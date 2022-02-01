World markets seesaw as 2022 kicks off, oil price rallies

Greg Smith is the head of retail at Devon Funds www.devonfunds.co.nz and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: United States stocks pushed higher overnight, led by the technology sector, as markets round out what has been a volatile start to the year.

The Dow Jones closed up 1.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.9 per cent. The tech heavy Nasdaq outshone both, surging 3.4 per cent on Monday (US time).

In what is another big week for earnings, investors remain on edge over the prospect of rising interest rates. After all last week’s volatility, the US indices at least ended the month on a positive note.

It has been one of the most volatile starts to a year on record, and yet the catalyst for investor angst has not been Omicron, or even another new variant. Instead, it has been fears over rising interest rates, and the knock-on impact to economic growth.

This has given rise to some concerns over stock market valuations, which have been elevated, particularly in the technology sector.

Koji Sasahara/AP It has been one of the most volatile starts to a year on record.

Tech stocks have been at the epicentre of this year’s sell-off, with the Nasdaq Composite in correction territory, and at one-point last week down 17 per cent from the November high. The tech laden index has made one of the worst starts to a year in half a century of its existence. Despite Monday’s surge, the index fell 10 per cent in January, putting it on a par with a similar fall in January 2008 during the global financial crisis.

The prospect of rising interest rates has thrust the spotlight on the surge in the valuations of growth stocks that has occurred since the onset of the pandemic.

Many high-priced tech names have as a result gone into reverse, with more than half of the Nasdaq constituents having fallen 50 per cent or more from their 52-week highs. This has also led to questions over whether ‘’growth’ has had its day, and a rotation towards ‘value’ may be the story going forward.

The ‘mega’ cap tech stocks and the ‘Big 5’ have held up relatively better, led by Apple, which last week came in with a strong earnings beat.

Large caps which have disappointed or thrown up outlook surprises have been more harshly treated. Examples here include Netflix and Tesla which interestingly saw the buyers come in on Monday, with both stocks up over 10 per cent.

Buy the dip or steer clear of high-priced growth names? The issue of rising interest rates has not gone away, and indeed there was a reminder on Monday, with US Fed official Raphael Bostic saying in an interview that ‘super-sized’ rate rises are on the table if inflation persists.

With this backdrop earnings will once again be in the spotlight, with a flurry of results due over the coming days. Around a fifth of the S&P 500 constituents are reporting this week, including Google parent owner Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook owner Meta. Overall, around 80 per cent of the S&P 500 which have reported (more than a third of the index) have beaten earnings guidance, while those have missed have been harshly treated.

Going the other way this month has been the oil price. Brent crude has rallied a further 1.4 per cent overnight, and at US$91 (NZ$138) a barrel is up around 18 per cent year to date. This is the biggest January rise in 30 years. Driving this has been rising demand as the world rebounds from the pandemic, sluggish supply and dwindling stockpiles.

John Minchillo/AP Tech stocks have been at the epicentre of this year’s sell-off, with the Nasdaq Composite in correction territory.

Interestingly the rise in oil has come despite a strong US dollar and weaker stock market, which are in theory headwinds to prices. This is all a far cry from when oil prices went ‘negative’ at the onset of Covid in 2020.

Could we see oil prices raise the bat, and crack US$100 a barrel (and our unleaded prices hit $3 a litre)? There appear to be plenty of upward drivers near term. These include extremely cold winter temperatures in the US (Boston had record snowfall over the weekend) which has driven demand, and supply outages (a key pipeline has ruptured in Ecuador).

Then of course concern over the Russia/Ukraine situation has driven a further geopolitical risk premium into energy prices, given the disruption that could follow.

The wild card remains OPEC+, with the cartel set to meet later this week. One has to think they will be happy with current pricing, and not be rushing to boost output while global demand remains strong.

In Europe the STOXX50 had a positive session, although finished down around 4 per cent for the month. The economic disruption of Omicron was evident as the European economy grew by just 0.3 per cent in the December quarter, weighed by Germany. There was however more good news for Spain (in addition to Rafa’s win!), with the economy there growing 2 per cent.

The Eurozone economy is back above pre-pandemic levels, growing 5.2 per cent last year. With restrictions being lifted and inflation rising, it will be interesting to see how the European Central Bank plays things when it meets later this week.

Asian markets were lower, including the CSI 300 in China, which ended down 7 per cent for the month. China’s factory activity slowed in January due to a surge in Covid cases, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see central bank officials set up to the plate with more stimulus.

The Kiwi market managed a gain on the last day of the month with the NZX50 adding 0.31 per cent to finish at 11,889. The gain helped the index keep the fall for the month to less than 10 per cent, although only just. New Zealand is not as endowed with technology stocks as the US, but the prospect of rising interest rates thrusting attention on our dividend yield centric market.

It will be an interesting week local in terms of macro data with the global dairy price index print on Wednesday. The New Zealand economy remains in good shape, and particularly the dairy sector.

Fonterra Co-operative lifted the 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to $8.90 - $9.50 per kilo of milk solids last week, which at the mid-point would contribute $13.8 billion to the New Zealand economy this season.

The NZ dollar fell to a near 16-month low, despite higher inflation, and at this level the currency will be a tailwind for many exporters.

The OECD has called out the need for the New Zealand government to show longer term fiscal restraint, and has highlighted the housing market and closed borders (despite acknowledging an elimination strategy has paid off to date) are key economic risks.

However, the unemployment numbers out on Wednesday are expected to further confirm the resilience of the economy, even as we wait with somewhat bated breath for Omicron numbers to surge. The unemployment rate is expected to remain very low at around 3.4 per cent. Costs will also have ticked up in a tight labour market.

Across the Tasman, many parts of the Aussie economy are doing well despite the ‘let it rip’ Covid strategy and disruption that is bringing. But equally inflationary pressures are heating up.

These will be considerations for the Reserve Bank of Australia which is meeting on Tuesday afternoon. As was the case with the Fed last week, it will be more about what is said rather than what is done.