Why NZ Super Fund must dump Sberbank of Russia over Ukraine invasion

Putin’s Russia claims not to be targeting civilian infrastructure in its invasion of Ukraine.

Rob Stock is a Stuff reporter focusing on personal finance, banking and insurance.

OPINION: The New Zealand Superannuation Fund is this country’s sovereign wealth fund, and it’s in business with the Russian Government.

It’s an extremely uncomfortable position to be in for the fund, which was set up in 2001 to cover some of the future cost of NZ Super.

The fund owns shares in Sberbank of Russia, Russia’s largest bank, which is now subject to sanctions from countries including the US and UK, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sberbank is an organ of the Russian government, which owns 50 per cent of its shares, and has an extra voting right, giving it absolute sway over it.

READ MORE:

* Russia-Ukraine: What to know as world awaits next moves

* Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

* US and British sanctions could force KiwiSaver funds to sell investments in Russian companies



Large bank KiwiSaver schemes own investments in Russian government bonds, and in the Putin-controlled Sberbank.

Sberbank answers to Putin. The NZ Super Fund answers to Finance Minister Grant Robertson, the second-most powerful minister in a free, democratic country which has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Over the Tasman, the New South Wales Government says it will drop A$75 million (NZ$80m) of Russian assets in one of its state investment funds.

The NZ Super fund is a vast fund, owning investments worth around $57 billion.

The fund’s shares in Sberbank were worth some $9.3m or so before the invasion. Since the invasion Sberbank shares have fallen in value by just under 70 per cent.

This is both because of the impact of sanctions on the bank, and also because there are a lot more sellers than buyers. What Western pension fund wants to be in business with Putin?

The NZ Super Fund’s position is that it is considering what to do next. It has processes to follow.

It’s pretty obvious what it has to do. BP has just shown the way with the announcement that it will exit its stake in Russian oil company Rosneft.

supplied Sberbank of Russia is 50 per cent owned by the Russian government, which also has majority voting rights over it, giving it control. Slide from Sberbank's annual report.

Yes, Sberbank is more than Putin’s bank. Half of all Russian citizens have accounts with it. Many will not support the invasion of Ukraine.

But, no responsible investor representing the New Zealand Government can be in business with Putin at this time.

The NZ Super Fund’s position on excluding companies from its fund is broadly based around them not doing things the New Zealand government is opposed to, like supplying tobacco, or being involved in gross breaches of human rights.

NZ Super fund is a signatory to the UN Global Compact, which require it to only do business with companies which uphold human rights and stand against corruption.

AP Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured in 2020.

Excluding a company like Sberbank is a last resort for the fund. It only does it after it tries to engage with the company to get it to change.

It puts it like this: “We also may decide to exclude individual companies for severe breaches of our responsible investments standards, such as the UN Global Compact, where we consider engagement is unlikely to be effective due to the context of the company's operations or to a lack of responsiveness from the company to the issue. When we exclude a company in this way we make the exclusion, and our reason, public.”

I think we can all agree that engagement with Putin’s Russia hasn’t worked on Ukraine, which puts the fund in an awkward place.

It must get its money out of Sberbank. There is no alternative.

Getty Images Women pass by the apartment block in Lobanovsky Avenue in Kiev which was hit with a Russian missile on February 26.

The case is even more pressing than for KiwiSaver schemes like ASB and Westpac to dump Sberbank, which they also have stakes in.

The ANZ, ASB and Westpac KiwiSaver schemes also own a small amount of Russian government bonds, helping fund the war machine grinding over the free will of the people of Ukraine.

Remarkably, the ASB KiwiSaver scheme’s latest portfolio holdings disclosure appears to show it even own bonds issued by Russian railways, which is owned by the Russian state, and which international media has reported has been used to move Russian troops and supplies to facilitate the invasion of Ukraine.

Selling Sberbank shares is likely to be rather difficult at the moment.

This lack of willing buyers may be a challenge for the NZ Super Fund.

Regardless, expect to hear soon that the fund has decided your future NZ Super payments should not be part-funded by a bank owned and controlled by a warmonger.