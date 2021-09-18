The question everyone taking a loan from a car dealer should ask

OPINION: There's one question used-car buyers almost never ask car dealers.

If they did, the answer might astound them.

It's this: How much do you earn on the loan you are arranging for me?

People don’t realise many car dealerships take a cut of the interest on the loans they sell, and they don't realise how big the cut can be.

They are sellers of cars, but they are also sellers of loans and insurance.

I’m not saying car loans and insurance arranged at dealerships is always a bad deal, but you don’t do good deals by blindly accepting the first offer you get.

A dealer has to tell you how much they earn in loan commission and insurance commission, if you ask them. So ask.

NILE BIJOUX/IMAGES SUPPLIED The Clean Car Discount scheme means there are now some truly decent electrified bargains around. Here are five of the best deals.

Let’s say the car dealer is getting finance at 8.95 per cent from a finance company, and the deal it’s offering you is 16.95 per cent, then you’d be foolish not to demand the dealer cuts their margin.

You negotiate on the price of the car, and the true price includes the finance costs, so negotiate on that too.

It would be a foolish buyer who went car shopping knowing they needed car finance without having had a chat with their bank first, or checking out the deals offered by other lenders.

Borrowing to buy a car at least once is a necessity in many people’s lives.

The trick is to do it only once, and not to get starry-eyed and buy more car than you can really afford.

If you are paying a car loan, but not contributing to KiwiSaver, for example, you need to sit down and ask yourself: What am I trying to achieve with my money?

Similarly, if you are tempted by “cash back” or no-payments for six month deals, you are long overdue a rethink of your finances.

screenshot If you are tempted to buy a car with a deferred repayment deal, such as the one shown above, you need a complete rethink about the way you approach your money life.

Car loans are risky too, and can literally drive some people to ruin.

I recall a case a few years back of a well-earning IT professional who bought a $40,000 luxury car on finance, later became unemployed, struggled to find work, and ended up having to sell his boat. He ultimately ended up owing $25,000 after the car was repossessed and sold.

This chap's financial decision-making was wrong on many levels. His debt-funded lifestyle was probably good while it lasted. I bet he looked like a wealthy guy.

So, how do you approach getting a loan to buy a car?

First, seek cheap finance from reputable lenders, before you go car shopping. Don’t assume any doors are closed to you.

Second, buy insurance directly from insurers, not through a dealer. That avoids high commissions going to the dealer. It also avoids you being sold poor-value mechanical breakdown insurance.

Third, take responsibility. Just because a lender thinks you can afford the repayments, does not mean you can, or that you can for the next three, four, or five years.

Fourth, think beyond “weekly” payment amounts. Find a loan calculator online to check what the car will really cost you. This is just as important for people slapping a new car on the mortgage.

Fifth, make this your last car loan. For households on middle incomes and up, car finance really should be a “oncer” in life.

Replacement cars should be bought with cash.

Once that first car loan is paid off, start saving for your next car.

GOLDEN RULES: