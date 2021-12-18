Covid-19: The 'over it' economy kicks in as the country sits at traffic lights

Auckland’s viaduct was almost back in full swing with vaccine passports allowing entry to bars and restaurants.

OPINION “Almost two years into a pandemic that has claimed more than 5 million lives and affected billions more, people everywhere are finding it hard to summon the energy for another chapter in the story.”

That’s a quote from a recent report from management consulting firm McKinsey about the way many are feeling right now.

It seems this general frustration with Covid-19 and the global situation is popping up everywhere, surfacing in decisions and small rebellions.

It is showing up in statistics around the creation of new businesses too. Infometrics economist Brad Olsen collects data from the Companies Office about the number of new businesses being registered.

He has been stunned by the number of new entities that have been created over the past year to October (65,380), the highest number of new businesses incorporated since April 2008, just before the global financial crisis.

Some of these will be old businesses, where the assets have been sold into a new corporate structure to avoid any liabilities carrying over from the previous owners.

Yet the motivation behind setting up a new business or buying a new one, are likely to be the same, especially because many of those buying new businesses have never run a business before.

Chris Small​, managing director of ABC Business Sales, says it has recorded a 26 per cent increase in the number of people signing the type of confidentiality agreements that are commonly used to buy and sell businesses.

From what he is seeing, many of these requests are from people who are a bit sick of working from home, have had time to re-evaluate their lives after staring at the walls of their home office for one day too many, or are just looking to move out of Auckland.

“Covid causes uncertainty and volatility in our lives, and when you have that, that causes people to think about changing their lives.”

It would be tempting to see these as capitalism’s green shoots, and some of them might well be, but they also seem to be a sign of the “over it” economy.

People have decided en masse to give up the thing they were never really all that fond of doing, to chase the thing they always wanted, because they have lost confidence that a brighter future lurks just around the corner.

The “great resignation” is a manifestation of it, people who quit their jobs because they are either too scared to go back into work, or have lost all motivation to return to their pre-lockdown jobs.

That these all seem to be trends with large numbers attached to them surely means they are issues that could shape our society and economy in the years to come.

Of course, the trend is not universal, some are more committed to their jobs than ever and just want to make hay while the sun shines.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Economist Brad Olsen is surprised at how large the uptick in business creation has been.

A hairdresser and a number of other small businesspeople I know, are planning to stay open over December and January holiday period because they have lost so much money over lockdown in Auckland, and cannot afford to keep their businesses shut.

Arguably the frustration is also showing up in people pushing the exceptions to the Covid rules to their maximum breaking point too.

Like the Koru club exception, where you take your mask off while you’re in the lounge, because you theoretically could be just on the verge of sipping a coffee, or eating a muffin. Same too for other exceptions involving slow sips from water bottles in crowded indoor settings.

Unlike previous iterations of Covid regulations we are not really getting the kind of citizen-led enforcement we once had. Instead, many people seem to be collectively rolling their eyes at some aspects of it.

There were great scenes on the Viaduct in Auckland on Thursday night as people returned to the bars and restaurants, but alongside these were frustrated patrons being told off for breaching different makeshift rules and processes that businesses had created to comply with Covid regulations.

Getty Images Auckland businesses have frantically been preparing to re-open at red under the traffic light system.

Some required you to have someone indoors to come out and vouch for your entry into the building at peak times, other institutions were happy with people being unmasked while they were at tables, a few wanted to see masks on all the time.

With Omicron on our doorstep you can expect such frustrations to increase, especially if it up-ends the already misunderstood traffic light system, and causes further uncertainty.

The traffic light system was designed to give people and businesses a degree of certainty that the future path of the virus would be managed through vaccination rather than lockdowns.

Businesses have prepared thoroughly and frantically for its inception, and the slow phasing-in was supposed to give it all time to bed-in. But we may well see the whole system invalidated within a few months, which would be a huge blow to morale.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made it clear on Friday that lockdowns were not off the table, an already-announced cautious border re-opening to Australia looks shaky too.

We should adapt to changing global circumstances, but the whole traffic light episode shows that with Covid-19 you can spend months formulating, planning, and implementing a system, only to have all that preparation fly out the window.

Stuff Ashley Bloomfield says lockdowns are still on the table with the threat of Omicron looming.

Instead of relying on a carefully mapped blueprint we may have to get a lot more comfortable with policies that will rebound, but that means we will have to be as comfortable opening things up quickly, as we are with shutting them down.

It is unsustainable, for example, to keep so many New Zealanders out of the country.

For a number of months it has also been a relatively safe environment for letting double vaccinated travellers to enter into the country from low-risk countries.

However, when Delta reached our shores, our first instinct was to clamp down on managed isolation (MIQ), rather than realise a locked down Auckland could be an opportunity to encourage and incentivise more New Zealanders to come home, with the risk of a Covid leak from MIQ minimised by the fact Auckland was in lockdown.

Spending more time formulating a plan of action is normally a recipe for success, but where Covid-19 is concerned it doesn’t seem to increase your likelihood of success.

Instead, with the global situation hovering between things getting better and getting worse, waiting too long only seems to increase the likelihood of encountering another twist that threatens your plans before you have even had a chance to carry them out.