Four reasons Netflix may be doomed as a brand, and what we can learn from it

Simran Kaur is co-founder of Girls that Invest, which offers commentary on personal investment aimed at young people.

OPINION: Streaming giant Netflix has been in the spotlight this week.

On Wednesday, Netflix shares dropped a steep 23%, wiping out $59 billion in market capitalisation after its quarterly results showed a drop in subscribers, down 200,000 people from January to March 2022.

An estimated further loss of up to 2 million subscribers is projected for the second quarter of 2022.

Analysts have predicted “the fall of Netflix”, but how exactly did a billion-dollar disruptive company drop in value so fast? And what can investors learn from its mistakes?

READ MORE:

* Netflix considering curtailing password sharing - and bringing in subscription with ads

* Netflix reports first subscriber loss in more than a decade, company exploring cheaper ad-supported plan

* Disney, Netflix, Apple: Is anyone winning the streaming wars?

* Video games coming to Netflix? Latest hiring offers a clue



Mistake #1: Not keeping up with the competition

Netflix was once considered a pioneer in the movie business, putting multinational corporations like blockbuster out of business. But it very quickly started to gain competitors.

Matt Rourke/AP Netflix shares have dropped a steep 23%.

It was too reliant on licensed content and now faces strong competition from HBO, Hulu, Disney and Amazon Prime Video. And it doesn’t get easier, with brands like Time Warner and NBC Universal in the middle of launching their own streaming services.

Netflix was unable to find a moat, something that differentiates it strongly from its competitors. As a result, brands like Disney were able to jump ahead and fix the issue of people needing multiple streaming services, offering a “bundle” of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for US$12.99 (NZ$19.10) a month.

Had Netflix been more proactive and joined its competitors rather than ignored them, there would have been a chance of redemption.

Mistake #2: Poor management

It may not come as a surprise that poor company culture can lead to poor results at work. When the Wall St Journal interviewed 70 former and current Netflix employees, they described the company culture as “ruthless, demoralising and transparent to the point of dysfunctional”.

Reed Hastings, one of the co-founders and co-chief executive, is known for the unusual culture created in the company, which is well detailed in his book. He talked about the “keepers test” managers use, where if they can’t think “I would fight hard to keep this employee” they’ll be likely to let them go.

Richard Drew/AP Brands like Disney have been able to jump ahead and fix the issue of people needing multiple streaming services, offering a “bundle” package.

But outside of company culture, the more recent issue is how Netflix’s management has dealt with a 200,000 drop in subscribers in quarter one. Netflix has taken no responsibility for its rising rates and declining shows and instead has blamed every external factor for the declining numbers; from inflation to the war in Ukraine to now even the issue of people sharing passwords to use Netflix accounts.

Netflix said in its quarterly report that more 100 million households were breaking its rules by sharing passwords and that it would focus its energy on cracking down on this password sharing. With no level of accountability, it seems the dog ate its homework too.

Mistake #3: Not tailoring the strategy to different regions

A fatal mistake companies make is assuming a one-size-fits-all model when they try to expand across the globe. Think of McDonald's, which makes an effort to customise its menu to each continent that it expands to.

When Netflix launched in India, it was off to a good start but failed to break into even the top two streaming services, with only 5.5 million subscribers in all of India. For comparison, rival streaming services Hotsar and Amazon Prime have 46 million-plus and 22 million-plus subscribers respectively.

Jenny Kane/AP Netflix’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report.

Amazon lost out on a large market due to its misunderstanding of the importance of Bollywood and the film industry in India, which operates vastly differently to Hollywood blockbusters. There is a greater emphasis on the movie world and consumers there preferred streaming services to reflect that behaviour.

Unfortunately Netflix didn’t do its research and out over 100 films that were released since 2018, Netflix only picked up 20 on its streaming service, while Amazon Prime, which better understood the Indian market, was able to pick up more than double that.

Mistake #4: Raising prices without raising value

Paying more for less has never been a wise business model, and it’s one we can see happen in real time with Netflix. With Netflix losing shows left, right and centre, and a price hike, it’s no surprise it’s losing customers. In fact Netflix reported that 600,000 people stopped its service in the US and Canada after its most recent price increase.

The Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ bundle in itself costs just as much as one Netflix subscription - so who really is Netflix trying to target?

Stuff Simran Kaur is founder of Girls That Invest.

Netflix has been trying to tackle the loss of shows and movies by creating its own original content, but despite bringing in the big buck (and big guns) like $200m dollar deals with Games of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B Weiss, Netflix has yet to prove why customers should accept these higher costs. If it can’t, it should expect to face greater blows to its client base.

In essence, it’s hard to imagine how a billion-dollar empire could fall so fast, but when assessing all the mistakes Netflix has made along the way, it’s clear to see how every business, no matter how big or small, needs to keep an eye on its competitors, improve its management systems, tailor products to its customer base and always provide value when prices rise - in essence, no-one should ever get too comfortable with success, not even Netflix.