All hands to the pump: Investors watch Ukraine situation

Greg Smith is head of retail at Devon Funds.

OPINION: Markets were lower on Friday, with technology stocks leading the way on the downside as investors continued to price in the beginning of an era of sustained interest rate rises following the biggest rise in US inflation in 40 years.

Escalating geopolitical tensions weighed on broader sentiment as well with Russia appearing to be on the brink of invading Ukraine. Energy stocks rose as oil surged over 3 per cent in response, with the price of Brent crude oil hitting US$95 a barrel. The Dow Jones fell 1.4 per cent, while the tech laden Nasdaq dropped 2.8 per cent.

It is all hands to the pump as foreign officials attempt to find a diplomatic route to de-escalating the situation with Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden​ has spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart, while warning Vladmir Putin​ that there would be severe consequences should Russia invade.

Actions speak louder than words. Russia has downplayed any plans to invade Ukraine yet has built up 130,000 troops around the border. This would not seem to be something that just happens, and many countries have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.

It remains to be seen whether this is all a severe case of brinkmanship by Russia.

The confrontation has lifted energy prices, but these of course have already been marching higher on tight supplies amid rebounding global demand.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP Ukrainians attend a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, during a protest against the potential escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Rising oil prices have been fueling inflation, and this is unlikely to change any time soon. An invasion by Russia would likely send oil above US$100 a barrel.

This would likely complicate matters further for the Fed and other central banks which still need to react to rising inflation by tightening monetary policy, but which may need to calm volatility depending on how Russia proceeds in the coming weeks.

This could reduce the chances of a Fed rate rise in March, but would simply be delaying the inevitable, given multi-decade highs for inflation. This needs to be addressed to protect the economic recovery - a barometer of US consumer sentiment fell sharply on Friday, with rising inflation a primary concern.

Higher oil prices act like a tax to the world economy, but this remains in good shape and in a position to withstand a scenario of rising higher interest rates.

Such an environment could well see an ongoing rotation aware from higher-priced-growth stocks to older economy value sectors.

A rising bar of expectation also appears to be heightening sensitivities and increasing the divergence of investor reaction to earnings beats/misses and or negative/positive surprises.

Courtney Crow Specialist Dilip Patel works at his post on the trading floor on Friday. Stocks fell sharply again on Friday, and this time Treasury yields are joining in the latest swoon for Wall Street.

In Europe, the indices were lower, while the UK market fared better, dipping just 0.15 per cent. The UK economy shrank less than expected in December with output falling 0.2 per cent from November to December, versus the 0.6 per cent expected.

Omicron weighed on retail footfall, although manufacturing output rose, and Covid-19 related services provided a lift. Overall GDP expanded by 1 per cent in the fourth quarter, but the UK economy remains 0.4 per cent smaller than the final quarter of 2019.

That performance contrasts with many other countries which have outstripped their pre-pandemic levels. Covid-19 has provided a boost to the UK, but Brexit continues to take a toll on trade.

The Kiwi market fell on Friday, following the hotter than expected US inflation number, and consequent concern over interest rate rises. The NZX50 lost 1.93 per cent to close at 12,173. Weakness was broad-based with pandemic beneficiaries Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Mainfreight down 3.9 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively. At the other end of the scale, Covid-impacted A2 Milk dropped 4.1 per cent.

One stock in the green on Friday was Kathmandu. The retailer provided a solid trading update, with management reporting a strong rebound in the second quarter ended January 31, with same store sales growth of 15.1 per cent.

The company’s global diversification strategy has paid off, as has the acquisition of Rip Curl which has performed well. Kathmandu was hit by lockdowns on both sides of the Tasman during the half, but online sales (now 17 per cent of the total) continued to charge during stay-at-home orders. The company expects half year earnings to come in the range of $9 million to $11m, on sales of $405m.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Kathmandu was one major New Zealand business in the green due to a savvy purchase of Rip Curl, and a global diversification strategy.

The local earnings season has kicked off in earnest today, and we will get a read on how a broad cross-section of the corporate sector are faring over the coming six weeks. As always it as much about the outlook as what has gone before.

The bar of expectation is not particularly high, and given recent weakness, this also lays the prospect for upside share price reactions should companies surpass earnings expectations, provide positive surprises, or paint a better-than-expected picture of the outlook.

Particularly pertinent to investors will be how companies are not only handling Omicron, but also cost pressures and supply chain challenges.

Shares in Contact Energy have risen after the company posting a double-digit increase in first half earnings, on the back of robust hydro-generation, and increased sales to ‘fuel-constrained’ competitors.

The company’s retail business is also performing well, and speculation that Rio Tinto is looking to extend the current smelter contract and the progression of the world’s first large scale green hydrogen plant in Southland, have added to an upbeat outlook.

Sky City Entertainment does not have to concern itself with competition as much but of course has had to contend with lockdowns, and more recently the restrictions under a ‘red’ traffic light setting in New Zealand.

The company has reported a first half loss of $33.7m, and is not paying a dividend. Sky City’s on-line casino has been a bright spot, and a strong balance sheet has allowed the company to navigate a challenging environment in resilient fashion.