It's time for BusinessNZ's members to reflect on its Fair Pay claims

OPINION: BusinessNZ is clearly very heavily invested in its campaign against the law change paving the way for Fair Pay Agreements.

The legislation is rightly controversial, in part because it would allow the Employment Relations Authority to impose minimum pay and employment terms on employers in a far wider range of circumstances than is allowed under the Employment Relations Act.

BusinessNZ has stated that, “under fair pay agreements, you will no longer be able to negotiate your pay rate directly with your employer”.

“The system will mean everyone’s pay being set across a whole industry. All salespeople paid the same. All managers paid the same. All IT workers paid the same, and so on.”

But that is not what the legislation paving the way for Fair Pay Agreements says.

The agreements would establish minimum pay and conditions for workers where they were negotiated or imposed.

The legislation does not outlaw employers paying people different rates based on their performance.

The word “minimum” is mentioned 118 times in the legislation, so it is fairly hard to miss.

In May, the business lobby group stated that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) had included Fair Pay Agreements in “a list of ‘worst case’ breaches of international labour law", in BusinessNZ's words, "alongside other breaches such as suppression of unions and the exploitation of children”.

That is not what the ILO said. A fact-check revealed that the table BusinessNZ was referring to was a list of alleged breaches of its conventions that the ILO intended to consider and which the business body had relabelled.

No, the ILO did not suggest there was any “moral equivalence” between Fair Pay Agreements, on the one hand, and child labour and the suppression of unions in Third World countries on the other.

One would hope that isn’t a view BusinessNZ itself holds, either.

That would be deaf, dumb and blind, given the intention of Fair Pay Agreements – whatever else one thinks of the Government’s proposed legislation – is clearly to strengthen the negotiating position of workers with employers, not to exploit vulnerable groups such as child labourers.

On June 10, at a meeting in Geneva, an ILO committee issued its conclusion on a complaint from BusinessNZ that the Fair Pay Agreements Bill breached its convention on “the right to organise and collective bargaining”.

The furthest it went in its four-sentence statement was to urge the Government to continue “to consider the impact of the proposed legislation and to ensure compliance with the ILO convention” and to report back to its committee of experts.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Government’s hopes that Fair Pay Agreements might be welcomed as a “win-win” for workers and responsible employers proved naive.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood said the ILO had “not found that FPAs are inconsistent with international conventions, setting the record straight once and for all”.

BusinessNZ stated that the committee requested the Government “reconsider its Fair Pay Agreements Bill” to ensure it was compliant with the convention.

It also said the ILO’s statement meant the bill “is not compliant with ILO Convention 98 and requires amendment to achieve compliance”.

But the ILO’s committee said neither of those things in its conclusions.

The words “reconsider” and “consider” are not the same.

This may seem like nitpicking, but it really isn’t. The ILO’s committee includes representatives from employers and workers’ groups who will have fought over ever word of their short statement.

If you ask someone to “reconsider” something, you are making it clear you think their original position is wrong and should be changed.

But if you ask them to “consider” something, you may simply be reminding them of their obligations.

The latter appears more the tone of the ILO committee’s ambiguous statement, which ILO spokesperson Sophie Fisher has made clear the United Nation’s body will not clarify.

Has BusinessNZ overstepped the line in its lobbying on Fair Pay Agreements?

This has unfolded after it was called out for, in my view, skewed polling, poorly substantiated claims and quoting an internationally-respected economist out of context during its lobbying against a comprehensive capital gains tax (BusinessNZ, I’ll note, disputes my views on that matter).

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Vodafone says it will have closer look at whether it agrees with BusinessNZ’s representation on Fair Pay and provide any feedback direct to the organisation.

But BusinessNZ is responsible to its members, not you or me, and it is its members’ opinions that matter most right now.

As a lobby group, BusinessNZ can allow companies to outsource their opinions on controversial topics such as tax policy and employment rights, so they can get their points across to politicians and the public without having to directly express views that might annoy some of their customers or staff.

At the same time, I would be surprised if companies in the telco sector, for example, which have been taking increasingly progressive stances on a range of social and economic issues, were entirely comfortable with all the statements BusinessNZ has been making.

Spark chose not to take up an invitation to put some space between itself and the lobby group on BusinessNZ’s Fair Pay campaign, with spokesperson Ellie Cross saying it “didn’t have anything to contribute to this conversation”.

Vodafone spokesperson Richard Llewellyn said it would have a closer look at whether it agreed with BusinessNZ’s representation on Fair Pay and “as members, provide any feedback direct to BusinessNZ”.

Business interests are important and deserve to have a voice that can always be trusted. Hopefully there are some conversations about to take place behind closed doors.