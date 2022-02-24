Economics forum to explore opening up the 'hermit kingdom'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will move to phase three of the Omicron outbreak soon, meaning changes to how Covid-19 is monitored and treated.

ANALYSIS: Economist and anti-lockdown critic Gigi Foster may find a more receptive audience for her views now that New Zealand Covid-19 daily cases have hit their thousands, and a future of living with the virus looks inevitable.

Foster will be speaking via video-link to the New Zealand Economics Forum on Friday, and she looks set to lurch into a wide-ranging critique of how Australia and New Zealand have handled Covid-19.

She is critical of how Australia and New Zealand abandoned cost-benefit analyses around Covid-19 policies, is scathing of how both countries treated migrants during the pandemic, and thinks the nations of the antipodes are in danger of turning into more insular, less-connected societies thanks to their extended period of isolation.

“In the long-run we know that immigration and mixing, and having free flows of people and capital across countries is the way we generate innovation, growth, challenge, competition, and everything else.

READ MORE:

* Immigration 'reset' could link migrant numbers to building consents, and tightly limit migration

* Points of Order: Nobody wants Covid-19 for Christmas, but new visa is an early gift for many

* Covid-19 NZ: Chris Hipkins says John Key 'smug' comment an 'insult to New Zealanders'

* Sir John Key: We need to break free of the hermit kingdom and stop ruling by fear on Covid-19



“The more you forget about that, and focus on what’s happening in the short-term, the more dangerously you let those kinds of xenophobic and parochial elements grow and get a stranglehold on people’s minds and how they think about things.”

Foster is also critical of how Australia and New Zealand were quick to lump on restrictions and warnings, but their governments have been slower to reassure the public that it is safe to go out now because there are better tools to manage the virus.

“If you don’t have anything in place you’re going to have people automatically staying home because they’re so scared, because they’ve been made to feel scared,” Foster says.

“I’ve been saying for a year now we should have a new political message: We know what’s going on with this virus now, we’ve got the tools, we’re going to give them to the people.”

This year the economics forum has gone fully virtual and is taking place against a very different backdrop to the last, which was conducted in the immediate aftermath of New Zealand’s initial success at eliminating the virus.

David White/Stuff The empty streets and highways of Auckland’s last Covid-19 lockdown.

Now Omicron is sweeping through New Zealand, Covid-19 testing infrastructure has been overwhelmed, and totals of known cases are running at over 2000 per day.

So, like it or not, New Zealand is moving more towards a world Foster always warned we would eventually have to embrace, most controversially in her book The Great Covid Panic.

“Every policy has costs and benefits, every policy is only one of a number of alternatives. What else could we have done? It’s not just ‘lock it down’ or ‘let it rip’.”

Yet Foster’s ideas and observations are not completely new. A throwaway line from Infrastructure Commission chairman Alan Bollard at last year’s forum turned into an accurate summary of the political and economic tensions that were to build-up as the year wore on.

“We don’t want to be the nice, kind hermit kingdom, and we’ll need to open up at some stage,” Bollard told the audience at the time.

As the year dragged on restrictions, especially at the border, started to bite.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Alan Bollard told the economics forum last year the ‘hermit kingdom’ would eventually have to open back up.

New Zealanders were trapped overseas for months, some with little realistic prospect of return, prominent figures within the business community started airing their concerns at the restrictions, and Former Prime Minister John Key appropriated “hermit kingdom” for himself in an op-ed pressuring the Government to open up the borders.

Then, as the Delta outbreak grew, the Government ended up having little choice but to move from an elimination strategy to one more focused on vaccines, and living with the virus.

This year’s forum will tackle, “Dealing with Covid’s long tail”, and its speaker list includes Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, Treasury chief executive Caralee McLiesh, former prime ministers Helen Clark and Jim Bolger, and a wide range of other voices in economics.

Brad Olsen, a senior economist at Infometrics, will also be speaking at the forum, and says some of those “long-tail” effects have very little to do with the actual virus itself.

Some of them, like housing, are part of much larger set of problems made worse by Covid-19.

“There are some big changes that have happened throughout the Covid pandemic that are influential on other issues that New Zealand is, or will be, grappling with in the future.

“Covid is not over, so we can't take our eye off of that, but we also know there are other things that we are needing to get on with.”