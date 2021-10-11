Our island nation's place in the newly-coined 'Indo-Pacific'

New Zealand may have been dubbed a “smug hermit nation” by its former prime minister Sir John Key, and many New Zealanders may be entirely unaware of the geo-political moves that will shape our future place in the world.

OPINION: We have had some stark reminders recently that New Zealand is fundamentally an island nation.

We don’t have the large internal markets of continental countries, land borders, or the need to share resources, like rivers, with neighbours.

Island nations like ours differ from continental ones in other ways.

These include an acceptance, driven by necessity, that we need to go offshore to make our way; an inclination to look inwards when under stress; and a fear of missing out when others start ‘getting together’ in some sort of grouping.

READ MORE:

* Market access, investment rules hold up UK-NZ FTA as Trade Minister Damien O'Connor heads on trade trip

* Distance between NZ and allies grows, as Australia brings nuclear submarines to the Pacific

* New Zealand wants greater security and defence ties with India, Mahuta says



History has taught New Zealand that if a new grouping emerges offshore, we try to get in early.

The reality is that if we don’t, it’s hard for a country of our size and relevance to join later.

We’ve seen this in the past with things like APEC, the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

New Zealand signed on to all of them in their early days.

Where formal membership is required, New Zealand policymakers think it is better to be inside the tent than out of it.

We would rather get in early and try and influence a new grouping, than wait and see how it shapes up over time.

Lately, there’s been a few new kids on the block in regional groupings, and the revival of some. They include “the Quad” – Australia, India, Japan and the United States – and more recently the Australia-United Kingdom-United States pact AUKUS.

Australian Defence Force Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom have announced a new strategic defence partnership, known as AUKUS, to build a class of nuclear-propelled submarines and work together in the Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Alliance, and Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) are also on the table for New Zealand.

The biggest grouping of all is arguably the Indo-Pacific, a term that has grown in usage in the past few years.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade identifies the Indo-Pacific as one of its seven strategic goals, aiming to “embed New Zealand as an active and integral partner in shaping an Indo-Pacific order that delivers regional stability and economic integration”.

Wang Guosong Indo-Pacific is a term the United States is promoting in a bid to counter China’s rising power in the region. In this 2017, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese military H-6K bomber is seen conducting training exercises, as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted a combat air patrol in the South China Sea.

But you’ll probably struggle to find a quick explanation of what the Indo-Pacific is.

The use of “Indo” gives greater prominence to India and the Indian Ocean, and the increasing use of the term is widely seen to be part of an attempt, by the United States at least, to counterbalance China’s power in the region.

The US military command in Hawai’i has been called the Indo-Pacific Command since 2018.

In Australia, the Indo-Pacific was first referenced in an official document in 2013.

New Zealand has been more cautious in its approach, partly because we were afforded the luxury of not needing to formally “apply” to join, but also because we would rather invest our energy in existing architecture, if given the choice.

We have, after all, invested in the term “Asia Pacific” for a long time.

SUPPLIED Simon Draper, executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation, says New Zealand needs to shed its island mentality.

Hot on the heels of the AUKUS announcement,the European Union (EU) has released its own strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, looking at how it plans to engage across areas that include climate change, digital governance and humanitarian needs, as well as supply chains and trade agreements.

The strategy makes it clear that the EU sees New Zealand, and Australia, as part of the Indo-Pacific.

It aims to conclude trade agreements with both countries, and with Indonesia, and notes the importance of agreements with other partners across the region, whether already in force or still under negotiation.

The paper notes that the Indo-Pacific is “vital for the EU’s economic growth”, with the region contributing nearly two-thirds of global growth, being at the forefront of digital and technological developments, and central to global value chains and international trade.

You may ask why New Zealand businesses should care about this.

There are two reasons.

Firstly, we need to consciously counter our island nation tendency of looking inwards.

The Indo-Pacific, currently manifested as a concept in political and security terms, is gaining legs and could become increasingly relevant to us. So, keep a weather eye on it.

Secondly, as our Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor is in Europe trying to progress a free trade agreement with the EU, the Indo-Pacific document spells out what the EU is looking for in its engagements in this region, and the sectors it sees as opportunities.

You can be pretty sure that what the EU wants out of a free trade agreement with New Zealand is a subset of what it has announced it wants from the Indo-Pacific.

Virginia Mayo/AP The European Union represents a market of 450 million people, and it wants a free trade agreement with New Zealand.

The main takeaway for New Zealand is this: during this global pandemic, the EU is continuing to keep a focus on the opportunities in our neighbourhood and has made a tangible plan for how it engages with the Indo-Pacific.

And the EU, a continent of 450 million, sees New Zealand, an island of five million, as a partner in this. That is a partnership New Zealand should embrace.

Simon Draper is the executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono