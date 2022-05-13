Just like the Kiwi, Allbirds stock has failed to fly - will it recover?

ANALYSIS: Allbirds, the pioneering woollen shoe company co-founded by Kiwi Tim Brown, has been a dud for investors who bought the shares in its initial public offering (IPO) last year.

Investors paid US$15 for shares in the IPO and would have felt pretty chuffed on their first day of trading on the Nasdaq market in November when they opened at US$21.21, shot up as high as US$32.44 and closed the day at US$28.89. They will be less happy now the stock is trading below US$4.

What's going on?

Expensive

The IPO price valued the company at US$2 billion – with 2020 revenue of US$219 million and a loss of US$26m, that was considered expensive. Professional investors say the price the shares hit on the first day was “pretty silly”. People who bought the stock then probably had Allbirds on their feet when they were signing the cheque, love the brand and think it’s a winner that’s going to conquer the world. It’s going to take them a while to get their money back on their investment.

Growth

Allbirds raised US$231.6 million (after costs) from its IPO to fund expansion. The company has grown quickly, and is hoping its mix of sustainability and cool will help propel sales around the world. It wants to open hundreds of stores in coming years as it says they bring in new customers and help grow sales both in stores and online. But it’s early days, with only 39 stores at the moment. If it’s on a growth trajectory like athletic apparel retailer Lululemon, it could be a great investment, but it’s too early to know at this stage.

Headwinds

The company is trading in a volatile environment and sharemarkets have become very grumpy in the last few months. Customers are facing cost of living issues at the moment and a flash pair of sneakers might not quite be the priority it was last year. International sales grew only 3% in the first quarter, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked inflation and dented consumer spending in Europe, and Chinese lockdowns hurt spending in its most profitable market. Higher shipping costs, a stronger US dollar and expanding its store footprint are hurting profits and the costs of digital marketing have gone up. Still, its US sales grew 35% in the quarter following price rises, new products and a post-pandemic retail recovery.

Competition

Allbirds has deliberately gone for a clean, simple look with no logos, which they call “the right amount of nothing”. While that gives the shoes their own distinctive look, it is also pretty easy to rip off. There is always the double-edged sword of taking a new product to market that others can copycat if your product is successful. Unlike the Adidas stripes or the Nike swoosh, there is limited ability to copyright Allbirds’ clean, unbranded look.

What now?

To attract investment, Allbirds has to grow. Even at the current depressed price, value investors won’t be buying the stock thinking it’s an out-of-favour company that can bounce back. You would have to be a growth investor who believes in the company’s products and the skills of its management to do a really good job to grow the brand and roll out more stores. There are no guarantees. If they knock it out of the park and successfully roll out hundreds of stores around the world, it will have been cheap at these prices, but if they don’t, it’s not looking so cheap. Investing is easy in hindsight.