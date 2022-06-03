Three reasons the Government will find it hard to fix supermarkets

Kiwis give their views on what's fair at the supermarket after the government warned they will need to change.

ANALYSIS: Consumers are riled up about food prices, supermarkets are in the dog house, and the Government is under pressure to show it is doing all it can to tackle the rising cost of living.

So there is little downside for the Government in waving a big stick and being seen to be tougher than the Commerce Commission in taking action to improve competition.

Aside from the risk that, like the commission, it could raise expectations too high and then suffer the public’s wrath if it fails to deliver.

There are three cold truths that explain why – even with determination and the best will in the world – delivering change won’t be easy.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff NZ already has a good number of supermarkets, and that will make attracting new operators harder.

1: NZ already has quite a lot of supermarkets

We may only have two big supermarket chains, Countdown and Foodstuffs, but between them they have a decent number of stores.

Researcher Neilsen calculated in 2016 that Britain had 58 large supermarkets and hypermarkets per million people, France had 81 per million and Germany had 84 per million.

The United States has about 80 supermarkets that turn over more than US$2 million (NZ$3.1m) a year per million residents.

New Zealand turns out to be in the same ballpark.

Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee Katherine Rich makes revelations about supermarkets' behaviour to MPs. First published June 2, 2022

Counting only the 377 New World, Pak’n Save and Countdown branded stores, we have 75 large supermarkets per million residents.

The Commerce Commission crunched the numbers slightly differently when it did its market study into the groceries industry last year, but came to essentially the same conclusion in its draft report.

“New Zealand’s overall supermarket density does not appear to be out of line when compared with European countries,” it said.

The significance of this, is that if New Zealand has about the right number of supermarket stores for its size, neither Aldi nor anyone else is likely to rush to the country to build hundreds more.

Nor might that be in the best interests of consumers, who would ultimately have to pay for all that extra bricks and mortar.

Instead, the more realistic option may be to generate more competition from the stores we already have.

2: The impact of wholesale regulation is uncertain

Could we get more competition and better prices without building a lot of new supermarkets that we probably don’t need?

The Government hopes that may be possible through its proposed “wholesale backstop”, which will impose a requirement on supermarkets to distribute goods from their warehouses to rival businesses on terms underpinned by regulation.

But this isn’t a silver bullet, and may not actually be a bullet.

Even if such regulation does lower the price that dairies, specialist food shops and online grocers need to pay for some of their supplies, it is unlikely to enable them to undercut current supermarket prices.

Getty Images Lots of people have hinted Aldi is coming to NZ, apart from Aldi.

The economies of scale that Countdown and Foodstuffs’ retail stores enjoy mean they are likely to remain the cheapest option for the weekly shop, even with some excess profit still baked in.

And without a third supermarket chain’, who else is there to buy those regulated wholesale supplies?

The Government is “determined” to get a wholesale backstop in place by the end of the year, but it will be difficult to design.

Competition advocate Ernie Newman, a former chief executive of what is now the Food and Grocery Council and a key figure in the break-up of Telecom, has described wholesale regulation as only the “fourth best” option for improving competition in the supermarket sector.

Challenges include the sheer number of different products that supermarkets sell, the fact that many such as ‘fruit and veg’ vary in quality and the practical difficulties in making sure that supermarkets would not still find ways to favour their own stores.

The Commerce Commission said wholesale regulation could reduce rather than improve price competition and might make the industry less efficient by introducing significant additional costs, and found only lukewarm support for it even among those wanting reforms.

Current and future rivals to Countdown and Foodstuffs may find it is cheaper and less hassle to do deal direct with suppliers.

To the extent that they do start buying more goods from supermarkets, wholesale regulation could entrench Countdown and Foodstuffs’ share of the overall supply chain, rather than reduce it.

It may deliver some benefits, but it is not surprising the Commerce Commission was unable to get very excited.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Commerce Commission’s own words could make tougher Government action more difficult.

3: Forced divestment of stores might help, but is it legal?

If Countdown and Foodstuffs were forced to sell a proportion of their retail stores, or perhaps one or two of their retail chains, to make space for a new entrant then that could be a game-changer.

Wholesale regulation might then make sense as a temporary option to assist a new third operator that was created from existing supermarkets, while it got on its feet.

Competition advocate Tex Edwards proposed that Countdown and Foodstuffs should be required to sell more than 100 of their larger stores to establish a new “like for like” competitor.

National Māori Authority chairman Matthew Tukaki warmed to the idea that Foodstuffs might instead be forced to sell its Four Square chain, to create a new supermarket group catering to provincial centres that could perhaps grow into something larger over time.

There has been some misunderstanding that the latter idea could see stores expropriated from their hardworking operators.

Instead, Four Square franchise owners would presumably keep their stores, but with a new freedom to source their groceries either through Foodstuffs or Countdown or direct from other suppliers, managing their stores outside of the Foodstuffs group.

The biggest surprise when the Government announced its response to the Commerce Commission’s wholesale review was that it kept forced store divestments in play, by funding the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to conduct a ‘cost-benefit analysis’ of that option.

But the largest obstacle to simply breaking up one or both of the two big supermarket groups may be a legal one.

Countdown and Foodstuffs may be enjoying excess profits as a result of a lack of competition, but that is not a crime, and the same goes for many other businesses in New Zealand.

Countdown has hinted at legal action if the Government does try to break up its business.

Troy Pilkington, a lawyer at its law firm Russell McVeagh, cautioned in October forced divestments could breach common law and the country’s “international treaties”.

The Government’s hand in any legal battle would certainly be weakened by comments made by the chair of its own expert regulator.

Commerce Commission chair Anna Rawlings volunteered in March that such a break-up would be unprecedented internationally and implied it would not be “proportionate” to the competition problems it had found in the industry.

None of that is to say that bringing about more competition and better prices is impossible, just that nothing we have seen so far comes close to guaranteeing it.