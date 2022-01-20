Government’s CCCFA credit crunch is bad for business

Business journalist Daniel Dunkley is a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: The new year has unleashed a new problem for New Zealand borrowers, as thousands of mortgage holders and prospective first home buyers encounter the Government’s recently amended Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) for the first time.

The law, which came into force on December 1, has forced banks to take a forensic approach to consumer lending.

Horror stories arising from the “ultra-conservative” new rules include one person who was told they had spent too much on a pet, another turned down despite having a 57 per cent deposit, and people told off by their banks for having $18 a-month Netflix subscriptions.

The legislation, passed in 2019 under the Labour-led coalition, has created a mess for the banks, who seem unsure about how invasive they should be.

Described as a government-induced credit crunch, the CCCFA has left many first home buyers in an impossible position. Some have been forced to live like “hermits” to get past the banks’ loan servicing tests.

Others have abandoned their property search altogether, resigned to staying in the rent trap.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The New Year has unleashed a new problem for New Zealand borrowers.

The homeowners’ stories highlight the unintended consequences of a law initially designed to curb predatory lending and loan shark-style exploitation.

And while first home buyers have borne the brunt of the new law, small business owners have also felt a significant impact during the early weeks, according to those in the home loan market.

As many Kiwi small business owners know all too well, it’s pretty tough to raise unsecured debt financing. Since the pandemic hit, banks have become even more reluctant to offer business loans, which are deemed to be higher risk than mortgages.

Banks’ preference to lend against homes rather than businesses is well-known, and partially driven by risk-weighting rules, which incentivise New Zealand lenders to write less risky home loans. The rules effectively make it easier and more cost-effective for banks to pursue home lending.

Unlike the booming mortgage lending market, lending secured against businesses remains broadly flat at pre-pandemic levels, according to Reserve Bank data, reaching $123 billion in November, slightly up on the $120b lent in November 2019, despite a strong period of economic growth. Lending experts say banks are particularly wary of companies that have accessed Covid subsidies.

Over the past year, the banks’ reluctance to provide business loans has led many SME owners to borrow against their family homes instead. Now, with the door closing under the CCCFA, small business owners are running out of finance options, often turning to non-bank lenders.

Non-banks, while more agile and willing to lend, typically charge much higher interest rates.

A recent survey conducted last year by non-bank business lender Prospa underscored the problems faced by SMEs even before the CCCFA changes. According to the firm, 57 per cent of small business owners said they found it more difficult to get an unsecured loan since the pandemic.

According to mortgage brokers, small businesses have begun to encounter more obstacles in recent weeks as they look to borrow against the family home.

John Bolton, the founder of mortgage advisory group and lender Squirrel, says business owners’ financing options are increasingly limited. Alongside the arduous application process, banks have become more conservative than ever as they assess home loan top-ups, he adds.

“Banks have always been conservative in this space, but it’s getting harder,” Bolton says.

“The reality is, we’re a country of small business owners, and a lot of us own property. It’s a very important part of the working capital mix. When we play around with that, we’re really impacting SME owners. From my experience as a banker, I know that declining access to credit is one of the worst things you can do.”

The CCCFA developments have caused concerns across the business community, which is grappling with the ongoing effects of the pandemic, lockdown measures, restrictions under the traffic light framework, high inflation, and the inevitable threat of Omicron.

Business advocacy group BusinessNZ says “a number of small businesses are financed through home loans”, “so anything that curtails this would have a flow-on effect for new businesses and those looking to expand”.

Supplied As criticism mounts, the Government could be forced into an embarrassing U-turn, says Daniel Dunkley.

As criticism mounts, the Government could be forced into an embarrassing U-turn to amend the law or the underlying guidance on how to implement it through the Responsible Lending Code. Commerce and consumer affairs minister David Clark has asked regulators to bring forward a review into whether “banks and lenders are implementing the CCCFA as intended”.

“They have to wake up quickly to the fact that they need to sort this out,” says Squirrel’s Bolton.

“The regulations have not been thought through properly. This is an issue that could disenfranchise middle New Zealand.”

While the decision to review the CCCFA will be welcomed by small business owners, prospective first home buyers and other mortgage holders, any changes or new guidance would involve a slow, drawn-out process.

For SME owners thinking of raising debt, and anyone else wanting a home loan, the inquiry can’t come soon enough.