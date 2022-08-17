Dileepa Fonseka: People have had enough of battling the inflation fire

What will the Reserve Bank of New Zealand do next?

Dileepa Fonseka is a senior Stuff journalist who writes on business and politics.

OPINION: BetterCo managing director Vinay Iswar tells his accounting clients now is not the time to trust anybody. “People are gonna start telling white lies and ignoring you. And then it’ll turn into bigger lies that they’re going to pay you next week, when they’re actually going to have no money to ever pay you.”

He asks them to remember what happened during the global financial crisis (GFC), when white lies sent honest businesspeople into bankruptcy as some were left in the lurch when others defaulted, and right now the economy is not in a good place.

The latest episode of the Pandemic Monetary Policy Adventures of the Reserve Bank is due out on Wednesday, and it is a saga that has seen policy pivot wildly from pouring oil on an economic fire to then trying to kill off all visible life by hosing that fire down with toxic flame retardants flung from seven DC-10 airtankers.

Central banks are supposed to smooth out the peaks and troughs of the business cycle, but in this cycle they seem to have amplified the chaos instead.

READ MORE:

* What can central banks actually do about inflation?

* The S word that has businesses and bankers worried

* Raf Manji: The TOP man who wants to pick the next government

* Infrastructure and housing could still be handbrakes in a post-Covid world



Those swings could get wilder. The Reserve Bank signalled interest rates would peak at 4% next year, but ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner has forecast the RBNZ could raise its peak target to 4.5%.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen says that, if the bank was to do this, it might be better to front-load that decision with a 75-basis-point hike. “If you're a firefighter, you don't leave until the fire’s out.”

With all the chaos, it is not surprising that last week Newshub revealed every opposition party had written to the Government asking for an inquiry into the economic response to Covid-19.

Supplied Vinay Iswar says in troubled times like these, businesspeople have got to be wary about trusting anyone.

Last year the solution to rising costs for Iswar’s accounting clients was simple: hike your prices by 10%. Today he’s glad he gave them that advice, because it stopped many of his clients going backwards.

But now they’re facing something worse: increasing costs and an economy contracting on the back of rising interest rates, which makes it harder to pass those costs on.

“To be honest, a lot of people are sticking their heads in the sand as there’s just not that much more room for them to lift revenue,” he says.

Those businesspeople doing something about it are taking a razor to their expenses, but the process is painful, and he is not just hearing conversations about that pain from clients, but at barbecues and 21st birthday parties.

As Iswar sees it, people only care about a few things: money, health, and an education for their kids. And right now they are having trouble making money, paying bills, getting a doctor’s appointment, and giving their children a “normal” school experience.

“The overall conversation at the moment is: people have had enough.”

Could the chaos have been prevented?

Before he was TOP leader, Raf Manji was a strategy and risk consultant. During the early part of the pandemic he predicted it wouldn’t prove to be something like the global financial crisis but something more akin to a natural disaster that temporarily closed businesses down.

In a financial crisis, economic confidence dries up, but the apocryphal go-getting hustler with the right financing can be persuaded to seize the day.

But during a disaster like a volcanic eruption, or an earthquake, people don’t know whether their business will ever be able to open again.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY /STUFF Coromandel family of 14, the Shellings, talk about the cost of living and what measures they have in place to try and beat inflation.

So the last thing they are thinking about is their next game-changing business idea. Which means the investment stimulus you throw out there doesn’t flow through to “building back better” but instead to savings and safe assets like houses.

“Central bankers have been so preoccupied and focused on the GFC that anything that comes along is a global credit crisis,” Manji says.

“They forgot that economies are hit by all kinds of issues all the time, and they all require slightly different responses.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Raj Manji says central bankers mistook the pandemic for another run of the global financial crisis.

Manji doesn’t fault the Reserve Bank for throwing everything at the pandemic in those opening stages, but argues it should have changed course when the economy came roaring back – the fact it didn’t might be an indication of a bigger problem.

“They were late to take the punch bowl away, by which time everyone was fairly plastered – in financial terms.”

In amongst all the negative talk, we could actually be on the verge of seeing the inflation figure drop.

Fisher Funds head of fixed interest David McLeish notes that inflation is a year-on-year percentage increase figure, and you only need prices to stabilise to see a dramatic fall.

Perhaps the bet is that an inquiry conducted on the other side of a rosier inflation number will take the sting out of any inquiry.

Maybe so, but the information will undoubtedly be useful for the next crisis and, if Covid-19 has taught us anything, it is that such an emergency could be just around the corner.