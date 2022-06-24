Get used to higher risk of power cuts

Energy Minister Megan Woods says grid emergency shows we can't rely on thermal plants for power security. NZ Parliament

ANALYSIS: Thursday’s power “grid emergency” is behind us, but consumers should brace for a heightened risk of power cuts this winter and probably over the coming decade as changes sweep through the power market.

What happened on Thursday?

Transpower was forced to declare a grid emergency at 7.58am and order lines companies to cut supplies to rippled-controlled hot water heaters, because of a lack of generation.

One of the two gas turbines at Contact Energy’s Stratford power station in Taranaki experienced a mechanical failure and couldn’t be switched on as expected to help meet the morning demand.

At the same time, a fan on one of the five turbines at Genesis’ Huntly Power Station had an electrical fault, more than halving that turbine's power output, and wind speeds suddenly dropped far below forecast, slashing power from the country’s wind farms.

Together the three issues prevented about 315 megawatts (MW) of power from being fed into the grid.

That was power that Transpower had been expecting to keep demand and supply in synch.

For context, the country needs about 6800 MW of power to meet the morning and evening peaks of daily demand.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Transpower’s grid emergency on Thursday has rekindled debate over how best to handle the country’s “energy transition”.

How close were we to the power going out?

It depends how you measure that.

In one sense we weren’t right on the line.

Contact Energy reported it had a diesel plant capable of producing 40MW that was ready to chip in and that in the end didn’t need to be called on, for example.

But the grid emergency meant that if there had been more bad luck, then it might have needed to order power firms to start cutting power to homes, as it did on August 9 last year when 34,000 homes were cut off, causing a political furore.

But it’s crisis over?

For Thursday yes, but not necessarily for this winter.

The fan on the fourth Huntly turbine has been fixed and Transpower reported there was 440MW of excess generating capacity that it could call on when power demand peaked on Thursday evening.

That is a decent buffer.

But it is forecasting 12 days between now and early August when there might not be enough power if multiple things go wrong (so-called “N-1-G” events).

Transpower’s forecasts change regularly and the risks would normally be expected to reduce as those days approach and generators get organised to offer more power into the market.

But it does look like there will still be days over the next two months when the market may be on fairly thin ice.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff An electrical fault in a turbine at the Huntly Power Station was one of the three triggers for Thursday’s grid emergency.

And in the longer term?

This is where it gets complicated.

There is more generation coming on to the market and planned, thanks to new investments that are being made in wind, solar and geothermal plants.

But there is also a push on to retire coal and gas generation, both because of the need to reduce carbon emissions and also because it is becoming an increasingly expensive way to generate power compared to renewables.

We should be heading towards power nirvana in about 10 years or so, when we could reasonably expect to be generating all of our power from cheap renewables.

The batteries in electric cars, and a multibillion dollar pumped hydro storage system at Lake Onslow or similar investments, should mean we are able to smooth out power generation and demand.

We should then be able to enjoy low-priced power, with few risks of power cuts and little of the extreme price volatility that blights the power market today.

STUFF How a shallow lake nestled high in the Central Otago hill country could electrify the country.

There’s a ‘but’?

It is the transition that is likely to prove tricky.

As we prepare to end our reliance on gas and coal power plants, it will become harder for the owners of those plants to justify the investment in keeping them on hand and well-maintained.

Unless that transition is managed extremely well, that could mean more electrical faults and broken fans and mechanical failures of exactly the kind that occurred on Thursday morning.

Murphy’s Law dictates that sooner or later some of the “N-1” or “N-1-G” power deficits that Transpower watches for in its modelling will morph from being just red numbers on a Transpower spreadsheet to an actual power cut.

Contact Energy chief executive Mike Fuge is one of those calling for more planning to go into the energy transition to avoid that scenario.

Speaking from London, he said the power emergency on Thursday had been handled well.

But he reiterated Contact’s suggestion that the Government consider its “ThermalCo” proposal, which would see the country’s remaining thermal power generation pooled into a new business, perhaps part-owned by the Government, to avoid the “chaotic” closure of those plants.

“We are going to have cold mornings when the wind isn’t blowing,” Fuge said.

“We've got to make sure that households don't lose their power on those mornings, and that means putting your arms around some pretty high quality thermal assets and making sure we have the skills and capability to make sure they are well-maintained and well-run.”

Whether or not it is through a ‘ThermalCo’, good planning, rather than leaving everything to the ‘market’ may be the key.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff Contact Energy has embraced geothermal and wind energy and has proposed pooling the country’s thermal generation into a new business as it heads towards retirement.

Any other problems?

Afraid so.

The Major Electricity Users Group is concerned that the way the power market is currently structured, it will always be in the interests of generators to keep the market on the edge of shortage, to keep power prices high.

Generators’ strong incentive not to over-supply the market with power could be expected to increase due to the economics of renewable power plants, which are relatively costly to build, but then extremely cheap to run.

The risk for them in a market made up entirely of renewables is that prices could collapse in a situation of over-supply, so that could make them even more conservative in their investments.

Transpower chairman Keith Turner sounded a separate alarm earlier this month.

He suggested that even if generators made sufficient timely investments in new power plants, Transpower might struggle to keep up under current regulatory settings.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Transpower chairman Keith Turner said long-term thinking in the power industry had served NZ well in the past.

While new renewable power plants such as solar farms could be stood up in as little 12 months, building out the country’s transmission network to connect those plants could take seven to 10 years, he cautioned.

Even if generators front-footed building new power plants to help manage the energy transition, the transmission network could be a bottleneck if upgrades weren’t allowed to start ahead of demand, he warned.

“When I started in the industry we planned generation and transmission over a 30-year horizon,” he said.

There are a myriad of other moving pieces in this jigsaw, including the fate of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, and the chances of everything falling neatly into place at the right time is anyone’s guess.

How are other countries doing?

Not so well, though for a mix of reasons.

Fuge reported that air conditioning systems were turned off in airports and hotels across Europe while it sweltered through a heat wave, and said the EU had effectively earmarked €15 billion (NZ$25b) to compensate businesses for reducing power demand this coming winter.

Australia’s Ameo power regulator took the unprecedented step of suspending its wholesale electricity market earlier this month after outages at some of the country’s coal-powered plants caused prices to spike above an allowed cap.

In May, Californian energy officials warned they might not be able to keep the lights on if there was a heat wave this northern summer.