Reserve Bank's threat to raise OCR to 4%: Should borrowers call its bluff?

Adrian Orr said on Wednesday that interest rates were returning to normal after being low during the Covid pandemic.

OPINION: If the Reserve Bank is serious about raising the official cash rate to 4% for about 15 months from mid next year, as it implied on Wednesday, then mortgage holders are in for more pain.

The forecast suggests borrowers will be looking at two-year fixed mortgage rates of about 6.5%

But it is hard to write off the possibility that there might be some element of bluff in its latest hawkish monetary policy statement.

It would be a dangerous game for anyone sitting on a large loan to try to second guess the Reserve Bank.

But if that was the conclusion a homeowner came to, then the implication is that they might be best off not rushing to fix their home loans for a period of much more six months and perhaps waiting to see what transpires.

There are a few reasons to suspect that the Reserve Bank’s current OCR track, in which it forecasts likely changes in the OCR out to June 2025, might contain a bit of ‘bark’ along with its bite.

If there was a time for the bank to be seen to be taking a stand and to appear fixated on its inflation mandate then that time is now, or better still, yesterday, rather than tomorrow.

If it can convince consumers and borrowers that it is unswervingly committed to quickly driving inflation back down under its target bank of 3% no matter what, then that should lower their expectations of future inflation, temper wage claims, and to some extent become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Decisions for homeowners about how long to fix their mortgages may be complicated by uncertainty over the Reserve Bank’s interest rate track.

Economists are divided on whether the June quarter inflation figures that Stats NZ is due to publish in July will show inflation climbing to 7%, or whether the 6.9% inflation rate reported in April will prove to be the peak.

But, either way, bank and Treasury forecasts suggest the turning point at which inflation will start to track down is not far away, at which point the bank’s job should start to become a lot easier.

At its monetary policy review in April when it raised the OCR to 1.5%, the Reserve Bank signalled that it had not changed its February view of where interest rates were heading (its forecast then was for a 3.4% peak).

It headlined its review “monetary tightening brought forward” and stated it agreed the larger rise was “consistent with the forward path for interest rates outlined in its February statement”.

Naturally, that led some economists to conclude that 50 basis point hike was a “dovish” raise that simply ‘front loaded’ already-expected future rate rises.

It is not entirely clear why the Reserve Bank would have significantly changed its view of where the OCR needed to go since then, given concerns over a recession in the US and Europe have been on the rise.

Puzzling over the same point, Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon observed on Thursday “that economic news between April and now didn’t seem to warrant such a response”.

FINANCE AND EXPEDITURE COMMITTEE Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr didn't duck from tough questions at a select committee on Thursday.

Orr’s personal journey on inflation also seems rather abrupt.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank introduced its monetary policy statement by announcing it was “resolute in its commitment to ensure consumer price inflation returns to within the 1% to 3% target range”.

Less than three weeks prior, Orr was inviting MPs on Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure select committee to “step back and just breathe”, suggesting core inflation that the bank could control was not much above target and telling them “we cannot do anything about global oil prices”.

The statements aren’t incompatible, but they did set very different tones.

Like Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Orr has sent every sign of being a ‘full employment guy’, and there is nothing wrong with that.

Those aren’t spots that economists or politicians tend to shed overnight.

Setting aside the difficult question of the extent to which the Reserve Bank may be intentionally using its interest rate track as a tool to shape inflation expectations, it is simply the case that its forecasts are now running ahead of some economists predictions.

ASB senior economist Mike Jones said it was responding to the monetary policy statement by “nudging up” its forecast the OCR peak only slightly to 3.5%.

Jarden economist John Carran said it expected economic headwinds and abating inflation pressures would prevent the Reserve Bank from fully realising its future OCR intentions and is anticipating the OCR will peak even lower at 3.25% next year.

Others, including ANZ chief economist Sharon Zoller, are not so sure it is wise to play a guessing game with the central bank.

“I certainly think it would be very wrong to just say ‘they don't have any intention of following through on this’. I think they really do,” she says of its OCR forecasts.

On its latest projections, the Reserve Bank is forecasting that in March 2024 it will be holding the OCR steady at about 4%, 1.5 percentage points above inflation (2.5% and falling), at a time sluggish economic growth (1.3%) and rising unemployment.

As always, the many homeowners who are faced with deciding in the next few months whether and how long to re-fix their mortgages will have to make their own call.