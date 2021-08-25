Covid-19: Those reopening plans look a lot further away now

OPINION: For the first time, we might start feeling the cost of a cautious approach.

The short-term recipe for the next few weeks is the same: bake, binge, but whatever you do don’t leave the house to go mountain-biking.

Where Delta has changed the game is when it comes to the risk of life as normal after we come out of this.

The large numbers coming through every day show just how transmissible this variant is, and it is proving to be a wake-up call to a lot of people. There were 41​ new cases announced on Tuesday​, meaning 148 cases of community transmission in total.

The Government and health experts think they have been preparing us for this, but the reality of those numbers suggests something else.

You can hear it in the slight shock and surprise on Zoom calls around the country, some from people who thought they might only be locked down for a few days.

Some experts are talking about the prospect of a long tail to this Delta outbreak, one which is almost certainly going to be a lot longer than any of our previous outbreaks.

This could mean weeks of the odd case popping up here and there, with the nation patiently waiting by their TV sets every day at 1pm until we hit enough “zero case” days in a row.

We bounced back quite quickly after the March lockdown last year because we were able to eliminate the virus, which allowed us to reduce restrictions in a short space of time.

New Zealanders had freedoms that were the envy of others, and our domestic economy roared ahead. We held rugby matches and music concerts while the rest of the world was stuck at home watching their hapless leaders muddle through.

It surprised many economists, including Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr, who says the economy bouncing back the way it did has him questioning how important international tourism and other stimuli brought in by international visitors really were to this country.

This time the sheer transmissibility of Delta means we will likely come out of it differently to how we came out of level 4 last time.

Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney, a former adviser to Finance Minister Grant Robertson, can see how ministers might emerge less willing to take any risks.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rising case numbers around this lockdown have taken some by surprise.

“Certainly one of the things it’ll make them do is it’ll make them more cautious about their opening-up plans.

“The prime minister’s vision of how we would open up as a country had clearly been written with Delta in mind, but the experience of Delta here might make ministers and decision-makers more cautious.”

Things he thinks they might be more cautious about? Restrictions and rules around how the country reopens as we go back down through different Covid levels might be one; MIQ capacity might be another.

Already the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has scared some New Zealanders battling for MIQ places by suspending bookings.

However, it might make the Government bolder in other areas, such as incorporating children into the vaccination programme.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Could we come out the other end of this with an even more cautious approach to the border?

“Delta might mean that the pathway back to normalisation might be slower, and you may be more careful about how the country returns to a more normal state, a level 1 state.”

Until we can build vaccination levels, we will have to be more cautious, and this could have flow-on effects for how strong demand is coming out of level 4.

This is when we might start feeling the cost of a cautious approach.

It seems like a long time ago now, but only a few days before this outbreak the Government was already coming under real pressure over the constraints being placed on the economy.

The big issues being debated were skills shortages, managed isolation (MIQ) capacity, immigration, inflation, and supply chain issues.

No doubt some of the issues we’re facing around capacity within our health system have ironically only been made worse by the border control measures.

And that was just with the settings as they were then. What if another part of a more cautious approach involves further paring back those earlier reopening plans?

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen says further restrictions on the border than we had before could put a lot of pressure on the economy. Although Kerr and Renney make a good point that it is possibly not so much more pressure – since we had very little travel before then anyway.

This outbreak has probably scared a lot more of us into getting the vaccine, which is a positive, but the path out of it may not be as smooth this time around.