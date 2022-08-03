So far, Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr deserves a second term

OPINION: Finance Minister Grant Robertson will need to decide early next year whether to reappoint Adrian Orr for a second five-year term as Reserve Bank governor.

The knives are out for Orr after the New Zealand Initiative co-authored a paper with former governor Graeme Wheeler last week that accused the bank of taking its eye off the ball on inflation.

In a comment that appeared designed to do maximum damage to Orr, given common criticisms of Orr’s style, which can at times come across as a bit overbearing, Wheeler accused central banks of “hubris”.

It may be worth noting there was some bad blood between the New Zealand Initiative and Orr well before Covid and high inflation arrived on the scene.

READ MORE:

* Inflation: How much is really the Reserve Bank's fault?

* Criticism of Reserve Bank's Māori engagement 'racist'

* Former Reserve Bank governor Graeme Wheeler takes swing at central bank 'hubris'

* Should Adrian Orr, our Reserve Bank governor, really go?

* Reserve Bank needs to paddle its waka to the conditions

* Reserve Bank ups 'quantitative easing' from $33b to $60b



In December 2019, after the organisations clashed over a critical survey of the Reserve Bank conducted by the New Zealand Initiative, the think-tank’s co-founder and chairman, Roger Partridge, said Orr’s message was that “no one is ‘free’ to criticise the Reserve Bank”.

Earlier that year, differences between Orr and the think-tank’s executive director Oliver Hartwich had reportedly spilled over into a heated exchange in the Koru lounge at Wellington airport.

The New Zealand Initiative was particularly critical of a drive by the Reserve Bank under Orr to ensure the Australian-owned banks in New Zealand were better capitalised to withstand future financial shocks.

Partridge appeared to rile Orr by describing that policy as an “enormous gamble”, a surprising choice of words perhaps, given the policy was really designed to reduce the risk of a future banking meltdown.

supplied The knives are out for Adrian Orr.

Also underlying the debate over whether the Reserve Bank miscalculated in its response to Covid lies a bigger tug of war between Labour and National, over the role of the Reserve Bank.

In 2018, Finance Minister Grant Robertson changed the bank’s mandate, by instructing it to have regard to the goal of supporting “maximum sustainable employment”, and not just inflation, when setting monetary policy.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has promised to reverse that change and return the central bank’s sole focus to inflation if it wins the next election.

It would be hard to argue the Reserve Bank didn’t make some wrong calls during the pandemic, first by overdoing its policy of “quantitative easing” in 2020 and 2021 and then being slow to raise the official cash rate in the second half of 2021 after it became clear it had overstimulated the economy.

RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr apologises for the 'Accellion hack' in 2021.

Some analysts and commentators correctly assessed, without the benefit of hindsight though with different degrees of conviction, that wrong calls were being made at the time and that monetary policy was at least a bit too loose.

But in defence of the Reserve Bank, it is easy to forget the level of uncertainty that existed over how the economic impacts of Covid would play out, particularly in the earlier stages of the pandemic.

First, there were widespread fears unemployment could rise to double-digits and later concerns the economy could fall off a cliff once wage subsidies were withdrawn.

Arguably, it should have been clear quantitative easing would sooner or later feed through into strong inflation.

But it is worth remembering that central banks in the US and Europe had been pumping liquidity into the financial system through QE since the Global Financial Crisis without having experienced that, before Covid persuaded the Reserve Bank to go down the same track.

It wasn’t really until July last year that the Reserve Bank started to look significantly out of step with the analysts who it could normally be expected to heed, and it did at least end its QE programme that month, ahead of other central banks.

Many argued the Reserve Bank should have started raising official cash rate in August last year instead of delaying action because of the Delta outbreak, and that it should have subsequently raised the OCR by 50 basis points instead of 25bp the following November.

But it is questionable whether bringing forward a couple of rate rises by a couple of months would have made a huge difference to the inflation outcomes we’ve since seen.

Much tighter monetary policies could also have sent the New Zealand dollar to an uncomfortable level for exporters, noting the termination of QE in July 2021 saw the dollar push through 70 US cents.

Nor can we assume any of these decisions were entirely Orr’s responsibility, given that the Reserve Bank engages a monetary policy committee to make its big calls.

The charge of hubris would be damaging, if fair, as if there is any job where learning on the job is necessary, it’s surely this one.

Orr has at times come across as reluctant to engage in introspection, most notably when he told a select committee in May that he was not buying into “regret analysis” over inflation.

But his very public mea culpa over the hacking of the Reserve Bank early last year shows he is capable of doing apologies when he sees fit.

He has been honest about the state of affairs confronting the Reserve Bank, admitting in April that the bank was “not in a great place” with inflation.

It would suit the interests of some to see Orr embarrassed, but explanations serve far more purpose than apologies and Orr explains his thoughts and actions in clearer terms than many of his predecessors.

Above all, throughout his eventful tenure Orr has maintained a healthy and realistic perspective over the limited role monetary policy – and in particular domestic monetary policy decisions – can have in determining real-world economic outcomes.

That is not the hallmark of excessive or dangerous pride from a central banker.