Like Delta, will the markets ultimately also take Omicron in their stride?

OPINION: Black Friday is synonymous with bargains however it was stocks that were on sale on the last day of the week as markets were riled by the emergence of the new Covid variant Omicron, which the World Health Organisation labelled a “variant of concern”.

The Dow Jones dropped 900 points, while the Nasdaq and S&P500 were down over 2 per cent. Europe fared even worse with falls of 3-4 per cent for the indices on the Continent. Risk was firmly off the table and oil prices tumbled 13 per cent on the view that the new strain may curb economic growth and delay the reopening.

US trading is typically lighter during the Thanksgiving holiday period, and this potentially exacerbated volatility. Still, it was the worst post-Thanksgiving performance for the S&P500 since 1941, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt officially established the fourth Thursday in November as a national holiday.

The kiwi market while weaker, held up relatively better, falling 1.3 per cent on Friday, and was 0.9 per cent lower over the course of the week. The S&P500 in contrast lost 2.2 per cent over the course of the five sessions.

Up until Friday the big event last week was the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) meeting, at which the central bank came through with a 25 basis points rise in the cash rate (OCR) to 0.75 per cent. The market was clearly relieved that a bigger 50bps move was not forthcoming. The central bank has it seems taken a balanced view of an economy in strong shape, and where inflation is running hot, with the impact of recent lockdowns, and health uncertainties as it relates to Covid.

As it transpires we did not have to wait long before another Covid bolt from the blue was forthcoming in the form of Omicron. And just maybe this has made the RBNZ’s call to go with a rate rise at the lower end of the scale somewhat prescient. The RBNZ has mapped out a plan for the OCR slowly but surely increasing, but in the meantime, the market has some “breathing space” until the next meeting which is not until February 23 next year.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The Reserve Bank has mapped out a plan for the official cash rate slowly but surely increasing.

Scientists have clearly been in a rush to determine just how infectious the new variant may be, and whether existing vaccines need to be modified. Pfizer and BioNTech stated they may be able to adapt their mRNA vaccine within six weeks and start shipping batches within 100 days if an “escape” variant is identified.

In the US the pharma stocks themselves were in demand on the potential revenue bump should a new variation of the vaccine be required. Moderna surged 20 per cent, while Pfizer gained 6 per cent. The potential for fresh lockdowns saw stay-at-home stocks back in demand, while reopeners sold off, and with travel restrictions being put back in place by a number of countries, and in particular as it relates to travellers from South Africa (where the variant emerged). Israel has gone even further, becoming the first country to close its borders to all foreign tourists.

The prospect of various social restrictions being put back in place is also gaining after the new variant has emerged elsewhere around the world (including Australia). There are calls for tougher curbs in Europe, and including in those countries which are already locked down. Policymakers are already acting on the side of caution, with Omicron evidently having over 30 mutations, which can help it spread more quickly. However, it could be many more weeks before it will be known how much the new variant will impact economic reopening plans.

The well-used phrase to describe Friday’s action is that markets chose to “shoot first and ask questions later”. Whilst something of a cliché in financial markets, it is nonetheless apt. Omicron could potentially lead to a reawakening of volatility, but this could also conceivably pave the way for a broader rebound should the initial worst fears over the new variant prove unfounded.

The other prospect is that central banks charged with minimising market volatility, and who “know the drill,” may push the timeline for interest rate tightening and removal of stimulus further down the track – a move which ironically could be well received, even if it further stokes rising inflationary pressures.

Susan Walsh/AP US President Joe Biden, right, announces that he is nominating Jerome Powell, left, for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chairman.

We will perhaps know more with respect to how central bankers are viewing the latest variant, as Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week. Powell was last week reappointed for a second term as chairman. His chief rival Lael Brainard was however not completely overlooked – she has been nominated as the vice chairwoman.

The decision to stay with a “safe pair of hands” in Powell and not “rock the boat” was initially well received by investors in that it removes a degree of uncertainty over the pace of future US rate hikes. But the likely appointment (which still needs to pass through the Senate) of a more “dovish” Brainard as vice chairwoman is also significant as the Fed looks to maintain a “balancing act” in the removal of economic stimulus. The emergence of Omicron may enter a new dimension here.

Certainly, the key case for raising rates to combat inflation has not gone away - the US core Personal Consumption Expenditures index (the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge) has risen to a 31-year high in October of 4.1 per cent. The argument to date from the Fed has been that Covid-induced inflation is transitory, but the mood appears to be changing. The recent minutes from the last meeting noted a willingness to “take appropriate actions to address inflation pressures” with some members pushing for a more aggressive withdrawal of stimulus. The Fed is expected to raise rates later next year, but are central bank officials “building up an appetite” for doing so sooner?

Ariel Schalit/AP The situation with Omicron will be closely watched.

The situation with Omicron will be closely watched, and for the extent to which it might disrupt the broader economic rebound globally. US third quarter GDP was revised up to a 2.1 per cent annual rate last week, and we will get further sighters on the world’s largest economy later this week with the monthly jobs report for November (535,000 additions expected) due in the US on Friday. Manufacturing numbers from China will meanwhile provide an economic temperature check on our largest customer.

Across the Tasman, Australian September quarter GDP numbers will be less relevant given that many parts of the country were in lockdown. The prospect of a ‘W’ shaped economic recovery in the fourth quarter and now that restrictions have been eased, was given further credence by a strong Aussie retail sales number for October – turnover rose 4.9 per cent, the biggest monthly rise since Victoria’s first “lockdown bounce” in November 2020.

New Zealand retailers have also been doing well it seems, and despite the various regional stay-at-home orders. The reopening of the retail space will help (as will a strong Black Friday to Cyber Monday period), and has already seen Hallenstein Glassons declare the payment of a final dividend which had been deferred. Investors responded positively.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Hallenstein Glassons declare the payment of a final dividend which had been deferred.

There was also a positive reaction to results from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, which were in line with expectations, despite a 2 per cent decline in first-half profit to $222 million.

The company has been a pandemic beneficiary, but is also having to deal with uncertainties around Covid, and what life will look like post pandemic. The company remains a difficult one to predict, to some extent, not least due to that fact that management continue to refrain from giving forward guidance.

Another company delivering a solid result was Oceania Healthcare. The retirement care operator has delivered a 19.7 per cent lift in underlying earnings to $36.5m for the six months to September 30. Village sales have remained strong throughout the period, despite ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, and even as extended lockdowns, particularly in the Auckland region, have delayed building works.

With some light at the end of the Covid tunnel (Omicron notwithstanding) we will get a gauge of how businesses are seeing things with the ANZ Business Outlook survey for November. Investment and hiring intentions have remained resilient during the last few months, and it will be interesting to see what the mood in the camp is currently.

One cause for cheer has at least been further detail around traffic light settings. Fully vaccinated New Zealanders (or those with a negative test) will all soon be able to reconnect within our domestic borders. Sectors such as hospitality and retail which have been doing it tough, finally have something to look forward to. Time will only tell whether Omicron puts a spanner in the works as it relates to the phased opening up of international borders in early 2022.

Developments around the new virus strain will clearly be front and centre this week, even if it is some time before scientists can provide a view on transmission risks, and resistance to vaccines.

All that said, “we have been here before” in some ways. Delta was a new variant which initially provided a cause for major concern. While new lockdowns were forthcoming, the world dealt with it, and a rise in vaccination rates provided the reopening path. The Kiwi market has today risen from its lows, and futures are pointing to a higher open for the US markets tonight. Oil prices have rebounded. So are the markets already taking Omicron in their stride? That may be too early to say for certain.

- Greg Smith is the Head of Retail at Devon Funds www.devonfunds.co.nz