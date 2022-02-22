Putin's move on eastern Ukraine leaves financial markets still guessing

ANALYSIS: It would be crass to view Russian president Vladimir Putin’ decision to send troops into eastern Ukraine and question the entire country’s right to independence in a speech on Tuesday as primarily an economic concern.

There are more important matters at stake including lives, human rights, and people’s right to self-determination.

But that is not to say the economic consequences of what amounts to a further partial annexation of Ukraine couldn’t be extreme.

The initial market reaction to Putin’s decision on Tuesday to recognise the “independence” of the separatist-held areas of the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk has certainly been noticeable, but they are not overly dramatic though.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, a benchmark for the oil price, appeared to be settling up 2.8 per cent on Tuesday afternoon at about US$92.80 a barrel.

That put oil prices back closer to the high of just over US$95 that they reached on Wednesday last week, a day when a full invasion of Ukraine was deemed possible.

The S&P Futures Index, a barometer for share prices, was down 1.8 per cent at an eight-month low of 4265 points, a solid drop but nothing that would normally signal panic.

AP Share markets have slipped further on developments in Russia but it’s not yet a rout.

Those market movements would appear to suggest that while the latest developments are being viewed as negative, there is no consensus over whether the Russian advance is likely to stop at the Ukrainian-held borders of the separatist provinces, or on the strength of global sanctions that are likely to result.

Is the effective annexation of parts of eastern Ukraine by Russia a precursor to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, or an alternative ‘compromise’ to such action?

Many analysts have been forecasting the price of oil would quickly rise above US$120 a barrel in the event of an attack of a nature that triggered full-scale sanctions against Russia and investment bank JPMorgan has tipped oil could top US$150 in that scenario.

So it is clear that, as of Tuesday, financial markets are not yet assuming the worst.

AA strategy manager Terry Collins says it is good rule of thumb that every $1 rise in the price of a barrel of oil will increase the price of petrol by one cent a litre, so that suggests an invasion could quickly put the average price of ‘91’ over $3 a litre.

HelloI'mNik/Unsplash The price of wheat has also climbed on global markets.

Russia and Ukraine are exporters of a wide range of other commodities, including natural gas that is piped to Europe, aluminium and wheat, so the effects of a deeper crisis would be more broadly felt.

Aluminium prices were up 2.1 per cent at an all-time high of US$3332 a tonne on Tuesday and wheat was also up 2.1 per cent at US$812 a bushel.

CNN has cited forecasts that inflation in the United States could top 10 per cent in the event of broad sanctions.

Simon McAdam, an economist at Capital Economics, notes the EU is heavily reliant on imports of Russian energy, sourcing 40 per cent of its oil and coal from Russia and a fifth of its natural gas, with the latter hard to replace.

He forecasts the economic impacts from the Ukraine crisis are likely to be felt long-term, no matter how the crisis ends, tipping an accelerated “decoupling” of the east and the west as each “side” seeks to redraw their supply chains to reduce reliance on the other.