Poor overpriced food and grubby rooms risk wrecking our reputation with overseas tourists

The West Coast has stunning scenery, but Amanda Cropp says patchy service arising from the staffing crisis in hospitality will not go down well with overseas visitors paying a lot of money to get here.

OPINION: The $24.50 plate of undercooked poached eggs, with partially thawed slices of frozen avocado and inedible hollandaise really got me going.

Having to clean up someone else’s toothpaste spit off the peeling varnish of a vanity unit in a freezing hotel room did not please me much either.

Having covered the tourism industry for decades, including the last two years under Covid-19, I am conscious of the pressures operators face, and under the circumstances, I’m prepared to cut them some slack if service is a bit ropey.

But there is no excuse for poor overpriced food or under-heated less-than-clean accommodation, and I’m not at all sure overseas visitors who have paid thousands of dollars to fly here will be prepared to wear that if things don’t improve before the tourist season really kicks off in spring.

The truth is that, for all the stellar experiences, it is the bad ones that often stick in your memory, and they are often the ones you tell friends and family about when you get home.

If a recent holiday is anything to go by, some visitors crossing our newly opened borders may be less than thrilled with what they find, which won't be good for New Zealand’s reputation as a tourist destination.

In late June my husband and I drove to the West Coast from Christchurch, for a much-needed winter break (entirely at our own expense) and standards could best be described as patchy.

Amanda Cropp/Stuff The West Coast sells itself as ‘wild untamed nature’ but the remote location can make it challenging for tourism businesses to attract and retain staff. Covid-19 and lack of a migrant workforce have added to the problem.

The proportion of OK to great hospo places was about 60%, compared with 40% below average to truly dire, hardly a startling scorecard, even allowing for the fact it was off season.

In Hokitika where we stayed in a beautiful spotlessly clean apartment in the town’s former Fire Station, complete with a life-size firefighter mannequin at reception, and staff who fell over backwards looking after us.

We had excellent meals at Fat Pipi’s Pizza and Stumpers Bar and Cafe, and the local hospo outlets seemed to take it in turns to be open on week nights, so you could always find somewhere to eat.

The smart ones were upfront and managed customer expectations if they were struggling to cope.

Amanda Cropp/Stuff Hokitika turned on the charm with a colourful sunset.

We rocked up at the Hokitika Sandwich Company at midday and were apologetically told there would be a 50-minute wait.

No problem, we lodged our order, and went for a stroll until it was ready, and the food was well worth it.

The rock formations at up the road Punakaiki are stunning, but the same could not be said for the Pancake Rocks Cafe opposite.

We arrived just before 2pm, and the mask-less server made a point of telling us, and the group of shuttle bus passengers who turned up a short time later, that the cafe was supposed to close at 2 o’clock.

Amanda Cropp/Stuff The cosy apartment in the converted Hokitika Fire Station was an example of hospitality done well.

We felt like a nuisance rather than welcome customers bringing business at a quiet time of year.

Then came my disappointing plate of eggs and avocado, the bacon and pancakes my other half judged as “average”, and tea for two. Total cost $61.80.

The cafe was so cold I wore my puffer jacket, and the only redeeming feature of this deeply underwhelming meal was watching a cheeky Weka swipe a dish off an outdoor table.

Clearly this was not a one off – mine was the sixth out of 11 Trip Advisor reviews this year to complain about high prices and poor service ($6.50 for a scone).

At the four-star Ocean View Retreat just down the road our room had a view of the sea, but we could have done without the cobwebs and less-than-spotless bathroom.

The “kitchen” consisted of a microwave, and absolutely minimal crockery, and utensils, with nothing bigger than a tiny breakfast bowl to heat food or put salad in. I resorted to making up porridge sachets in a plastic storage container we happened to have with us.

Not great in such a remote location with few options for eating out and where guests may conceivably want to cook or heat meals.

Despite a wall panel heater and under-floor heating, the unit was so chilly that after an hour or so, we eventually contacted reception (via messaging online as there was no-one to answer the phone), and they delivered an electric heater.

The resort was clearly short-staffed as the same lovely woman served us breakfast and dinner, and then checked us out the following morning.

When I asked if she ever got to go home, she explained they had a number of staff away on long-term leave, and it wasn’t too bad as she lived close by.

On the plus side, the very pleasant restaurant produced a great evening meal, and the local pub did a decent plate of battered fish and chips for about the same price as the forgettable cafe brunch.

I’ve also recently experienced some fairly lack lustre service in Christchurch hospo outlets, but having travelled on foot and not spent $70 on gas to get there, I try to be understanding.

Amanda Cropp/Stuff A weka at the Pancake Rocks Cafe provided entertainment by stealing the crockery.

But the more time and money I invest in getting to my destination, the less patient I am inclined to be about niggles like waiting half an hour for a coffee, mix-ups over orders, and mistakes with the bill.

I suspect overseas visitors may well feel the same, and that does not bode well if patchy service resulting from lack of staff persists into the spring when overseas visitors start arriving in larger numbers.

Around the country some hotels are offering guests incentives like free cocktails in return for reduced cleaning services while staff numbers are down, and I’d happily accept that if the room was pristine on arrival, just as I can do without clean towels every day.

A recent Tourism Industry Aotearoa survey of 360 businesses showed almost a third believed they’d need to cap customer numbers or occupancy, and a similar proportion expected to reduce services to cope with workforce challenges.

The key is not to promise something you can’t deliver.

Ocean View Retreat general manager Alexander Tschampel apologised for the room being not serviced to standard. He says recruiting staff has been a struggle, and any areas of concern not already remedied will be addressed as they continue refurbishment of the hotel.

Pancake Rocks Cafe did not respond by deadline.