'Fresh blood' needed to ensure Health New Zealand lives up to potential

Health Minister Andrew Little announces the plan to abolish the 20 DHBs in April.

ANALYSIS: Health New Zealand will employ 80,000 staff when it replaces the country’s 20 district health boards in July, Health Ministry deputy director Shayne Hunter says.

But one top recruiter, Potentia director Abinesh Krishan, believes it needs to attract fresh blood in non-clinical roles and a chief executive from outside the existing structure if it is going to fulfill its potential.

Health NZ would need some very strong leadership, he says.

“The chief executive of Health NZ must be from some other jurisdiction or setting and be bold and courageous.

“Some of the incumbents have been sitting there for many, many years. There are a bunch of folk who are trying to stay on who shouldn’t be there.”

Krishan’s comments appear to echo the concerns of former Telecommunications Users Association chief executive Ernie Newman who has argued a deep cultural shift will be needed to knock the sector into shape.

Newman blasted the culture and structure of health IT in 2017, saying it needed “re-engineering from the top down”, describing the Ministry of Health as “dysfunctional”, and said in June that he believed nothing had changed.

123rf Health NZ will come into being in July, but it is expected to take many years to streamline its IT systems.

Why the tough diagnosis?

Health Minister Andrew Little announced bombshell decision to abolish district health boards and create Health NZ in April, saying it would centralise the fragmented healthcare system and end the “postcode lottery” of healthcare.

Preparations for the new national health organisation progressed last week, when the Government announced its board members, who include former National Party minister Amy Adams, and professional director Rob Campbell who will chair the organisation.

But while the governance of the hospital system is set to be quickly revolutionised, advances under the bonnet may not be so rapid.

Hunter told a webinar organised by IT Professionals NZ earlier this month that it would take “years” for the new organisation to streamline the information technology systems that will underpin the health system.

The challenges that Health NZ will face include the health boards’ sunk investments in existing systems, cybersecurity and skills shortages, he says.

About 250,000 people are employed by public and private sector organisations in the wider healthcare sector, he says.

“And as many people know, it is not well-connected” despite many attempts to address that, he says.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Health deputy director-general of data and digital Shayne Hunter says the ministry is working hard to get ‘digital’ out from under the covers.

In addition to an array of clinical systems, health boards need all the usual back-office systems to run their finances, human resources and procurement system, Hunter says.

Patient management systems which are used by hospitals to manage patient care are “really difficult systems to replace”, he says.

“We could spend all of our money going to a common finance, payroll, HR and patient management system. We literally could spend every cent we've got and in five years time I don't think there would be a single person that would thank us for that because it wouldn’t have changed the world.”

That is not to say the sector is standing still.

In the May Budget, the Government committed $400 million over four years to improving health IT systems.

Most of that will be spent on a new health information platform known as Hira that will revive an ‘on-again, off-again’ 17 year-old effort to create a set of integrated electronic health records for the population.

But details and dates for the deliverables still appear sketchy, with Hira’s detailed business case yet to be released.

Health Ministry spokesman Blair Cunningham has clarified that Hira will not be designed to create “a closed, all-in-one, centralised technology solution”, as had once been an option for electronic health records.

Reinforcing that message, Hunter says the focus in future would be on trying to ensure interoperability of existing systems, and purchasing new technologies as cloud-based services where possible.

It sounds a pragmatic strategy, but not yet an energising one.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Former National Party cabinet minister Amy Adams is one of the appointments to Health NZ’s board.

To be fair, improving health IT is commonly regarded as a hard slog around the world.

By its nature, healthcare attracts workers interested in people, and the traditionally glamorous jobs in health are as doctors or nurses, not software architects or business analysts.

There is also a lot of good technology in use, often thanks to the private sector, but underpinned by the system of National Health Index identifiers for patients and the Health Provider Index which identifies healthcare providers.

It is these that can sometimes enable patients to go to a GP, have a blood test, and see the results uploaded to a patient portal the same day, all without them once touching a paper form.

There does also appear to be a recognition within the Ministry of Health that the sector should be more nimble on its feet.

Hunter says “the standard sort of business case approach that we've had in the past of big monolithic, ‘waterfall’ style projects and programmes – you can't fund digital transformation that way”.

After the ransomware attack on Waikato District Health Board in April, the systems that kept going were the ones that were sitting in the cloud, he also noted.

But, worryingly, Krishan that at present health boards and the ministry are not seen as a “destination of choice” for the vast majority of workers pursuing a technology career or seeking to keep their skills fresh.

The reasons are that a lot of their technology is dated because of under-investment over many years and because innovation in health took a long time, with a lot of “decisions by committee” and minimal delegated authority, he says.

“The process of getting approval for new ways of doing things is an onerous exercise.

“By the time you get approval for a business case, the technology may have dated or a new version may have turned up.”

There may be a case of chicken and egg here.

Moving and “executing” faster needs to go hand-in-hand with securing new talent, Krishan suggests.

So what concrete steps to take?

Alongside fresh leadership at the top for Health NZ, Krishan supports the idea of it establishing a programme to bring on a proportion of the top technology graduates each year and offering them an accelerated career path, along with the introduction of internships.

“Let’s make a career in public health sexy again,” he says.

Despite its challenges, there is an opportunity for Health NZ to leverage a culture that embraces diversity and inclusion and which would appeal to many younger recruits who want careers that are purposeful and meaningful, he says.

“There is nothing that is more purposeful and meaningful, if you are a technology person, than health IT.”

Hunter told IT Professionals NZ that the ministry was “working really hard to get ‘digital’ out from under the covers from being seen as a back office technology and a cost to the system, to being seen as fundamental to transforming the health system”.

Arguably, that is a task that was achieved long ago in many other sector of the economy.

Hunter says he is not aware of any significant formalised programmes at the ministry or within health boards to attract top graduates, although some private sector organisations might be running programmes.

“We are part of a collective across government and linked to the private sector that is seeking to find ways to address the skills challenge, current and emerging.

“Graduates would feature as part of this,” he says.