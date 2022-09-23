If you were an early investor in weed, you may not be smiling yet

Tina Morrison is a Stuff business reporter specialising in listed companies and financial markets.

ANALYSIS: A flurry of cannabis companies have listed on the sharemarket in recent years amid much excitement about the emerging legal medicinal industry promoted globally by high-profile backers such as rapper Snoop Dogg.

But investors in these early stage Kiwi companies will be out of pocket as it has taken longer and cost more to get their products off the ground.

The companies are only just starting to make sales and have yet to turn a profit.

Who listed?

Cannasouth was the first medicinal cannabis company to list on the NZX in June 2019, having raised $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) that was so popular it was oversubscribed. The 50 cent share price was criticised as being too pricey, and the stock is now trading around 32c.

At the time of listing, the company had no revenue, had yet to harvest its first crop and consultation was yet to start on regulations for medicinal cannabis use in New Zealand, which would not come into effect until April the following year.

Cannasouth reported a $3.7m loss in the six months to June 30, although it said it was on the verge of generating revenues.

The company has gone back to investors several times to raise more money, recently selling shares at 30c to raise $3.2m, which fell short of its $4.1m target.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Rows of cannabis plants line a state-of-the-art greenhouse in Waikato ready to be harvested.

Rua Bioscience was the second medicinal cannabis company to list on the NZX in October 2020 after raising $20m in its IPO selling shares at 50c. The shares jumped as high as 75c on its first day of trading, and are now worth about 27c.

At the time of its IPO, Rua had obtained a medicinal cannabis licence permitting it to operate in the medicinal cannabis sector commercially, but it had yet to be certified as a pharmaceutical manufacturer. It had not yet made any sales and was a loss-making business that was reliant on raising capital to fund its operations.

Rua reported an $8.6m loss in the year to June 30, although it has launched its first medicine in New Zealand and expects to expand the range in the coming year.

Supplied Medicinal cannabis companies launched on the sharemarket at a time of great hype around the potential and the huge global markets that could be tapped.

The third NZX cannabis company, Greenfern Industries, listed in October 2021 with a share value of 25c. The stock recently traded at 15.6c.

Greenfern undertook a compliance listing and did not seek new capital from investors when joining the bourse, having already undertaken two crowdfunding rounds that raised more than $4.8m and obtained $2.2m from wholesale investors.

Like the other companies, it was unprofitable, although it did generate a small amount of revenue selling electricity from its hydropower station and from sales of hemp-related products. It posted a loss of $1.9m for the year to the end of March.

supplied NZX ran a ticker message welcoming Greenfern to the sharemarket.

A gold rush

The medicinal cannabis companies launched on the sharemarket at a time of great hype around the potential and the huge global markets that could be tapped.

Rua’s IPO documents said the sector could be worth more than US$62.6 billion (NZ$104b) globally by 2024. Privately owned medicinal cannabis company Medical Kiwi cites research estimating the market could be worth US$150b by 2025.

It’s estimated more than $100m has been invested so far in the local industry, and some have likened it to "the feel of a gold rush".

In the early days of a new investment class, a flurry of companies will often jump in to take advantage of a new opportunity, seeking a ‘first mover’ advantage, but not all will survive and flourish.

There are already some early casualties, with medical marijuana company Medicann wound up after less than a year in early 2019.

Many remain privately owned, such as Helius Therapeutics, the largest local firm and the first to start selling locally manufactured products last year -18 months after new regulations came into force, and almost three years after a law change triggered the new industry.

Analysts say there’s likely to be consolidation over time with a handful of winners coming to the fore who can operate efficiently at scale and make money.

Most professional investors prefer to wait on the sidelines until the market matures, considering such early stage companies too speculative and high risk.

Market timing hasn’t helped, with investors shying away from small higher risk companies which aren’t generating revenue or making profits in a ‘risk off’ environment of rising interest rates.

Still, investors say there will be light at the end of the tunnel for some – it’s just hard to know which of the start-up companies in the start-up sector that is going to be.