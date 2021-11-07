Will they or won't they? Commerce Commission faces stark choice on supermarket break-up

OPINION: After grilling the supermarket industry in an online conference over seven mornings, the Commerce Commission has been left with two viable choices.

It is heading to the conclusion that Countdown and Foodstuffs have it at least a bit too comfortable, and will now need to do something to try to improve competition in the $22 billion groceries industry.

It can either attempt to clear the way for “like-for-like” competition for a third supermarket operator by recommending the Government downsize Countdown and Foodstuffs, owner of Pak ‘n Save and New World.

Or it can just try to improve the rules under which the existing chains play, in the hope that will make it easier for more nimble, new innovative niche and online rivals to provide more of a competitive check.

The former option is daunting; it might involve requiring Countdown and Foodstuffs to sell off at least 100 of their stores, at prices reflective of their replacement cost rather than their market value.

And it would probably require forcing the chains to wholesale products from their distribution centres to rivals at the same prices and on the same conditions on which they supply their own stores.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Countdown has emphasised the risks in government intervention in the industry.

The fact that Countdown handed over the zoom microphone to one of its legal advisers, Troy Pilkington from Russell McVeagh, to respond to that prospect hints at how much of a fight would ensue.

Pilkington said if the commission was to recommend forced divestments, it would need to consider “broader issues”, including investment incentives, “sovereign risk”, property rights, common law and consistency with international treaties.

But pretending that retail innovation is going to quickly bring down food prices without significant regulatory intervention doesn’t look like it is going to fool anyone, the commission’s own commissioners included.

They spent most of the first day of the conference quizzing the chains on why their market share of grocery sales was holding steady at more than 80 per cent, despite the supposed extra competition they said they were already facing from all and sundry, and without getting good answers.

They also heard evidence from Matthew Lane, general manager of Night ‘n Day, that left to their own devices, Countdown and Foodstuffs would extend their duopolies into more areas of retail, such as smaller format convenience stores.

Australian retail consultant Nick Hogendijk​ put it to the commission: “I'm hearing a lot of about ‘unintended consequences’. I'm hearing a lot of scare mongering about how it’s all very complicated”.

“But what are the risks if you don’t do anything? You need competition to come back into the market to rebase your consumer pricing so the New Zealand community benefits.”

A year ago when the market study commenced, I might have argued against pulling the trigger on major structural reforms.

But I’m now on the fence after reporting on most of the 21 hours of the market-study conference proceedings, and becoming more uneasy about what I’d describe as some signs of cultural problems within Foodstuffs North Island, which may track back to some of its more hawkish franchisees.

Supplied Night ‘n Day worries Countdown and Foodstuffs’ dominance could increase as they move into new sectors.

In defence of the supermarkets, Countdown and Foodstuffs have in a way been providing as much choice in terms of shopping experiences as I remember there being in the United Kingdom, at least when I got my first “proper” part-time job aged 16 at a Sainsbury’s in 1983.

Countdown reminds me of Sainsbury’s in many ways.

Its strategy director Josh Gluckman told the market study conference that it had increased its products lines over the past 10 years, but I’d say that’s hard to notice.

Rather, it is the ‘Toyota Corolla’ of the supermarket industry, delivering an unremarkable but reliable workaday service, where basically nothing much seems to change fast.

It is well differentiated, I’d say, from the thoroughly depressing Pak ‘n Save stores, where you can save a few dollars each week, apparently, in return for a slice of your will to live.

They are in turn a world away from the temptations provided by the top-notch in-house bakeries and butcheries of the larger, somewhat expensive but (up until lately, at least) pretty well-stocked New World stores.

It is a minefield to do like-for-like comparisons of international food prices when there are factors to consider such as differing sales taxes and minimum pay regimes and food subsidies, not to mention the fact that most New Zealand supermarkets will pack your bags for free.

The same is true of comparing supermarkets’ profitability when factors such as accounting for ‘goodwill’, and depreciation can lead to dramatically different assessments of their return on capital.

At a guess I’d say New Zealand supermarkets might be charging in the order of $10 a week more than they should for the average weekly shop.

Not a fortune, but probably too much for a diligent competition regulator to ignore.

Stuff The Commerce Commission is open for more discussions before it finalise its recommendations in March.

Competition studies suggest three-player markets are more competitive than duopolies, and a fourth player can help, but after that the competition benefits of additional, extra players tends to fall off.

The question of course is whether the upheaval would be worth it, or would add costs overall to the supply chain.

The commission’s options for bringing about more competition, short of a break-up, seem limited.

Consumers might have expected a charm offensive from the supermarkets when the commission commenced its study.

But instead we have seen Foodstuffs North Island continue to rationalise its product lines through its profit-driven, sorry, “consumer driven”, ‘range review’ and patronise Kiwis with regard to a supposedly “ambitious” response to the market study.

Countdown and Foodstuffs have agreed not to enforce clauses in land covenants that restrict competitive activities that take place near their stores.

But as would-be supermarket duopoly breaker, 2degrees founder Tex Edwards has noted, much of any damage will have already been done.

It is not as if competing greengrocers and butchers will instantly pop up in already-tenanted properties where they weren’t previously allowed.

Both chains have grudgingly made a meagre offer to consider wholesaling products to rivals, but baulked at the idea that should be on non-discriminatory terms guaranteed by the operational separation of their businesses.

In any case, it is questionable whether forced wholesale arrangements in isolation would do much to bring down food prices significantly or might instead act to consolidate the chains’ market power.

More broadly, there is not much chance of the commission receiving any meaningful voluntary undertakings of changed behaviour while Countdown and Foodstuffs don’t see a problem in the industry,

“We've heard discussions right throughout this conference that there are no ‘barriers to entry’, the market is fine, and a duopoly doesn’t exist,” Food and Grocery Council chief executive Katherine Rich told the commission on ‘day six’ of its conference.

“Divestment may be an option when you're dealing with players that don't sincerely and genuinely understand that there is a problem at all.”

There are only a few things the commission can usefully do, short of ordering a break-up.

John Selkirk/Stuff 2degrees founder Tex Edwards has argued the alternative to a third supermarket chain is more “pyrrhic” competition.

The supermarket review will result in a mandatory industry code overseen by some sort of government-appointment commissioner setting out how supermarkets can deal with suppliers.

That needs to allow for both the quick arbitration of disputes and sanctions for serious breaches, perhaps based on a UK regime that provides for supermarkets to be fined up to 1 per cent of their annual turnover.

The commission has the opportunity to create a code that includes the best elements of two already in operation in the UK and Australia.

Former UK supermarket ombudsman Christine Tacon told the commission the UK code was not consumer-focused, as that’s not its point, but that doesn’t mean a new code couldn’t have spin-offs for competition.

It would be best that the code prevents supermarkets from interfering in any way with suppliers’ relationships with rival retailers or with consumers.

That should include outlawing deals that grant supermarkets exclusive rights to sell a suppliers’ products or that guarantee them the suppliers’ best price – why would suppliers freely provide such rights and how could a watchdog tell if such clauses were instead negotiated under duress?

It should also ban contracts or practices that could impinge on suppliers’ right to sell groceries direct to the public on any terms of their choosing, as the option of bypassing in addition to using the middleman could at least provide some small competitive backstop to dominant retailers’ market power.

Former Labour leader David Cunliffe, who forced the operational separation of Telecom and helped develop a code of practice for foreign charter fishing vessels, made a cameo appearance on the final ‘wrap up’ day of the market study conference with a simple but useful message.

That was that regulators can’t rely on trust and need to keep their ability to enforce rules high in mind.

Michael Bradley/Stuff Former Labour leader David Cunliffe gave his advice to the commission on the last day of its market conference, stressing the importance of enforcement of whatever rules it decides on.

“In the fisheries example, there are all sorts of bad practices in the industry, some of which continue,” Cunliffe said.

A code was created to ensure foreign crew on charter fishing vessels in New Zealand waters were paid minimum wages, paid tax and were provided with minimum conditions, he recalled.

The terms only worked as long as regulators were able to enforce them “and when they took their eyes off, it didn’t work”.

The commission is due to finalise its recommendations by March 8.

Shock of the conference

Commissioner John Small reveals that the commission currently sees the operational separation of Countdown and Foodstuffs retail and wholesale businesses as being “a minimal requirement for effective wholesale supply by grocery retailers”.