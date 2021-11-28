Why the Reserve Bank isn't spineless and birdbrained

OPINION: Spineless and bird brained. That is how one commentator described the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) after it only raised the Official Cash Rate (OCR) twenty-five basis points at its recent OCR decision.

The RBNZ is neither.

A sense of perspective is needed, both from commentators and media printing the stuff.

Financial markets are pricing in the OCR lifting to around 2.3 per cent by the end of 2022 in New Zealand, 155 basis points higher than the current OCR.

That is almost tightening at every meeting next year, or eight hikes in a row and not dilly-dallying around. We have never seen eight OCR hikes in a row. Markets are pricing in a 190 basis point higher OCR by mid-2023, meaning close to another eight OCR hikes and 10 in total.

The RBNZ does not just fiddle with the actual OCR to tighten policy. They do it with their guidance on where the OCR is headed.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images

To put what the market is pricing into perspective, the RBNZ lifted the OCR 200 basis points in late 1999 and 2000 and the economy was crushed, though that winter of discontent also reflected government uncertainty.

There are expectations the United States Federal Reserve will lift its rate around 70 basis points over 2022, much more measured.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hike around 50 basis points.

Our central bank is signalling a stance on interest rates that is much more aggressive than other central banks already.

All central banks are facing rising inflation. Some inflation is beyond a central banks control. Central banks cannot reconnect global supply chains. Covid-19 is in control on many levels.

If the RBNZ is spineless, I would hate to think what other central banks are. Headline inflation is 6.2 per cent in the United States, compared to 4.9 per cent here.

The OCR is on the move in New Zealand and five and 10-year bond yields have risen around 175 basis points in the past year, the largest annual rise since late 1999-early 2000. Financial conditions are tightening. The availability of credit is also a rapidly emerging issue.

New Zealand had a stronger domestic economy than most and needed to started tightening.

The economy is exceeding maximum sustainable employment. That simply means the labour market is too hot. Inflation expectations are up, and there is a risk a temporary rise in inflation becomes more generalised and stickier.

The RBNZ’s least regrets strategy, or what I call kitchen sink economics, where it literally threw the monetary policy kitchen sink at the economy, contributed to over-stimulating demand and left the OCR a long way from where it needs to be. Least regret was not without risk.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff

The signals are saying get rates up, quickly. If only it was that easy.

We are now living with a virus. Spending patterns are likely to be different in 2022. ANZ/Roy Morgan’s measure of consumer confidence eased in November despite signals alert level restrictions will ease. Life is not going to be normal.

The emergence of Omicron, the latest Covid variant, and market reaction on Friday evening where equities and commodities fell sharply is a sharp reminder of the environment we reside in. The Dow Jones Industrial average was down 2.5 per cent and crude oil was down 10 per cent.

Even before that, concerns were being expressed about growth prospects in China.

Monetary conditions have already tightened a lot. The one-year special fixed mortgage rate has gone from 2.2 per cent to 3.65 per cent. There is $190 billion of fixed mortgages that will be refixing in the coming year and likely face a 60-100 per cent rise in their interest bill.

Yes, inflation risks are apparent, but now is not the time to be clobbering the economy with 50-basis point movements in the OCR. Sensible heads are needed and the same from commentators.

We have quality problems, in the form of inflation and exceeding maximum sustainable employment, but those problems we have experience dealing with. Covid’s twist and turns we do not.

This does not mean we should stop asking questions of the RBNZ.

The RBNZ’s enthusiasm for negative rates in 2020 and into 2021 versus the Reserve Bank of Australia’s lukewarm stance, or deployment of a crisis management tool (the Funding for Lending Programme) without a crisis, and questionable overall gains from the Large-Scale Asset Programme, are questions needing to be properly answered.

The RBNZ, in the understandable desire to support the economy through Covid-19, contributed to a gargantuan surge in house prices, more so than other nations. Pre-existing housing shortages were also a factor and have taken the ratio of house prices to the median income to around 11 and the twilight zone.

Close to $800b of household wealth has been created in two years. Many have not benefited, driving more wealth inequality. Wealth inequality is not the RBNZ’s mandate and nor should it be.

You cannot push society’s accepted norms too far though. Fifty-four per cent of New Zealanders cite housing as a concern according to the IPSOS Issues Monitor, far more than any other issue.

Did the RBNZ board question the degree to which the least regrets strategy was pursued? The board is not there to guide operational decisions, but I hope it was asking serious questions.

But for now, there is that old saying about monetary policy being like driving a car, with an unreliable speedometer, foggy windshield, and unpredictability and delays over hitting the brake or accelerator apply.

Pragmatism, aka, in the RBNZ’s words “considered steps,” regarding the OCR is appropriate. The biggest certainty the RBNZ faces is uncertainty.

If we can get out this Covid-19 mess with a short burst of inflation, and inflation likely averaging a little higher in the top of the 1-3 per cent range, the economy largely intact and around full employment, it will be a success.

Cameron Bagrie is the managing director of Bagrie Economics