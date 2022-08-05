Bust-up at used car dealer shows what can go wrong when founders take their company public

ANALYSIS: A bust up at used car dealer NZ Automotive Investments has shone a light on the difficulties that can arise when a founder takes a company public, but remains as a major shareholder.

The company hit the headlines last month when all directors, including the interim chairperson, resigned en masse, leaving co-founder and major shareholder David Yusuke Sena as the sole remaining director. It followed the earlier resignation of the chief executive and two independent directors, including the chairperson.

Announcing their departure last month, the directors cited a fundamental breakdown of trust and confidence, and irreconcilable differences between them and Sena regarding the way in which a publicly-listed entity should be managed and governed.

Sena had wanted to remove the three non-executive directors at the annual shareholder meeting this month, and appoint new directors.

READ MORE:

* Shareholders Association takes on QEX Logistics

* Unhappy Agria shareholders threaten class action over delisting

* NZ Shareholders Association move to dump Rakon director



The NZ Shareholders’ Association has weighed in on the tussle, saying it was concerned for minority shareholders exposed to the consequence of tensions between a board and a major shareholder.

Association chief executive Oliver Mander says retail shareholders are often caught in the crossfire in such situations, and can suffer a loss in the value of their shares.

So what should investors be aware of?

Getty Images Apple co-founder, the late Steve Jobs, was a driving force behind the company’s success.

Advantages

Mander says many investors actively seek out companies that are majority owned and run by founders in the belief that they bring a lot of energy and innovation to the company which led them to be entrepreneurs in the first place, and that their “special sauce” can add a lot of value to the company.

Disadvantages

A founder may struggle to adapt from a private company environment to a public company environment. Tensions can arise between the founder shareholder and the company’s board because they may still see it as their company, having not adapted to having external investors and the public company culture that goes with it.

Do the derogatory comments about Nadia Lim from DGL Group founder and majority owner Simon Henry ring any bells?

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simran Kaur and best friend Sonya Gupthan have started a financial podcast aimed at helping younger people invest in the stock market and break down some of the age old stereotypes.

Majority owners

Similar situations can arise when investing in a company with one or two major shareholders. It’s all great when things are aligned but if tensions surface between major groups of shareholders or major shareholders and the board, it creates risk and potential loss of value for minority shareholders.

If most of the shares are tied up with the major shareholders, it can also create low liquidity in a stock, making it difficult to set an appropriate market price for the shares.

Supplied NZ Shareholders’ Association chief executive Oliver Mander says smaller investors need to be aware of the risks of investing in companies with dominant shareholders.

Be Aware

Mander says it’s important for investors to consider the shareholding structure and understand how a company operates before making an investment. Try and get a sense of the board culture, and look for any public statements or commitments it has made about looking after the interests of smaller shareholders.

He cites the example of retailer Briscoe Group, where managing director Rod Duke has a majority of independent directors on the board who aren’t aligned to him even though he is the biggest owner of the company.

As for the bust up at the car company, there are signs some experienced hands are stepping in to right the ship, with the announcement this week that professional director Michael Stiassny is set to join the board.