they were frustrated at the delays.

In the year to April New Zealand had a net migration outflow of 10,088 foreign citizens.

Last week ​Faafoi defended the suspending of the expressions of interest on TVNZ Breakfast.

“We made the decision to suspend because of two reasons: the numbers of applications that were coming in were way larger than were expected and the ability to process them in a timely manner was blown out.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Protests around migration-related issues have been building momentum around the country.

Expressions of interest applications started building up after the process was frozen, but the pile-up really grew after ​Faafoi started talking about what he wanted to do with the applications.

At the end of February ​Faafoi announced he wanted to review the whole skilled migrant system, a bombshell causing panic in the migrant community.

Between March last year and February an average of just over 570 new expressions of interest were being filed every month.

In March , the month after ​Faafoi’s comments about a review, 1300 new expressions of interest applications were filed, more than double the average of the months before that.

And the frenetic pace continued. We have gone from a backlog of 461applications at the beginning of the pandemic to more than 11,000 by the middle of this year.

​Lauren Cutler, a pharmacist in Hamilton, is on her fifth temporary visa and one of those people locked out by the freeze.

Cutler was a qualified pharmacist in South Africa and came to New Zealand with the intention of staying here.

To qualify for residency she went through the long process of retraining and registration, with her job re-advertised for New Zealanders every time her visa was renewed.

By the time she got through to the other end of it Covid-19 had hit and the expressions of interest queue had been closed off.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kris Faafoi has been defending delays within the immigration system as a result of a high number of applications.

“I’ve been here for so long already, and I’ve got no foundation really, nothing to build off. Every time one visa is expired I have to hope and pray I get the next temporary visa.

“I don’t have KiwiSaver, I can’t buy a house, I don’t have any superannuation, but if I go over to Australia I can go over there with a permanent residence visa.

“I’ve got to weigh up being in New Zealand, and what I’ve known now for nearly five years, and only being a temporary person, or going to Australia, starting again but being permanent from the beginning.”

Then there is the long-standing residency queue, which these expressions of interest flow into during times when the queue is unfrozen.

The promise of residency

Immagine​ immigration adviser ​Iain MacLeod says politics around the New Zealand Residence Programme planning range, a target for the number of people who should get residency, has a lot to do with the current residency queue.

Both National and Labour cut the number of residency places available while increasing the number of temporary migrants allowed into the country.

Labour and NZ First also campaigned on cutting net migration, something which politicians have traditionally sought to achieve by cutting the number of residency spots available.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Temporary migration increased as the number of residency places available were cut back.

There were 125,000 people on temporary work and student visas in 2008, a time when there were 47,000 residency places available per year. Which meant there were just under 3 people on temporary visas for every one residency spot.

By the end of 2019 this ratio had ballooned out to almost 8 temporary migrants for a single residency spot thanks to an increase in temporary migration and a cutting back of the number of residency places available.

While all this cutting of residency places was going on, New Zealand was still being marketed as an export education destination where students could become residents after finishing their studies, and a place so badly in need of skilled migrants that it was prepared to offer residency for people who moved.

Chris McKeen/Stuff On paper it looked like New Zealand offered realistic route to residency.

The immigration system was moving towards a Dubai-style guest worker programme, but there was no way for the incoming migrants to know this because on paper it looked like we were still offering migrants realistic pathways to residency.

The last residency target expired at the end of 2019, after the Labour-NZ First coalition government couldn’t come to an agreement on a new one, but Immigration was instructed to keep processing residency applications as if the old target was in place.

If you meet a certain points requirement the Government automatically invites you to apply for residency.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Migrants in the residency queue have been officially invited to apply for it by the Government.

The number of points needed for residency is supposed to increase if the number of residency places are cut back. This controls the number of people who are invited to apply and is meant to benefit migrants too because it stops them from spending thousands of dollars filing an application they have no hope of success with.

Part of the issue is when the last coalition government cut the number of residency spaces they did not increase the number of points needed for residency, meaning more people were invited to apply for residency than there were spaces available.

If the Government raises the points threshold now it will not affect residency applications in the queue, but it will affect expression of interest applications where the selection process is on hold.

However, ​MacLeod says immigration advisers often advise their clients not to claim the full allocation of points on their applications, so if the Government raises the number of points it could well find itself with the same applications coming back.

“Demand never increased. The same number of wannabe residents were competing for fewer visas and with an annual ‘target’ that could not be exceeded, it meant Immigration’s hands were tied.”

MacLeod says according to the residency target Immigration is actually on track.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Even if the Government raises the number of points now, it could see the same residency applications come back to it.

The problem is the Government has invited a greater number of people to apply for residency than there are spaces available.

Immigration New Zealand also has some internal problems. No residency applications were processed at alert levels 3 or 4 because employees were not classed as an “essential service”, and residency applications were paper-based.

Immigration advisers also allege the organisation also has high levels of turnover and lacks senior experienced staff, and is experiencing poorer productivity as a result. Figures obtained by ​MacLeod shows immigration officers are now handling fewer cases per person that they used to.

IntoNZ Immigration adviser ​Katy Armstrong says as things started stalling many migrants have taken up the now-canned Work to Residence visa too, which allows them to skip the expresion of interest pool entirely.

Work to Residence guarantees residency after two years working for an accredited employer, and means your application automatically goes into the queue.

More people started using it after salary requirements were imposed on migrants, the residency queue ballooned out, and expression of interest selections were paused.

Supplied Katy Armstrong says a growing number of Work to Residence applicants are also likely to cause problems.

These applications are already filtering through and coming in over the top of some points-based applications, something which could create even more backlogs as the two-year threshold on these visas nears.

“I’m not an ​Oliver Hartwich that goes 'just give everybody residence’ regardless of skill-set, because a lot of people have worked very hard to get into that [expression of interest and residency] pool,” Armstrong says.

“But the ones that have applied and the ones that are in the pool, if you said to all of them we’re going to honour that ... what would be wrong?

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Protesters gather in Auckland's Aotea Square in support of migrant rights.

“They’re already here. They already live here. They’ve all got jobs ... all this moving of goalposts is only making people paranoid, depressed, wanting to leave, traumatised at worst.”

The pain of ​Davender’s death is still raw two months on and his brother ​Charan Singh is stressed and depressed over what happened.

Speaking through a translator, he says his brother is dead and nothing will change that now.

“Whatever was to happen, it has happened.

“He won’t come back.”

​Faafoi did not respond before deadline to a request for an interview for this story.

