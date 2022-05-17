How to get NZ's cost of living down

Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: Anyone who has been to a supermarket, petrol station or taken out a mortgage lately will be painfully aware of how high the cost of living is here. A block of cheese can be twice the price of Australia and mortgage rates are on average 20% higher.

On the positive side, our long term growth has been higher than most developed countries, so we have more money to spend.

But a lot of the increase in our cost of living has been because we are a small country, dominated by a few companies operating as effective duopolies or oligopolies. Think Foodstuffs and Countdown, Carters and Fletchers, and the big four banks.

Fortunately, things are about to change, and I suspect in a very big way over time.

READ MORE:

* Is New Zealand really open for business?

* Here's the real surprise with inflation

* Why is New Zealand so darn expensive?



Why?

The first reason is how sick Kiwis have become of the high cost of living. While house prices were rising and inflation was low, many Kiwis tolerated expensive groceries and building materials.

But now that house prices are down and food prices even higher, the average Kiwi has lost patience with the price of daily necessities.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff The cost of living is going through the roof, and building products are now in the spotlight.

And disgruntled consumers means disgruntled voters. That’s why politicians are now actively looking at regulation of industries to create a level playing field for new competitors.

This is obvious in the supermarket sector, where the Government is clearly signalling its desire to regulate the wholesale supply of groceries.

And while short term painful for the owners and shareholders of Foodstuffs and Countdown, this will ultimately be good for them too. Capitalism works best with a level playing field, and sometimes it's the Government that has to do the levelling.

And a level playing field means more competition, which leads to better-run companies. That’s good for job security too.

The Government is highly likely to weigh in with regulation of the building materials sector too.

The collective disgust in the industry at the pricing and supply policies of Fletcher Building and Carters has come to a point of no return. Their hubris has prompted the Commerce Commission to launch an enquiry, and the results are very likely to be a win for the consumer.

And in financial services, the long overdue introduction of open banking will pave the way for proper competition in banking and financial services.

Despite being freely available in many other developed markets, the Government trusted the industry to manage the introduction of open banking here. This has turned out to be a masterclass of obfuscation and delay by the big banks, costing Kiwis millions a day in excess bank profits.

The Government is finally waking up to the fact that they were duped by the banking industry, and are likely to finally do what has been done in many developed countries - regulate the introduction of open banking. Bravo if they do, because it should lower mortgages, and increase term deposit rates.

This change in attitude towards deregulation will soon apply to all industries. Changes to the Commerce Act, now in their third reading, will significantly increase the ability of successive governments to regulate any business practices which stifle competition.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Competition and regulation are finally likely to force down the cost of many necessities of life, says Sam Stubbs.

The Commerce Act revision is an overlooked piece of legislation, but may well be the most significant law this government introduces.

And a 42% budget increase means the Commerce Commission is now properly funded to perform its critical role in ensuring property competitive markets.

The other reason our cost of living is about to come down is that New Zealand is now getting big enough to be appealing to overseas competitors. The arrival of Costco will be a real eye-opener to many Kiwis, and over time will help transform the price of food, fuel, glasses, hearing aids and tyres, as it has done everywhere else it operates.

And Costco will likely expand throughout Auckland and New Zealand, By comparison, Calgary, a Canadian city similar in size to Auckland, has four Costcos.

And Costco setting up may well pave the way for other low-cost giants like Aldi and Lidl. Where one goes, the others often follow. Hurrah.

Competition will eventually arrive in building materials too. KiwiSaver funds, and overseas pension funds, will become large developers and owners of real estate over time. They will be big enough consumers to develop supply chains around Carters and Fletchers, and force down prices.

This will expose the hubris that permeates the corporate cultures of both Carters and Fletchers. And it will force change, which will be good for consumers and shareholders.

After decades of waiting, competition and regulation are likely to force down the cost of many necessities of life, and couldn’t happen fast enough.

It will be great for consumers, and for company owners and shareholders too. Bravo for lower prices, better competition, healthier companies and more job security.

And if this all happens, it will demonstrate, again, why capitalism is the worst form of economic organisation, except for all the others.