Why rising food prices present a dilemma for Labour

OPINION: You may have noticed as you scooted around the supermarket over the summer break that the cost of filling a food trolley is rising alarmingly. Everything, from the price of eggs (up 12 per cent), to chocolate biscuits (up 6.1 per cent) to meat (up 1.8 per cent overall). In fact, food costs went up four per cent year-on-year according to Statistics New Zealand in its November report, a 15-month high.

There are various reasons for this, not the least of which is continuing supply chain issues as our country’s importers and exporters grapple with hundreds of container ships sitting off ports in this country and across the world.

If paying for a weekly shop is an increasing problem for many Kiwis, it’s also an opportunity for the Government – and paradoxically the Opposition as well. Labour campaigned on lowering food prices and pushed for the Commerce Commission market report into the two supermarket chains operated by Foodstuffs and Countdown.

The commission’s final report isn’t due now until March, which is where the opportunity for the Government comes in; rising food prices could be the catalyst for it to demand the nuclear option – the breaking up of Foodstuffs and Countdown supermarkets.It’s not without its risks (which is where the opportunity for the Opposition comes in), aided and abetted by Kiwis’ increasing acceptance of Big Government thanks to Covid-19.

The Commerce Commission’s interim report has already presented some strong reasons why that could be the case. As a country we spend $22 billion a year on groceries, more than 80 per cent of which is bought at either Foodstuffs or Countdown supermarkets. New Zealand is the sixth most expensive country for groceries in the OECD.

Both chains earn between 21 and 24 per cent on average capital employed, which is why supermarket owners increasingly pop up in the Rich List. The commission noted that the “weighted average cost of capital” for the industry should be between 4.6 and 6.1 per cent.

Which is why it was almost farcical that, at last October’s Commerce Commission hearings, Countdown and Foodstuffs (the New World and Pak ’n Save chains) claimed that they were facing increasing competition. Ha! Pull the other one, why don’t you?

What’s more, according to Josh Gluckman, strategy director at Countdown, “the entry of Aldi is also still considered to be imminent”. If only. The general manager of the Night ’n Day​ chain, which has 51 stores around the country, rejected the competition claims, saying his chain couldn’t compete with the supermarkets on price because it didn’t have access to cost-effective purchasing. “For me, that comes down to the fact that there is no independent wholesaler in New Zealand,” he said.

There’s already one group of entrepreneurs sitting waiting in the wings, ready to set up a third supermarket chain. Backed by former 2degrees founder Tex Edwards with $1 billion in capital under its belt, Northelia will no doubt be hoping that the Commerce Commission will action one of its recommendations in its interim report, to not only force Countdown and Foodstuffs to separate their wholesale and distribution arms from their stores but also sell some of their stores.

Northelia was blunt in its submission: a “satisfactory intervention” from the commission would be required, which would include at least 125 supermarkets, if it was to be competitive. If anyone can set up a third supermarket chain that gives shoppers price relief, it’s Tex Edwards. He’s the guy who spent 10 years getting the 2degrees network, New Zealand’s third mobile network, rolling against all odds.

While there’s opportunity for Labour to be seen to be breaking up the greedy supermarkets, there’s also risk. Rising food prices may not be enough to stave off voters’ fears that this is a Government that likes to dabble in all corners of New Zealand society, especially in places where it’s not wanted, such as private enterprise.

Also, there’s no guarantee that breaking up the market will actually result in lower food prices. After all, a triopoly can operate in a cabal in the same way as a duopoly. And, if the break-up option is the commission’s final recommendation in its March report, it’s a huge opportunity for the National Party messaging machine. “Labour used draconian powers to break up the market. Who’ll be next?” will be the cry. With inflation the highest in a decade, and projected to go higher still, this is fertile ground for the Nats.

If the Commerce Commission loses its bottle and calls for simply a code of conduct, the risk for Labour is that, once again, it banged the drum on the issue of food prices, yet nothing substantial was achieved, only to become another broken promise on its busted commitments pile.

And New Zealanders, who live in one of the greatest food producing nations in the world, will still be paying startling prices for milk, butter, cheese and meat which is produced here.

Janet Wilson is a journalist until recently working in PR, including a stint with the National Party.