Tough talk on supermarket competition, but don't get hopes up

Commerce Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings and commissioner John Small insist proposed supermarket industry reforms will make a difference, even though they are making no promises they will lead to a third entrant.

ANALYSIS: This may disappoint a lot of shoppers, but the Government is not going to overrule the Commerce Commission next month and order a break-up of the supermarket duopoly.

Competition advocates who hoped Countdown and Foodstuffs might be forcibly pruned to make way for a third competitor have already been on a roller-coaster ride.

In October, the Commerce Commission appeared to seriously entertain the possibility of forcing both groups to sell off some of their stores to make way for a new ‘like for like’ competitor.

Commissioner John Small and commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings went as far as asking the two chains how they thought the commission could select stores for a sell-off.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Commerce Commission decided against recommending that Countdown and Foodstuffs should be forced to sell some of their stores to help make way for a third supermarket group.

But the commission’s final market study report into the groceries industry showed such a move was never seriously in play.

Since that anticlimax, some excitement has built back up over what the Government might do when it responds to the commission’s report in May.

Ministers have perhaps been guilty of sending mixed messages during the past fortnight as they talked up the actions they were considering on food prices to dowse down political criticism over rising inflation.

2degrees founder Tex Edwards, who led the charge making the case for a supermarket break-up, thought that could be back on the current agenda as a result of concerns over the cost of living.

Supplied Tex Edwards led the charge in making the case for a supermarket break-up.

There seems little doubt the Government would like to act tougher than the commission advised on supermarkets.

And it will push the envelope on the commission’s reform package where it can, but that will be short of ordering immediate structural reform of the industry.

Politics in New Zealand remains ‘the art of the possible’.

Rawlings dismissed forced store sales as complex and unprecedented and separately, by implication, as a disproportionate response to the competition problems the commission had found in the industry.

Its major recommendation was a mandatory code of conduct that will police supermarkets’ dealing with suppliers along with some more minor matters and which could have mixed implications for food prices.

Speculation that the Government might order a break-up regardless were seeded when Commerce Minister David Clark responded to the market study report by saying he had not ruled going further than the commission ultimately recommended.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson added fuel to that fire last week when he said all options originally considered by the commission were “definitely on the table”.

But, to be fair, both ministers seem to have made the fine print clear throughout.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson

Commenting on the commission’s study in Parliament, Clark said the Government accepted its findings but would not rule out exploring further measures “if the recommendations in the report don't achieve the level of competition we need”.

Robertson, when fighting the fire over the country’s latest inflation figures, said the Government wanted to see “more reasonable prices”.

“If the things that have been recommended in the report don't deliver that, then we'll be prepared to move further.”

It is the ‘ifs’ and ‘thens’ that are all-important.

The Government believes it needs to at least be seen to give the commission’s measures a chance to deliver results before moving to any big next step.

That’s probably not what most consumers want, but it is understandable.

Countdown had hinted at legal action if a break-up of its own business was ordered.

Russell McVeagh lawyer Troy Pilkington suggested forced divestments could breach common law and the country’s “international treaties” when he was invited by Countdown to give evidence to the commission in October.

Its hand would be strengthened by Rawlings’ stated position that such a break-up would be unprecedented internationally and that the lesser reforms the commission suggested were “proportionate” to the problems it had found.

Those comments kicked the chair away from anyone in government who might have wanted to go much further.

Countdown

How long before this could be reconsidered?

The commission recommended a further review of the state of competition in the grocery sector three years after the implementation of its recommendations.

So assuming it takes a year to get a new code of conduct and oversight body up and running and another six months to conduct that review when the time comes, the earliest we might see a break-up actually proposed would be late 2026.

Factor-in the times to consult and design any structural reforms and to pass legislation and it might be close to 2030 before any significant change occurred in the industry, even assuming the political will for that was consistent throughout.

So if not major structural reforms, then what can we expect next month?

If you can’t act, threaten and monitor

In order for the Government to be at all convincing about the prospect of further action down the track, it will need to put a great deal of weight on monitoring supermarkets’ future behaviour and pricing.

The commission recommended a monitoring regime that would allow a new industry regulator to assess the profitability of the supermarket chains and their market shares, both regionally and in different product categories.

But the Government could go further and require they also report on their actual prices.

The commission advised in its final report that “a comprehensive price comparison site” that was integrated into the supermarket chains’ online ordering systems might be valued by consumers.

It was difficult for consumers to compare groceries prices because of the wide range and low ticket price of individual groceries products, it said.

The commission didn’t ultimately recommend supermarkets be forced to make it easier for people to compare their prices online, but that could be something simple the Government could throw into its reform package.

Fines always sound tough

The Government needs to establish the mandatory code of conduct for Countdown and Foodstuffs and their suppliers, along with a new regulator to police it.

The commission recommended the Government use the Australian Food and Grocery Code as its blueprint.

But it may instead choose to use the UK Groceries Supply Code of Practice as its model.

The design of the code was always going to be one of the key decisions flowing from the grocery market review.

In broad terms, the Australian approach is more geared towards trying to quickly solve disputes through arbitration, while Britain has chosen a more ‘top down’ enforcement-based approach.

Seven Sharp

Britain’s supermarket ombudsman can fine supermarkets up to 1 per cent of their annual turnover for breaches of its code, for example.

Both systems have their pros and cons, but the political advantage of the British approach is that it would let ministers wave a big stick and talk about the headline-grabbing possibility of fines when it unveils its response to the Commerce Commission's recommendations next month.

Matthew Tukaki, chairman of the National Māori Council, which has been in regular talks with officials from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) since the commission’s report was published, says he is pleased with the direction of talks on that issue.

“I do believe that the Government is going to do a lot more on enforcement. This is not going to be a self-regulatory environment where these people get a slap on the wrist and all is well,” he says.

Wholesale change

Both the commission and the Government want to make it easier for competitors to Countdown and Foodstuffs to buy groceries at the wholesale level, in the hope that will help open up more options for shoppers.

One of the goals of the new code and other reforms proposed by the commission is to try to remove any opportunities for the two supermarkets groups to leverage their buying power with suppliers to disadvantage competitors.

That can be easier said than done.

But a combination of dedicated funding for supermarket enforcement actions and the new powers being given to the Commerce Commission through a reform of the Commerce Act could help.

Both the commission and the Government want to make it easier for competitors to Countdown and Foodstuffs to buy groceries at the wholesale level.

Representatives from the regulator could potentially be embedded within the supermarket businesses themselves to keep a check on how they did business – that might be necessary.

A separate question is whether the franchise owners of Foodstuffs’ New World, Pak ’n Save and Four Square stores could or should be further freed up to buy products from suppliers outside of Foodstuffs’ supply chain.

That question may be pertinent from a competition perspective for Four Square stores in particular, given they are often the only supermarket servicing a community and may therefore be some suppliers only practical route to market.

Tukaki says he has been pushing for exactly such a change in his talks with officials.

Despite being 609 pages long and taking more than a year to complete, the Commerce Commission’s market study was light on a lot of key details about the reforms it was recommending, which does at least give the Government a bit of room to manoeuvre at the margins.