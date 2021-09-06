Health Ministry has no plans to join England in drafting Shielded Patients List

People in England give their reaction to the UK Government’s proposed scrapping of Covid rules on Monday 19th July.

ANALYSIS: The Ministry of Health says it hasn’t considered following England by drawing up a “Shielded Patients List” identifying people who are most at risk of getting severely ill if they contract Covid.

“In New Zealand, we remain fully focused on our elimination strategy. The ministry has not considered a shielded patient list at this time,” a spokesman says.

But that might need to change if New Zealand does go down the track of accepting Covid will come into the country once a given proportion of the population is vaccinated, as many of the country’s loudest voices have been eager to say we will have no choice but to quickly do.

In England, 79.8 per cent of people aged over 16 have received both their first and second doses of Covid vaccines.

Legal restrictions on social distancing, mask-wearing and the number of people who can attend events have all been lifted.

But it is probably fair to say life has not returned to normal for many of the just over 3.7 million people, or 6.6 per cent of the population, on its Shielded Patient List.

They first received letters in March this year advising that their safest course of action was for them to “stay at home at all times and avoid all face to face contact” except from carers and health professionals they needed to see.

That was even if they had been vaccinated.

The Government’s Department of Heath and Social Care even advised them to stay 2 to 3 metres away from people in their household (bear in mind we would often be talking about elderly couples being asked to socially distance from one another) and “to sleep in a different bed where possible”.

Getty Images A woman pauses to look at the hearts and personal tributes to some of those lost to Covid in London in July.

That advice has been repeatedly relaxed, and was then downgraded from ‘advice’ into something people on the list might want to “think about”.

But the original warnings have been hard for people to forget.

On Friday, the messaging to the 3.7 million people on the list was further updated to simply suggest they “may wish to think particularly carefully” about taking measures such as continuing to practice social distancing “if that feels right for you and your friends”.

That is of course easier said than done, given the general population has been told they no longer need to wear masks or socially distance.

For some of England’s shielded patients “thinking carefully” has involved trying to shop in the early hours of the morning when supermarkets are more likely to be empty, and planning their routes to the shops to avoid enclosed footpaths that other people might step into.

Not everyone on England’s Shielded Patients List would be old as it includes, for example, people with severe asthma.

But presumably a large chunk of any population could find themselves on such a list as they aged and developed chronic health conditions.

This begs the question of whether “learning to live with Covid” also means accepting that many people will need to see out the end of their lives in a form of voluntary self-isolation.

The hope is that the virus will mutate into a less deadline disease over time, as Paul Tambyah president-elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases says most viruses do.

But, on the other hand, it could just continue to mutate into a disease that is just as serious, but more infectious and able to evade vaccines.

From an economic perspective, the ‘shielding option’ raises a few questions for public-facing businesses.

If the decision is made to give up on MIQ some time next year, might it make sense for supermarkets and shops to have an hour in the day when they only let in a controlled number of vulnerable and elderly shoppers, and insist on masks?

Will there be a market for cafes and restaurants that cater to the more vulnerable by operating in some form of permanent level 2?

Despite its vaccination rates, the number of people contracting Covid in the UK is now higher than at any time aside from a month over the turn of the year and a fortnight in July.

German health minister Jens Spahn has warned of an “autumn surge” and the risk hospitals there could be overwhelmed with Covid cases towards the end of the year.

BNZ research head Stephen Toplis warned on Monday that a lot of the issues that currently confront us will not magically disappear with the vaccine roll-out “and there is certainly no going back to a pre-Covid world”.

“It seems highly likely that by early next year New Zealand will be progressively easing its border restrictions,” he said.

“Moreover, with the great majority of New Zealanders fully vaccinated by then, it will become increasingly less likely that people will again experience, or even accept, lockdowns of the current intensity.”

But he said BNZ was concerned that many were starting to assume life would be a lot more rosy post vaccination than will actually be the case.