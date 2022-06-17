How Laybuy investors lost $250m: A spectacular fall from lofty heights

Christians Against Poverty calls on the Government to force 'buy now, pay later' lenders to be responsible, and do credit and affordability checks before lending.

Kiwi buy-now-pay-later company Laybuy has suffered a spectacular A$234 million (NZ$256m) fall in value since it listed on the Australian sharemarket almost two years ago.

The company’s worth has plummeted from A$246m when it listed in September 2020 to just A$12m.

The Laybuy platform allows shoppers to buy goods and pay them off weekly over six equal payments. It makes money from merchant service fees and late payment fees.

At the time of listing, the company was full of optimism about its big growth plans for the United Kingdom. It sold about 57 million shares to investors at A$1.41 apiece, and its shares surged as much as 63% on the first day of trading to touch A$2.30. They were recently trading around A5 cents.

What’s gone wrong?

It’s hot until it’s not

When Laybuy listed, the buy-now-pay-later sector was all the rage as the hot new way to fund retail purchases. It’s a minnow in a crowded sector where rivalry is increasing and profits are elusive. As the hype settled, the sector was sold off and smaller players like Laybuy lost investor support. Those who want to stay invested in the sector are more likely to favour bigger, more established companies, leaving Laybuy friendless.

supplied Gary Rohloff co-founded Laybuy with his son, Alex.

Regulation on the horizon

Buy-now-pay-later companies have avoided regulations that apply to credit cards or bank loans as they don’t charge interest. But consumer advocates are concerned that the sector is contributing to debt problems. Regulators have their eye on the fast-growing sector and the easy credit conditions may not continue. Investors will be factoring that into future growth rates.

Consumer spending

In an environment of high inflation and rising interest rates, consumer spending is coming under pressure, which is not great for retailers. With the threat of recession looming, unemployment could start to rise. That will not only put further pressure on retailers, but is likely to increase default rates for buy-now-pay-later companies and hurt earnings.

SUPPLIED In an environment of high inflation and rising interest rates, consumer spending is coming under pressure, which is not great for retailers.

How are they tracking?

Laybuy reported a loss of $51.6m for the year to the end of March – that’s $10.3m more than it lost the previous year. It wrote off $28.4m of customer debts, compared with $12.6m the previous year.

About $868m was spent through its platform during the year, up from $589m the previous year. But its costs were also up, with merchant and marketing expenses rising 46% to $17.9m and employment expenses up 43% to $14.8m.

Is there hope?

The company remains optimistic about its potential in the UK, saying its early move into the market means it has captured market share and built strong brand recognition, placing it among the top three providers.

In April, it appointed UK advisory firm Nor Capital to find a strategic investor to provide it with more capital. Without additional capital, the directors aren’t sure that it will be able to stay afloat.

The company’s low share price doesn’t put it in a strong position to raise equity. A partner is likely to be looking at how many merchants it has on its books as it tries to gauge the potential customer base.

In the latest year, Laybuy increased its active merchants to 13,700 from 9,126 and it claims to have more than a third of the UK’s top 500 merchants.

The company has said the talks “are progressing well”.