Fast-food companies squeezed by rising inflation

ANALYSIS: As inflation rages around the world, fast-food companies are coming under pressure – their costs are rising but they are struggling to pass that on to customers as the growing cost of living prompts them to tighten their wallets.

The BBC reported this week that McDonald’s has put up the price of cheeseburgers for the first time in more than 14 years, due to growing cost pressures.

In an email to customers, McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive Alistair Macrow said the company faced “tough choices” about its prices and had delayed making the changes for as long as it could, the BBC said.

The costs of breakfast meals, large coffees, McNugget share boxes and upgrades from medium to large meals would also be increasing in price, the report said.

Rising fuel, wages and ingredients prices are all pushing up costs for companies around the world.

Here in New Zealand, fast-food company Restaurant Brands, which operates the local KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Carl’s Jr chains, is also feeling the pinch.

Restaurant Brands

In a statement to the NZX on Wednesday, Restaurant Brands warned that it was “experiencing significant cost inflation” and its profit for the first half of the financial year, covering the six months to June 30, would fall.

Restaurant Brands said it expected to report first-half net profit of $14 million to $16m. That’s down from last year’s $34.5m, which included one-off income of $11.4m.

Market reaction

Shares in Restaurant Brands slid 9.4% to $9.61 on the news. Some analysts have since taken a knife to their expectations for the company’s future profits, wiping out any growth they had expected for this financial year, and pulling back forecasts for the next couple of years as well.

Outlook

While inflationary pressures are unlikely to ease any time soon, demand still seems resilient. Restaurant Brands reported its global sales rose 8.2% in the first-half to $584.9m. It seems people don’t want to forego their greasy fries, burgers and spicy chicken even when money is tight.

The fast-food company will be looking closely at where it can increase its profit margins from here. It has already raised prices where it can in response to the higher costs. It’s likely to try and improve its margins through targeted promotional activities on more profitable products and apply selective price increases to claw back some of the higher costs.

So keep an eye on those drool-worthy deals winging their way to you.