Time will tell if global markets keep calm in the face of Evergrande, US debt

OPINION: The NZX50 made a slight gain last week, as did many major global indices, with a couple of potentially big “risk-off” catalysts proving benign at least for now.

Teetering Chinese property developer Evergrande avoided default by making a bond payment, calming fears over a Lehman’s type situation.

In the United States the Federal Reserve expressed optimism around the economy, and remains on track to start ‘tapering’ its bond buying programme from November; but crucially has left any hard guidance on when interest rate tightening may commence to another day.

With the US the world’s largest economy, and China still having a large say in global economic growth, both developments were well-received. That said, neither issue has necessarily gone away, and others are creeping onto the horizon, as we get set to enter October, which is typically a volatile month for markets.

Evergrande remains under close watch with nearly US$50 million (NZ$71 million) in interest payments due this week, and some confusion over exactly how last week’s payment was handled. The company remains vulnerable, not least because a full-scale bailout by China is unlikely. Indeed, it is arguably the first real test case of President Xi Jinping’s war on “disorderly capital”.

At best there will likely be a massive restructuring of the company, and one which avoids a wider meltdown of the Chinese property market and economy. This is no given. The Chinese government have reportedly prepped local authorities for a possible ‘storm’ if Evergrande fails. A calm before the storm? Time will tell.

Getty Images/Getty Images Evergrande remains under close watch with nearly US$50 million (NZ$71 million) in interest payments due this week.

One question that has been fully resolved is China’s view on crypto-currencies – the transacting and mining of which has been banned by regulators there. This is the latest in the series of clampdowns, and the most comprehensive.

Views towards where crypto-currencies are going continue to be as polarised as ever, with acceptance going the other way in some parts of the world The fact that Bitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador hasn’t raised too many eyebrows, but some large mainstream companies have warmed to them, including Microsoft which accepts payments in the crypto.

Local market gains last week were helped by Fonterra. Shares in the Co-op rallied around 10 per cent over the five sessions after the dairy giant delivered a solid annual earnings performance, with robust sales growth in Greater China and Asia Pacific.

Strong milk prices have crimped margins, but management still flagged plans to return around $1 billion to shareholders over the next three years. This is as the co-op looks to divest assets abroad and continue with a ‘reset’ of the Kiwi operation. The unit in Chile is on the block, along with a potential IPO of the Australian business – one which could be valued at around $1b to$2b.

Dividends were raised, and with the company having reduced a hefty debt pile, there is a prospect of an ongoing lift in the pay-out. This will be welcomed by long-suffering shareholders, who have seen a 40 per cent plus erosion of value since 2018.

There clearly remains a lot of work to do yet for Fonterra, and beyond impending capital restructuring plans. Not least of which will be plans to “differentiate New Zealand milk further on the world stage.” This is particularly important given we are at ‘Peak Cow’ with herd numbers expected to decline in the years ahead, and as climate change initiatives take hold.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Shares in Fonterra rallied around 10 per cent last week after the dairy giant delivered a solid performance.

Another dairy company that has had more than a few challenges to deal with is Synlait, which reported full year results on Monday morning. Milk prices were robust, with annual revenues lifting 5 per cent to $1.37b, but the loss of $28.5 million was the first in eight years. Margins have weakened on the back of a fall in demand from A2 Milk, the company’s largest customer, and management are looking for an improvement this financial year as infant milk sales in China rebound.

Synlait has been taking costs out which looks like the right call, as in my view will be an increasing tilt away from reliance on A2. A reopening of borders next year should help the daigou trade, but competition has increased in A2’s main markets, and may intensify further yet. Synlait’s new chief executive Grant Watson will be in for some stern tests potentially.

Another company in the reporting frame is The Warehouse Group which releases full year results on Wednesday. Just about everyone it seems has been eager to get a ‘bargain’ since the pandemic broke, and we are all shopping up a storm. But the full year numbers should also compare well to pre-Covid times. Adjusted net profit after tax is expected to be over $160m, and more than double that of the 2019 financial year.

The recent Covid-19 lockdowns (which fall outside the reporting period) will have impacted recent trading. Online sales should however should have been ticking higher, including in Auckland which is now at level 3. The Warehouse (and many other businesses) will be looking be amongst those crossing fingers for a moderation of case numbers this week. A drop-down in levels typically coincides with a rush by consumers, helped by pent up savings, for things they haven’t been able to buy (as I can attest having sat in a drive through at an Auckland McDonald’s on Friday night).

Time will tell whether the reaction of the housing market post-lockdowns this time around will be any different. House prices in New Zealand are up over 25 per cent over the past year, and are amongst the fastest growing anywhere on the planet. The latest attempt to cool rampant house prices saw the Reserve Bank last week tighten the amount of lending banks can do above an LVR (loan to value ratio) of 80 per cent to 10 per cent of all new loans to owner-occupiers, down from 20 per cent at present. The changes kick in from November 1.

Officials believe the risk of a housing market correction has risen, which is hard to argue. Something more needs to be done to avoid a bigger problem down the track.

Supplied Without a funding plan the US government will shut down, and the US could default on its bills next month.

With a number of banks having recently lifted lending rates, debt servicing costs are only going to rise further, while affordability is already an issue.

Price to income ratios have already blown out. While this is a global phenomenon, and we are in a better position than some (homeowners in Beijing and Shanghai are facing median house prices to income of almost 50 times!), it is simply not sustainable, particularly as longer-term interest rates are rising again.

US 10-year bond yields ticked higher last week with the Federal Reserve inclining towards a first-rate hike in 2022. Other central banks are leaning this way. Norway became the first developed central bank to lift rates last week, while the Bank of England has opened the door to a rate rise in the coming months. The RBNZ is meeting next week, and it could be a close-run thing as to whether, and by how much, the cash rate is lifted.

Before then there will be another potentially tricky issue, in addition to anything on the Evergrande side, for markets to navigate. US lawmakers (some at least) will be working overtime to ensure that a funding plan is passed in time to avoid a government shutdown on October 1. Legislation goes to the Senate, where Republicans will likely vote against increasing the US$28.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Without approval the US government will shut down, and the US could default on its bills next month.

Republicans will likely dance around any simple resolution, seeing the opportunity to play hard ball on Joe Biden’s US$3.5 trillion budget plan. While doubtful that any lawmaker will want to be seen as pushing the Armageddon button – the debt ceiling was raised three times during Donald Trump’s presidency – developments will be closely watched by the markets this week.

– Greg Smith is an equities analyst.