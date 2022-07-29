Don't sabotage your money conversations

Dr Ayesha Scott, senior lecturer from AUT’s Business School, is an expert on violence against women and personal finance, explains why economic harm happens, and predominantly impacts women.

OPINION: Withdrawing, blaming, invalidating, escalating and catastrophising; there are many ways people sabotage money conversations at home.

But help is at hand with a healthy financial relationships “toolkit” launched by the charity Good Shepherd.

You’d be forgiven for not having heard of Good Shepherd.

It works with people struggling under unaffordable debt, sometimes after escaping from abusive relationships.

It provides budgeting, mentoring, and even no- and low-interest loans, to help families get themselves onto a better financial track.

But as it went about its work, it realised the people coming to it for help often reported their money conversations at home were neither pleasant, nor constructive. They too often descended into recrimination and blame.

So it decided to work with Ayesha Scott, an academic at AUT, to develop a toolkit to help people learn to have better money conversations.

It was clear from her focus groups that knowing how to have better money conversations was the missing money skill holding many couples back.

supplied Financial capability and abuse researcher Dr Ayesha Scott helped Good Shepherd develop its healthy financial relationships toolkit.

Just participating in the focus groups resulted in one woman being able to open what felt like a new chapter in her household’s money life.

In an online event to publicise the toolkit earlier this month, Scott quoted the woman on how learning that missing money skill had given her hope.

“Instead of attacking my partner for being a power spender, I have listened to his ideas, and not thought straight off, ‘Here we go again! All talk and no action’. This time I have a glimmer of hope things can be different.”

The toolkit is like a mini-online course teaching strategies to avoid strong emotions, and entrenched patterns of behaviour, derailing money conversations.

Good Shepherd identifies five of the least helpful emotional reactions.

Withdrawing: This is an unconscious flight reaction due to the feeling of discomfort. People who withdraw often do so because they feel overwhelmed, cornered, judged, or even unsafe, Good Shepherd says.

Blaming: People who’ve been together for years may have labelled each other, fairly, or unfairly, and reach for the “you always do that” reaction when things get tense. Guilt and anger over poor financial decisions may get in the way of planning together to make better money choices.

Invalidating: Minimising the ideas of another person, or ignoring how they are feeling derails money chats, and keep couples from planning effectively together.

Escalating: When people feel threatened, they can escalate the emotional level of a discussion. It’s often an unconscious reaction. You know it’s happening when the conversation jumps off topic, and starts feeling less like a chat than an attack.

Catastrophising: This is a tendency to see things in an exaggerated extreme, which can make solutions seem much harder to find than they really are.

Being able to talk about money is a skill people need to model to their children, as Scott says it is unrealistic for people to expect schools to teach children how to be capable with money.

The problem with tools like Good Shepherd’s is the people who need them most, often don’t know they exist.

A case in point is a report published by the Financial Markets Authority this week on KiwiSaver greenwashing.

Focus groups run by the authority indicated people didn’t know tools were freely available online from Mindful Money and Sorted to help them pick a KiwiSaver fund that matched their personal ethics.

GOLDEN RULES