Government debt is becoming less of a big deal

Debt costs are no longer a reason to say no to projects like Auckland Light Rail.

OPINION: Back in the days when government debt mattered, there was one simple answer to everything: no.

Should we invest more in housing? No. Infrastructure? Absolutely not. Same for Robbie’s Rapid Rail, a mass transit system in Auckland that could have saved us a lot of grief.

There is no better way to avoid paying for something than to plead poverty, but where government spending is concerned that excuse is looking increasingly hollow.

These debates get even worse when they get to the local government table, where councillors, many of whom have no issue taking out mortgages, suddenly choke at the prospect of their council going into debt for anything that isn’t a multimillion-dollar convention centre, stadium, or similarly pale elephant.

READ MORE:

* Quantitative Easing: An Obituary

* Who's the Government borrowing the money from to pay for Covid-19 response?

* Supercity seeks to plug $364m transport funding gap

* We're stuck on a path of house price rises that is hard to get off



In the end, the answer was always the same: No, we can’t afford it.

The argument was that, if you borrowed something now, to pay for anything, then you would be automatically worse off in the future.

As our infrastructure has started crumbling, and we have come up against shortages in everything from health to housing, we have discovered that not paying for things carries costs too.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson explains some of the details from Budget 2021.

Ironically, this month we also found out that if you don’t borrow early you can sometimes also end up financially worse off.

The New Zealand Government issued a 30-year bond on September 14. This is the longest duration on any New Zealand government bond issued, and it won’t be the last time the Government does something like this.

This occasion would have been a more historic one if Auckland Council hadn’t pipped the Government at the post with its own 30-year green bond the year before.

Bonds are how governments borrow on international money markets, where they agree to repay these debts at a fixed rate of interest over time.

Fisher Funds senior portfolio manager fixed interest David McLeish notes that, if the Government had borrowed this money when Auckland Council did, it might have been able to secure an even better interest rate.

“We saw the lows in the interest rate cycle back in October of last year, so nearly a year ago now.

STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaks to media after his pre-Budget speech in Auckland on Monday.

“Since then, interest rates have risen around a per cent. If they had issued these bonds back in October of 2020 they would have gotten a better deal.”

Until recently, New Zealand government bonds and council bonds have been for 10-year terms.

At the council table this 10-year duration has often been a cause of concern, with councillors under the impression it means they have to repay the entire amount within 10 years. The internal bureaucracies within these organisations are often more than happy to allow councillors to hold these beliefs.

Yet for a lot of government entities, and even some private ones, all they have been doing is rolling that debt over, by borrowing that same amount, plus a little more, at a lower interest rate for an additional 10 years.

Andy Jackson/Stuff No excuse not to invest in housing supply now.

Councils have been less able to do this because of debt covenants attached to Local Government Funding Agency bonds.

In other words, as interest rates have fallen, thanks to falling inflation, it has often proven to cheaper for governments to refinance their old debt with new debt.

Falling inflation, and associated central bank actions to avoid deflation, have driven down yields on these bonds. This trend has been driven by technological disruption, globalisation, demographics, and rising debt.

Demographics and debt have pushed down the speed at which money circulates around the economy, while globalisation has brought down costs.

You could be forgiven for thinking the situation looks a lot like being able to borrow money forever without having to pay it back, which is what makes the situation dangerous.

All of this is taking borrowing costs out of the political equation in a way that they haven’t been before.

This weekend John Key expressed concern about New Zealand being overwhelmed by the size of the interest payments on its debt. It was the typical excuse politicians used when they didn’t want governments to spend more. The problem is it doesn’t really work well in a low-interest rate environment.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff John Key wrote a column over the weekend where he was concerned about the cost of government debt.

Falling interest rates mean governments are able to borrow a lot more without borrowing costs ever coming back to bite them. Now that bond terms are longer, they can lock in these low interest rates.

We will surely see these longer-duration bonds become a feature of council borrowing and other “off balance sheet” borrowing from Crown entities such as Waka Kotahi and Kāinga Ora.

All of which means we will hopefully no longer see governments avoid borrowing for critical infrastructure because it might make debt-to-GDP figures look bad.

However, it surely also means some wasteful investments will no longer come up against the automatic “no” they used to get.

After all, for every “Robbie’s Rapid Rail” we regret not investing in, there are plenty of roads to nowhere that didn’t get approved either.