Will the Government's carbon emissions work be undone by the 'waterbed effect'?

ANALYSIS: A parent wants to reduce the amount of time their child is spending playing video games, and caps them to no more than 10 hours a week on the PlayStation.

Is there any point in also banning them from using the PlayStation on Saturday?

Nerdy friends might point out that the Saturday ban won’t make any difference to the number of hours they spend gaming, if that is the objective.

That’s already capped at 10 hours a week, so if the parent locks up the PlayStation on Saturday, that probably means their kid will just squeeze more play into other times during the week.

Welcome to the “waterbed effect” – a deceptively simple theory that is at the heart of one of the most complex debates in climate change policy.

What has it got to do with climate change?

Not unlike the above 10-hour cap on video games, the Government has tried to cap carbon emissions by requiring emitters pay a price to emit carbon.

Most emitters must buy and then surrender a carbon credit for each ton of carbon emissions they release into the atmosphere through the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

Consumers don’t directly see the cost of those carbon credits, but they are factored into the price that petrol companies charge them for fuel at the pump and that power companies charge them through their power bills for coal-powered electricity generation, for example.

The amount of carbon credits that are available for purchase over any period of time is capped by the Government, and their current market price is about $76.

The Government intends to manage the cap on carbon credits to ensure the country hits its target of “net zero” emissions by 2050.

And the waterbed effect?

On Monday, the Government set out an additional raft of measures designed to cut emissions, including subsidising low-income households to ditch old gas guzzlers and a possible rebate for electric bikes.

Critics argue that the waterbed effect means there is no point in this “micromanagement”, given that the ETS is in place.

All it will mean is that polluters will be able to emit more carbon emissions through other activities, up to the cap set by the ETS, they say.

John Carnegie, the chief executive of Energy Resources Aotearoa, has said for example that government subsidies to replace coal-burning boilers and campaigns to encourage walking and cycling can’t lower our total emissions. Instead, they will “only shuffle them around inside the cap”.

Getty Images Waterbeds may no longer be in fashion, but they are still cited by economists to illustrate a point.

So these new measures make no difference?

Worse than that, the waterbed argument suggests that such specific interventions can be expected to result in a less efficient path to the same carbon target.

Carnegie says picking “where emissions should be reduced, at which rate and when, will impose unnecessary and unjustifiable costs”.

The ETS, on the other hand, sends simple price signals to everybody in the economy, he says.

In the same way, a child might complain that they knew the most tolerable way to keep to their 10-hour gaming cap, and that a Saturday ban would just make the limit harder on them for no good reason.

Isn’t that all a bit theoretical?

Don’t dismiss the waterbed effect lightly, but there are critics.

Associate Professor Ivan Diaz-Rainey, who heads the University of Otago's Climate and Energy Finance Group, says it’s “a very purist economics argument”.

“If you put this in mathematical models, they're probably right, but the reality of polices is that people don’t behave as if in models,” he says.

An example is that homeowners often invest in double glazing even though putting a bit more insulation into their homes would often be a much cheaper way to achieve the same energy savings, he says.

“If you really wanted to make the housing sector much more energy efficient, you would probably need a carbon price of something like $400, which would collapse the economy and causes all sorts of distortions. So you do need these other policies.”

Matt Cardy/Getty Images The Government will intervene through subsidies to help get old bangers off the road.

The counter-argument?

One is that some central government measures are not encouraging the kinds of carbon reductions that emitters already have a financial incentive to reduce under the ETS, but rather ones that have a poorer bang for the buck.

In other words, they may be further reinforcing irrational responses to the ETS by encouraging the expensive double glazing instead of the cheaper extra insulation.

New Zealand Initiative chief economist Eric Crampton notes that the ETS doesn’t in fact require anybody to be behaving rationally anyway to cap emissions, and the waterbed effect applies regardless.

If emitters responded completely irrationally to the price signals sent through the ETS by ignoring emissions reductions they could cheaply make, the price of carbon credits would rise higher than necessary, but the ETS would in theory still do its job.

“People may think that economists are assuming everybody is performing differential calculus before making any purchasing decision, but that isn't how it works. ‘Rationality’ for economists doesn't really mean that,” Crampton says.

It is also a straight fallacy that, in the context of the ETS, specific emissions measures deliver an extra benefit by allowing for a cut in the overall carbon budget, over and above that which could be achieved by simply cutting that budget without them, he says.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff New Zealand Initiative chief economist Eric Crampton says climate change is “too big to try to approach it through radically inefficient measures”.

Who’s right?

Both of them. But it may be worth thinking about that PlayStation ban again.

The waterbed effect only destroys the point of the Saturday ban if the child is confident that the 10-hour limit is really going to stick without it.

As soon as there is any serious doubt about their parents’ commitment to the 10-hour cap, then the additional measure could be useful, even if the parent happens to be less worried about their child sitting in front of the console on weekends than on weeknights.

Similarly, Crampton says the best argument against the waterbed objection to emissions reductions measures that sit outside the ETS is “a political one”.

“If you believe that future governments will lack the commitment to maintain the reductions in the cap and you want to ‘lock things in now’ to force changes, then you would want to use regulatory moves even if they are far more costly than just working through the ETS.”

That sounds like an important concession?

It does.

But Crampton argues that a better option than “a bunch of clunky regulatory interventions” to shore up confidence in the ETS would be a bipartisan agreement on the total quantity of net emissions that the Government and Opposition would be willing to allow between now and 2050.

Arguably that might be a bit like setting a 5-year-old a total quota of screen time to see them through until they were 16.

Crampton also believes that if the Government followed the example of Canada and gave the money it received from selling carbon credits back to the public, then that would improve the popularity of the ETS and in turn might make people more confident its targets would stick.

From July, Canadian families will receive dividends from their state governments equivalent to about $1000 a year in the form of a “Climate Action Incentive Payment”.

Crampton says that if the New Zealand Government had followed that approach it could have avoided the “knee jerk” cut in fuel taxes that it made in March in response to rising fuel prices, and instead said the carbon payment was there to help pay for those sorts of contingencies.

Supplied Ivan Diaz-Rainey from the University of Otago says there is no time to play games.

But for now?

It’s a heated debate.

Diaz-Rainey sees the waterbed argument against targeted emissions-reduction policies as “a way of trying to kick things into the long grass”, arguing that impressive cuts to emissions in the United Kingdom would not have been achieved through an emissions trading scheme alone.

Those who oppose such policies should take “a hard look at themselves”, he says.

“Given what's going on in the world and looking at what is happening again in Brisbane at the moment, it's scary. We really don't have time to play these games.”

Not fair, Crampton suggests.

“One of the biggest mistakes in Wellington is viewing that the degree to which one cares about something is best reflected in the amount of money you want to spend on it, or the amount of regulatory effort you want to put into it.

“That is a very poor measure of caring. The best measure of caring is effectiveness. Climate change is too big to try to approach it through radically inefficient measures,” he says.