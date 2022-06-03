Five reasons Beyond Meat and Oatly have tanked, and why Kim Kardashian was mocked

Plant-based foods have become very fashionable of late, but investors in some of the most famous brands, Beyond Meat and Oatly, may be choking on their oat milk latte as the shares have plummeted in value.

Beyond Meat sells meatless protein, including fake chicken, beef and pork which is made from plants but designed to emulate meat. Its shares have lost about two thirds of their value this year.

Oatly sells alternative dairy products made from oats such as milks, yoghurt and ice cream. Its shares have halved this year.

READ MORE:

* Sharemarket debutants: IPO winners and losers of 2021

* Sharesies takes on Hatch to win DIY Kiwi investors keen on US shares

* With Beyond Meat rivals 'freaking out', the knives are out

* Vegan company Beyond Meat nearly triples first day on stock market



What’s happened?

Beyond Meat’s shares were sold to investors in an initial public offering (IPO) at US$25 and listed on the US Nasdaq market in May 2019. It was the first alternative meat company to list and the stock was initially wildly popular with its shares soaring above US$200. They have since come back to earth, recently trading at US$25.24.

Oatly’s shares were sold in an IPO at US$17. They surged 18% on their first day on the Nasdaq in May last year, and a few months later pushed above US$28. They were recently trading at a more humble US$4.05.

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg Shares in Beyond Meat have lost two thirds of their value this year.

What’s behind the slump?

Beyond Meat’s first-quarter results reported last month missed analyst expectations. That raised concerns about a slowdown in demand for alternative meat products.

Costs have also risen during the pandemic and new competitors are taking market share.

Similar dynamics are affecting Oatly. While oat milk sales are still increasing overall in the US, Oatly’s share of the market is falling as bigger competitors start selling rival products.

Unsplash Oatly shares have halved this year.

Is the heyday over?

New stocks to the market can suffer from volatility. It looks like the early days of euphoria may have been a little too optimistic. It’s not uncommon for other companies to jump on the bandwagon and release their own version of a product that’s seen a surge in demand. Time will tell who the winners are.

US celebrity Kim Kardashian was mocked for appearing to “fake chew” in a Beyond Meat advertisement.

How did Kim Kardashian get involved?

Beyond Meat enlisted the help of the American celebrity last month as its “chief taste consultant”, but she was widely mocked for appearing to “fake chew” in the 30-second advertisement. She released some behind-the-scenes videos this week to prove she did actually taste the food.

So did that help the shares recover from the slump?

No.