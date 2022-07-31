NZ code to tackle disinformation: what have Google and Meta really agreed to do?

Google and Facebook owner Meta have not identified anything the code would require them to do differently.

OPINION: A code of conduct designed to tackle thorny problems such as disinformation has met with a decidedly mixed response since it was unveiled on Monday.

Google, Facebook owner Meta, Twitter, Amazon and TikTok have all agreed to abide by the voluntary code, which was developed with the help of cyber-safety organisation Netsafe.

It has been quite widely reportedly internationally, with Britain’s Guardian describing it as a “world first”.

Netsafe said it would obligate the technology companies to actively reduce harmful content on their digital platforms and services in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Social media giants agree to 'first of its kind' code of conduct in Aotearoa

* Kiwis more concerned than ever about extreme, unregulated online content

* InternetNZ survey shows Kiwis growing more worried about online 'misinformation'



But InternetNZ has slammed the level of consultation and others, including non-profit advocacy group Tohatoha NZ, have dismissed it as a limp attempt by the technology giants to pre-empt regulation.

So why the scepticism?

The first thing to note about the code is that although it sets out 45 measures across 11 themes that the companies can take to reduce various online harms, from existing illegal content through to “misinformation and disinformation”, these measures are not at all specific.

Moreover, the signatories can pick and choose which measures they agree to implement and which they don’t think are appropriate to them, and they can ignore.

For example, one states that the signatory agrees to “implement, enforce and/or maintain policies, processes, products and/or programmes that seek to promote accurate and credible information about highly significant issues of societal importance, such as elections, public health and climate change”.

But it doesn’t specify what those policies, processes, products or programmes should be, and the signatories don’t need to tick that box at all if they don’t want to.

That tenor runs through the whole code. There is a requirement for the signatories to use their “best efforts” to reduce the prevalence of harmful content online, but the “what” and always the “how” is left up to them.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published more than 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te reo subtitles)

Indeed, it is far from clear that the code would require the five tech giants to do anything different from what they were doing before the code was agreed.

There appears to be an expectation that the signatories will report back annually on the work they do choose to do to a yet-to-be appointed oversight committee and also publicly, but even that seems to be optional.

Google and Facebook would not identify anything they would need to do differently as a result of the code, despite being repeatedly pressed to provide an example.

Disappointingly, rather than at least come out and admit that, they appeared to prefer to pretend that question hadn’t been asked.

Let’s be frank, these are not businesses that see any need to answer questions, let alone be meaningfully accountable to the public, and that makes any strong faith in self-regulation unlikely.

The code does establish a complaints mechanism for people to use if they think the companies have breached whatever obligations they may have agreed to make under the code.

But that explicitly states that it won’t hear complaints regarding the actual content on the companies’ platforms, “including whether specific items of content should be retained or removed”.

People might potentially be able to complain, say, that a signatory had not implemented a policy to “help users make more informed decisions on the content they saw”, if the signatory had in fact agreed to do that.

But if anyone wanted to complain that one of the businesses refused to remove a piece of disinformation when asked, they would be out of luck.

A complaint along those lines is not going to go anywhere.

Given that, I’m pretty confident that no complaint in relation to the code as it is currently worded is ever going to be successfully upheld.

Even if it were, the only “penalty” that could potentially be imposed would be for the offending business to be excluded from the voluntary code, and that is never going to happen.

Not in the cases of Google, Facebook, Amazon or Twitter, at least.

TikTok, hailing from China, is the only one that could realistically be so ostracised and the only signatory taking any sort of risk, which is in its case born out of necessity.

Sydney Morning Herald Russia has highlighted the problem in banning misinformation by using a law supposedly designed to target “fake news” to instead crush dissent.

While it is sensible to be cynical about the businesses’ motives in drafting this code, it is arguably not “nothing”, though, and despite all the concerns I wouldn’t write it off absolutely completely.

Why?

The signatories describe the code as a “living document” that will be regularly reviewed.

It could be said to signal some intent on the behalf of the businesses to continue to consider new ways to tackle online harms and to accept, albeit in a weak form, a degree of external oversight, even if we don’t yet know from whom and exactly what form that oversight may take.

Maybe, probably not but just maybe, it’s a start, and what alternative is there other than that hope?

Arguably many of the online harms that the code concerns itself with are matters that are or could be addressed adequately by existing laws, so not really areas where self-regulation should necessarily need to play a leading role anyway.

The big exceptions are misinformation and disinformation, which are difficult to tackle through legislation.

Russia’s use of a draconian law supposedly outlawing ‘fake news’ to suppress legitimate dissent against its war on Ukraine illustrates the problem there.

I’d love to think there is a glimmer of hope the code could provide a helpful framework for the five internet businesses to tackle misinformation and disinformation, if they were willing to flesh out the “hows”.

That would be a daunting task, but not impossible.

It is not realistic or necessary to stamp out every false statement circulating online, as thankfully we have the ability as humans to prioritise.

The second reason why self-regulation needn’t be a complete write-off is that there are existing tools internet giants can use to identify trustworthy information.

Content generated by news organisations that adhere to professional industry standards, for example those that are members of the Media Council in New Zealand, or governmental organisations, should meet that bar.

While there may be no silver bullet for disinformation, I would suggest the signatories consider making additions to the code, roughly along the following lines, if they want anyone to begin to take it seriously.

The New Zealand oversight committee, which needs to have credible appointees, could maintain a rolling list of the top three topics on which they had identified concerns about disinformation.

That could be based on criteria such as how widespread that disinformation was, its impacts on society, and whether it appeared to be being driven by organised groups or state-sponsored.

Topics today might include disinformation about the war on Ukraine and the Covid pandemic.

There could be a commitment from the signatories to carry warnings alongside related content served up on their websites and to mostly prominently display links to trusted content when serving up that material.

The warnings could set out why the committee was concerned about disinformation on the topic and what patterns of behaviour the signatories were seeing from those distributing disinformation.

The best antidote to disinformation, after all, is information rather than censorship.

One way or another, there certainly needs to be more flesh on these bones.