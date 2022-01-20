Inflation? What inflation?

Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: In the last year, businesses, central banks, economists and politicians have switched their concern from deflation to inflation.

The 7 per cent inflation rate reached in the United States this year was unimaginable a couple of years ago, and has spooked financial markets. Yet this should surprise no one.

In fact, given all the consequences of Covid-19, 7 per cent is low, and sends few signals that inflation is here to stay.

Why? Because we have just experienced not one, but two huge inflationary events, with relatively little impact.

The first event was the Covid-related monetary and fiscal stimulation. Fiscal stimulus by governments globally was designed to keep incomes intact and businesses open, with the monetary stimulus designed to keep banks secure, interest rates low, and the cost of borrowing cheap.

Globally, this combined stimulus has broken all records. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) calculates that budgetary fiscal support by governments has been over 10 per cent of gross domestic product in every OECD country. Not all of it has been spent, but an awful lot has.

To put this in perspective, that is the equivalent of putting $20 billion of extra money in New Zealanders’ wallets, which is $4000 each. That generates huge demand, which typically increases prices.

And that tells only part of the story. When you add in government and central bank tax breaks, equity investments to bail out companies, loans and guarantees, the IMF estimates that most OECD countries (including New Zealand) have committed over 20 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) to Covid relief.

McKinsey estimated that governments globally have spent three times more in Covid relief than the entire Global Financial Crisis bailout.

All this stimulation has been a mountain of money chasing the same goods and services. Any economics student can tell you that is fertile ground for inflation.

Adding fuel to the inflationary fire were record low interest rates globally, which became negative in over 20 countries. Rates were forced lower to get consumers and businesses to borrow and spend. Once again, inflationary.

But it was even worse. Just as more money was theoretically chasing the same number of goods and services, it turns out it was actually chasing fewer things to buy.

Why? Due to a perfect storm of shipping and container shortages, complicated by Covid-related supply chain disruptions.

The consequence was the cost of shipping goods became hugely expensive, Shipping a standard container globally rose from US$1400 immediately pre-Covid, to US$10,900 in September last year. That’s inflationary.

And goods became in even shorter supply due to Covid caused factory shutdowns and employee shortages. Car manufacturers in America were closing plants due to computer chip shortages, making the cost of second-hand cars go up. And that’s just one of many examples of shortages of goods and services, just as more money was being pumped into the economy to buy them.

So to me, it is remarkable that inflation is so low globally. So far, we have survived a perfect storm with relatively minor economic damage.

But why, in spite of perfect inflationary conditions, has it been so low?

I suspect it’s because the same long term deflationary pressures are still very much in place.

The obvious one is technology. Because technology-based businesses can be so disruptive, and compete so quickly at scale, it is still hard for many businesses to put up prices as fast as they would like. We have all seen what Zoom has done to the cost of communicating.

And growing social conscience in business is also a factor. While some have been tempted to charge as much as they can, there are an increasing number of ethically driven businesses that don't gouge customers.

And human innovation continues to provide more goods and services at lower prices. Since the invention of the wheel, humans have been finding cheaper and better ways of doing things. They still are.

But there are always exceptions. For example, recently announced price rises in building materials are inviting a Commerce Commission enquiry. The dominant players are risking their ongoing long term profitability by inviting regulation. This is especially the case when housing affordability is such an issue.

And in spite of what the numbers say, in reality New Zealand has still become a very expensive place to live. Grocery prices are the 6th highest in the OECD, yet our GDP per capita is only 52nd. And house price inflation in 2021 was over 25 per cent, the highest increase since 1979 when data was first collected.

And for struggling New Zealanders, having ever cheaper internet doesn’t make up for very high housing and food costs. The poor bear the true cost of the high cost of living.

And as the Midnight Oil lyrics say, the rich get richer, the poor get the picture. And history tells us the pitchforks then come out. The seeds of revolution are usually sown in inequity.