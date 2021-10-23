The financial cost of not being fully vaccinated

BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins gets his second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. The leaders of all the big five banks are fully vaccinated.

OPINION: Not getting vaccinated looks likely to be a bad financial choice.

A survey of employers by law firm Simpson Grierson suggests just 9 per cent of employers would not think badly of a job applicant who was not fully vaccinated.

This survey, small though it was, hints strongly that the unvaccinated face discrimination in the jobs market.

When going for a job, a person needs everything they can get going for them.

Not being vaccinated means ceding the advantage to every vaccinated applicant with the same set of skills and experience you have.

I was not surprised by the Simpson Grierson finding. I surveyed the chief executives and chairs of the largest, most powerful enterprises in the country, and found a 100 per cent vaccination rate.

These are effective, evidence-led people who want the country fully open for business again. They are used to relying on expert advice, such as that provided by our health authorities.

STUFF National leader Judith Collins says the Government needs to offer businesses certainty, and end lockdown restrictions in six weeks' time.

Their business is to make money for shareholders (often themselves), and they like to control risks to their reputation and operations.

In an outbreak, vaccinated people are less likely to catch Covid, bring it into the workplace and spread it to colleagues, and customers. If they get it they are less likely to be hospitalised.

It’s easier to manage a vaccinated workforce when clients start asking they deal only with vaccinated people.

Vaccine mandates are spreading, and those 27 companies are working through risk plans to work out what positions will not be available to unvaccinated people.

Some will already not hire people who are not vaccinated.

There are industries in which the unvaccinated will not be able to work, like education and healthcare, but the truth is many industries will move in that direction.

I can’t imagine an unvaccinated company sales rep being able to do the round of clients without hitting some problems.

Anyone interviewing for a leadership role is these days expected to show social leadership.

Anyone who will have to travel overseas for work is going to struggle unless fully vaccinated. Overseas travel is more expensive, and time-consuming, for the unvaccinated heading to Britain, for example.

It’s not only employers who will only hire vaccinated people.

Some people will start requiring evidence of vaccinations before letting tradespeople into their homes, especially households with older, or immune-compromised occupants.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Thames-Coromandel mayor Sandra Goudie refuses to take the Pfizer vaccine, or to say why.

As a reporter, I would not consider it reasonable for me to expect people to let me into their homes in a pandemic, if I was not fully vaccinated, which I am.

It’s also not difficult to identify the attributes that get levelled at people who will not get vaccinated: irresponsible, selfish, and susceptible to believing misinformation. Tough stuff.

Sandra Goudie, mayor of Thames-Coromandel, has shown how hard it is for a person to answer questions on why they are not vaccinated.

Imagine trying to explain your decision in a job interview.

The result of all of this is going to be many vaccine hesitant workers will find it hard to stay unvaccinated for long. Hopefully, they will see others being vaccinated and realise their fears are misplaced.

Some will see discrimination based on vaccination status as equating to human rights abuse.

That analogy is a bit hard to sustain.

This is not like being discriminated against for race, gender, sexuality or creed.

Not being vaccinated is a choice, excepting people with medical conditions making it dangerous.

It is no doubt a frightening time to be someone who does not want to be vaccinated.

In time, it will also be a costly one.

If that Simpson Grierson survey is to be believed, the unvaccinated only need to look at historical pay rates for people who were discriminated against for their gender or race to understand what the costs might be.

