Build to rent changes and providing an alternative to over-leveraged 'boomer' landlords

ANALYSIS: Renters United president Geordie Rogers says there is a type of landlord who is best avoided – the over-leveraged type, desperately relying on people like him to pay their mortgage.

Especially if one day the landlord discovers they are running low on cash.

Rogers expects that if that were to happen, it would be much easier for the investor to extract the extra funds needed from their tenant – who probably would not want to move – than it would be for them to go and ask their boss for a raise.

These small-time investors don’t just cause problems for Rogers but for people like Ockham Residential co-founder Mark Todd, too.

“Baby boomers shouldn’t be using their wealth and dumping it into the property market, they should be investing in sharemarkets that create jobs,” he says.

“Buying existing property just inflates the value, it doesn’t create any jobs. I am a property developer, if you want to make money in property you should build new properties.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Propertyscouts director Ryan Weir speaks to Stuff about the rental market.

“That has been the bane of my life, those type of investors, and negative gearing, that drive up property prices when I am trying to buy property to develop to build new housing.”

Todd supports Government moves to phase out many property investors’ ability to offset their interest costs against their rental income in their tax returns.

But he also supports the carve-out the Government made on Friday for people who build or own “build to rent” properties, a type of property Rogers sees as improving tenant welfare too.

The New Zealand rental market is largely dominated by smaller investors who own several properties but build to rent investments are different because they are usually run by large institutional investors like pension funds.

The actual term “build to rent” was coined in the United Kingdom at the height of the financial crisis. JLL’s former head of build to rent in New Zealand, Paul Winstanley, was in the room when they came up with the phrase.

The construction of new homes was falling away on the back of a major economic crisis but there was still a shortage of homes and the UK Government was cutting back on its own spending, too.

The British Property Federation came up with the idea of “build to rent”, a name chosen because it communicated what the organisation wanted to do better than other terms like “multifamily” assets in the US or “build to let”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Geordie Rogers says renters’ rights should be the starting point for helping tenants, rather than tax benefits for investors.

The idea was, with a few public policy changes, institutional investors like pension funds could be encouraged to invest in large multi-unit developments that would be rented out rather than sold.

These investors do not need double-digit returns and many are investing savings rather than borrowing money, so a return of 3% or 4% per year is enough.

The theory was that if a building was high quality, and tenants were offered long rental terms, then the buildings would be nearly 100% occupied all the time. This would deliver those investors a low-risk, reliable return on their investment.

For the renter, it would deliver a renter-focused experience where they would not have to worry their landlord was about to sell or raise the rent – their landlord might even beg them to stay.

Several interesting apartment complexes have been produced through build to rent in the United Kingdom, including facilities with gyms and cinemas, and even a bookable dining room if you have a large number of guests over.

In New Zealand, 2021 was pitched as a “breakthrough” year for the build to rent sector. Several projects were announced, including the country's largest – a 295-apartment complex in Sylvia Park.

Expressions of interest also opened at Te Kāinga Aroha in Wellington, a build to rent type partnership between Wellington City Council and The Wellington Company announced in 2018, where tenants have rent-controlled guaranteed long-term tenure.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Megan Woods made the announcement outside Kerepeti, the first build to rent property of its type.

But the Government’s interest deductibility change threw a spanner in the works and suddenly made this type of investment unviable for smaller build to rent providers using borrowed cash.

Newly built properties were exempt from the interest deductibility rules for 20 years but this was not enough to make the build to rent model work.

Sense Partners economist Shamubeel Eaqub says build to rent facilities operate on something more akin to a 50-year time horizon. If you cut into those small margins by stopping people being able to deduct interest costs for 30 years, then you hurt the model.

So on Friday, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced build to rent properties would be able to make such deductions in perpetuity.

She says part of the delay in coming up with the exemption for the sector was because of the difficulty in defining what build to rent was.

The settled definition is now a single development of 20 or more units where tenants can get a 10-year lease if they want one.

However, this move has delivered proponents of build to rent something they value more: recognition.

SUPPLIED Mark Todd says negatively geared “boomer” property investors have been the bane of his existence.

By getting recognition of this asset class in law, like student accommodation and retirement villages, it becomes easier for advocates to lobby for changes to encourage even more build to rent housing.

And one of the big asks proponents of the sector have is to open the sector up to foreign investment.

This is not something Woods is opposed to, it is something she thinks she has achieved with a guidance note put out in March which clarified build to rent investors could sell to other international investors if they needed to exit their investment.

Lawyers like Dentons Kensington Swan partner Paula Ormandy says the guidance note is great but it is not written into legislation, which makes it risky for foreign investors to rely on it.

International investors need an exit strategy before they can invest and the perceived restrictions make investing in build to rent here look less attractive than in other markets.

The reason foreign investment is so valuable in this sector is because the larger international pension funds invest equity, rather than debt, and require a lower return. They also have more experience investing in these types of developments.

However, even if build to rent housing takes off, Eaqub says it will likely operate at a higher price point than other rentals, something which will still benefit renters who can’t afford to live in these developments.

“If you look at the UK experience, by and large it has been operating at the upper half of the rental market.

Supplied Build to rent development Greenford Quay in the UK has a pet spa, cinema room, and outdoor entertaining spaces.

“That is OK because, by and large, these people are competing for those other houses."

While Rogers thinks more build to rent properties would be an improvement to the current situation, he also believes it is the wrong place to start.

Rogers argues too much of the housing debate has been about giving property investors a break and hoping that it all trickles down to tenants.

He rates the current change as one of the Government’s biggest in terms of encouraging long-term tenure but he says it is not the most significant change the Government has made in this area. That honour belongs to a law change which makes one-year fixed term rental agreements automatically turn periodic after they end.

Rogers argues that more than all of that, tenants just need stronger rights and the ability to enforce them.

“In a situation where we do have landlords that have more capital, that are more easily able to invest in their property, that is a win for tenants.

“But at the end of the day, if tenants don’t have the rights, or the means to enforce their rights to make sure that extra capital is spent on improving the property, then there is no point.”