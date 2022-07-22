After two decades, is Pacific Edge turning the corner?

ANALYSIS: Shares in Pacific Edge are having a moment after the bladder cancer diagnostics company announced record numbers of its Cxbladder tests.

On Wednesday, Pacific Edge said it processed a record 7055 tests in its laboratories in the three months to the end of June, up 13% on the March quarter and 32% ahead of the June quarter last year.

Most of the growth came from the key US market, where the number of tests were up 15% from the March quarter to 6073, and 42% ahead of last year. The number of US urologists using the test reached a record 894, up 36% from the last year.

Pacific Edge shares closed up 5.6% following the announcement on Wednesday, and gained another 5.3% on Thursday after the company said it had substantially completed a commercial agreement with the Southern District Health Region for the use of the Cxbladder tests.

The agreement means 15 of New Zealand’s 20 administrative health regions, which together cover more than 75% of the country’s population, will now have access to the test via public healthcare.

So is the company finally gaining traction in its bid to commercialise its technology?

A long slog

Pacific Edge was formed more than two decades ago in Dunedin in 2001 and listed on the NZX the following year. Analysts have calculated that the company has raised $294 million from investors to date, and that by the end of its latest financial year at March 31 it had an accumulated deficit of $189.8m.

The company remains unprofitable and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon. It isn’t paying dividends as it invests to tap a global market for its tests that it estimates could be worth US$7.6 billion (NZ$12b).

Has it reached an inflection point?

In her farewell message in the company’s update this week, US chief executive of 10 years Jackie Walker noted Pacific Edge was at a great inflection point.

Until 2020, Cxbladder tests were not covered by any major US insurers. But that year it achieved two key milestones by securing agreements for its tests from Kaiser, the largest integrated healthcare provider in the US, and the US national health insurance system, Medicare and Medicaid, giving it significant footholds in the world’s largest healthcare market.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also been a handbrake on the company’s growth, limiting access of its sales reps to urologists but that is now abating.

Whether Pacific Edge is able to convince urologists to adopt its non-invasive urine tests for bladder cancer remains to be seen, given the more commonly used procedures of cystoscopy and cytology are entrenched. Analysts also want to see growth in the number of tests per urologist.

Volatility

Even though the shares have had a boost this week, the stock is still down about 40% this year. The directors have noted the sharp shift in global share market sentiment since the start of the year and the impact this has had on company valuations, particularly for growth stocks like Pacific Edge. They say they remain focussed on the things they can control and building long-term sustainable value.

Nevertheless, for some investors, such as those nearing retirement age, the volatility of a small growth stock is not a ride they’re going to enjoy.